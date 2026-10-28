Game 6 of the 2026 WNBA Finals between the Golden State Valkyries and Atlanta Dream will tip off at 12:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at State Farm Arena. The lunch time start for the first Game 6 in WNBA history -- the Finals were expanded to a best-of-seven last season -- has drawn plenty of confusion and criticism.

Before the Valkyries, up 3-2 in the series, attempt to win the first title in franchise history, and the Dream try to keep their season alive, here's everything you need to know about one of the most unique title-deciding games in recent sports history.

State Farm Arena not yet Dream's primary home

Earlier this month, the Dream announced a multi-year deal to play all of their games at State Farm Arena, also the home of the NBA's Atlanta Hawks, starting with the 2027 season, in an effort to meet the "unprecedented growth of the franchise, increasing ticket demand and overall excitement for the entire Dream fan experience."

But for this season, the Dream's primary home was still Gateway Center Arena, which is where they've played since 2021. Gateway Center Arena holds just 3,500 people and is the smallest arena in the WNBA.

The Dream were able to move five regular-season games to State Farm Arena, which holds 17,000 people, as well as their first five postseason games, but it's important to establish that they are not yet the primary tenants in the arena, which is why there have been so many scheduling conflicts.

Dream owners decry midday Finals Game 6 after scheduling chaos: 'Earned the right to be taken seriously' Jack Maloney

Dream, Hawks have different owners

Another key fact to establish is that, unlike many WNBA and NBA teams that play in the same city, the Dream and the Hawks -- the primary tenant of State Farm Arena -- have different owners.

The Dream are owned by Larry and Robyn Gottesdiener, Suzanne Abair and former Dream player Renee Montgomery. The Hawks are owned by a group led by Tony Ressler. The franchises have collaborated, but the different ownership groups are another reason for the logistical challenges that have arisen during this playoff run.

Previous Finals games had to be adjusted

The Dream had no trouble moving their first round and semifinal games to State Farm Arena, but now that the NBA's regular season is underway, the building has much less flexibility.

Games 3 and 4 of the Finals, the first two the Dream hosted, had to be rescheduled to take place at State Farm Arena. Game 3 was moved from Oct. 22 to Oct. 21, while Game 4 was moved up to 1 p.m. ET in order to accommodate a doubleheader with the Hawks' matchup against the Houston Rockets, which was moved back to 8 p.m.

WNBA Finals' Game 6 scheduling debacle is an embarrassing end to a historic season Lindsay Gibbs

No good options for Game 6

Moving Games 3 and 4 took some collaboration with the Hawks, the NBA and broadcast partners, but was ultimately not that complicated. Instead of having two days off in Atlanta between Games 2 and 3, they moved Game 3 up to an open date and had two days off between Games 3 and 4. And, because Game 4 was set for a Saturday, a Dream-Hawks doubleheader was more than doable.

However, there were no good options for Game 6.

The Hawks play at home on Wednesday and Thursday and are off on Friday before playing again on Saturday. Game 7, meanwhile, is set for Saturday in San Francisco, if necessary.

The WNBA couldn't move Game 6 to Wednesday because the Hawks have a home game against the Miami Heat.

Because of Wednesday's game, the Hawks could not move Thursday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers to the afternoon because the NBA's CBA requires teams to have at least 22 hours before games.

Moving Thursday's Hawks-Cavaliers game to Friday was technically possible, as both teams are off that night, but it would have created major logistical issues for both teams and broadcast partners. In addition, Friday nights are supposed to be NBA Cup exclusive nights, and the Hawks-Cavaliers game is not a Cup matchup.

That ultimately left the WNBA with three realistic options, all of which had major downsides:

Play Game 6 on Thursday night at Gateway Center Arena;

Play Game 6 on Thursday afternoon at State Farm Arena; or

Drastically alter the Finals schedule and move Game 6 to Friday at State Farm Arena, and Game 7, if necessary, to Nov. 3 at Chase Center.

Ultimately, the league chose to take the Thursday afternoon route in order to ensure the game was played at State Farm Arena without making major changes to the overall Finals schedule.

"The sellout crowds and extraordinary atmosphere at State Farm Arena for Games 3 and 4 were a tremendous success, and we're excited to give thousands more fans the opportunity to experience Game 6 with a championship on the line," WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a press release announcing the decision. "We thank the NBA, Dream, Valkyries, Hawks, State Farm Arena and USA Network for the collaboration and flexibility that made this move possible. We look forward to delivering another unforgettable Finals experience in Atlanta."

Dream, WNBA at odds over final decision

The Dream's ownership group released an open letter to the city of Atlanta and Dream fans on Tuesday.

In the letter, the ownership group claimed that it raised concerns months ago about potential scheduling conflicts at State Farm Arena that "did not receive the attention, nor the urgency that they deserved." Additionally, the letter noted that "playing a midday game on a Thursday is not what we would have chosen and not what we fought for."

However, according to a memo obtained by The Athletic, the WNBA had sent out "playoff hold dates" to teams back on Dec. 4, 2025, and all 15 teams had until Dec. 31 to respond with potential arena conflicts. If there was a potential issue, teams were told to explain the "nature of the conflict."

As previously noted, however, State Farm Arena is not the Dream's primary home. It's unclear how the process for holding playoff dates at an alternate arena works. A Dream spokesperson declined comment on the matter to The Athletic.

Game 6 sells out anyway

There were, and still are, understandable concerns about what the crowd and viewership numbers might look like for a Finals game played in the middle of a workday, but the Dream announced Wednesday that Game 6 is a sellout.

"Perhaps it was assumed that the Dream would not make it this far. Perhaps, our place in the Finals was not accounted for," the Dream's ownership group wrote in their letter. "Whatever the reason, the reality is that we are here. We earned our place in the Finals, and our city deserves the opportunity to show up for its team."