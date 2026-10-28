The Atlanta Dream ownership group wrote an open letter to the city of Atlanta and the team's fans Tuesday regarding the decision to play Game 6 of the 2026 WNBA Finals -- now a must-win for the Dream -- at 12:30 p.m. ET on Thursday.

In the letter, the ownership group claimed that it raised concerns about potential scheduling conflicts at State Farm Arena months ago that "did not receive the attention, nor the urgency that they deserved." Additionally, the letter noted that "playing a midday game on a Thursday is not what we would have chosen and not what we fought for."

The Dream's primary home, Gateway Center Arena, is the smallest arena in the league, with a capacity of just 3,500. That is not ideal for any playoff game, but especially not a Finals game, and the Dream have played all five of their postseason contests at State Farm Arena -- the 17,000-seat arena that is home to the NBA's Atlanta Hawks.

WNBA Finals Game 6 moved to early afternoon with Dream to host Valkyries at State Farm Arena Jack Maloney

Due to scheduling conflicts, including a Sombr concert and a Hawks game, Games 3 and 4 of the Finals had to be altered so they could take place at State Farm Arena. Game 3 was moved from Oct. 22 to Oct. 21, while Game 4 was moved up to 1 p.m. ET in order to accommodate a doubleheader with the Hawks' matchup against the Houston Rockets, which was moved back to 8 p.m.

The Hawks are also scheduled to play at home on both Wednesday and Thursday this week, causing another conflict with Game 6. Faced with no good options, the league eventually chose to play Game 6 in the afternoon in order to ensure it was played at the much larger State Farm Arena.

Here is the full letter from the Dream's ownership group:

Dear Atlanta Dream Fans, First, thank you. Thank you for showing up, showing out, and supporting the Atlanta Dream. Thank you for your patience, your flexibility, and your willingness to navigate all the hurdles being placed in front of us. This postseason has asked a lot of our fans, our partners, our players, and our city. But ATL knows how to handle adversity. It's what we do. And once again, the city and our fans will fill the building. On a workday. On a school day. In the early afternoon. We do not take that support for granted. This incredible run by our players has also made something else abundantly clear: the Atlanta Dream has earned the right to be taken seriously. Two months ago, when the WNBA finalized playoff dates and times, we raised concerns that the W Finals schedule conflicted with NBA games at State Farm Arena. As we moved through the playoffs, we reiterated those concerns. Our concerns did not receive the attention, nor the urgency that they deserved. Perhaps it was assumed that the Dream would not make it this far. Perhaps, our place in the Finals was not accounted for. Whatever the reason, the reality is that we are here. We earned our place in the Finals, and our city deserves the opportunity to show up for its team. Playing a midday game on a Thursday is not what we would have chosen and not what we fought for. And as much as we have great affection and nostalgia for Gateway Center Arena, we believed that our fans and the city wanted the opportunity to be a part of this historic series, and to see it played on a world-class stage. That meant State Farm Arena. We are grateful to everyone who helped make that possible, especially our partners - the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena - who stepped up by adjusting their schedule on the fly, not once, but three times. And what a celebration it has been: a party, a concert and incredible Dream basketball all rolled into one. That is what Atlanta supporting Atlanta looks like. The Hawks and the Dream are different teams with different histories, but we share a city, a community, and a responsibility to help Atlanta shine on the biggest stages. When one of us has an opportunity to make history, we all want to see it happen. We have built something special here, powered by our players, our fans, our partners, and a city that believes in what we are doing. We intend to keep building. We intend to keep winning. And we expect the opportunities, planning, and consideration afforded to us to reflect the level at which we compete. We are proud to represent Atlanta. We are proud to be in the Finals. And we are grateful for the way this city has rallied around us. Thank you, Atlanta Dream Ownership – Larry, Robyn, Suzanne & Renee

The decision to hold a Finals decider at lunchtime in Atlanta, and early in the morning in San Francisco, has received significant criticism, including from CBS Sports' Lindsay Gibbs.

WNBA Finals' Game 6 scheduling debacle is an embarrassing end to a historic season Lindsay Gibbs

And, because the arena will need to be cleared quickly to change it over for the Hawks' game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, which has been pushed back to 8 p.m. ET, there could be major logistical challenges if the Valkyries win and clinch their first-ever championship. Most notably, if the Valkyries win the title, their celebration may not happen on the court, as is tradition, but would be moved to a practice gym, according to ESPN.