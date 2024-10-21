The Liberty and Lynx have staged arguably the greatest WNBA Finals ever, full of game-winners, amazing comebacks and drama of every shape and size. And in the waning moments of regulation of the winner-take-all Game 5, the referees got involved, too.

Trailing by two, the Liberty had major trouble inbounding the ball before eventually getting a contested pass to Breanna Stewart, who bobbled the ball, regained possession, got away with what appeared to be a travel and then got fouled by Alanna Smith. But was it a foul? You make the call ...

The Lynx challenged the call, but after a lengthy review, the officials deemed the challenge unsuccessful.

Stewart, who had just missed two free throws moments earlier, sank both this time, and the Lynx could not answer, forcing overtime.

Unsurprisingly, this one got plenty of reactions, including from LeBron James, who has been at the end of a stressful Finals finish or two himself:

