The Liberty and Lynx have staged arguably the greatest WNBA Finals ever, full of game-winners, amazing comebacks and drama of every shape and size. And in the waning moments of regulation of the winner-take-all Game 5, the referees got involved, too.
Trailing by two, the Liberty had major trouble inbounding the ball before eventually getting a contested pass to Breanna Stewart, who bobbled the ball, regained possession, got away with what appeared to be a travel and then got fouled by Alanna Smith. But was it a foul? You make the call ...
With the Lynx up by 2 points and 5 seconds left in the game, a foul was called on Alanna Smith— WNBA Universe (@wnbauniverse) October 21, 2024
The Lynx challenged the call but it was unsuccessful. Breanna Stewart hit both free throws and we are going to OT!!#WNBA pic.twitter.com/DzFra6gIis
The Lynx challenged the call, but after a lengthy review, the officials deemed the challenge unsuccessful.
Stewart, who had just missed two free throws moments earlier, sank both this time, and the Lynx could not answer, forcing overtime.
ICE WATER IN BREANNA STEWART'S VEINS.— NBA (@NBA) October 21, 2024
2 CLUTCH FREE THROWS SEND GAME 5 TO OVERTIME!
🏆 #WNBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV on ESPN pic.twitter.com/BJC102FT85
WE GOT OVERTIME IN GAME 5 😱— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 21, 2024
WNBA TITLE UP FOR GRABS 🔥
📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/zHy5IM3Xha
Unsurprisingly, this one got plenty of reactions, including from LeBron James, who has been at the end of a stressful Finals finish or two himself:
I’m sorry but that wasn’t a foul! Let the damn players dictate the outcome of a close battled tested game. 🤦🏾♂️— LeBron James (@KingJames) October 21, 2024
Damian Lillard, Isaiah Thomas and Shakira Austin agreed:
Refs called this game like they knew the assignment in the 2nd half boy. Great game .— Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) October 21, 2024
They lowkey cheated for NY but I get it lol.— Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) October 21, 2024
Refs sold wow…..— Shakira Austin✨ (@Theylove_kira) October 21, 2024
Here are some more takes from around the basketball world:
overtime 🍿🏀— Ja Morant (@JaMorant) October 21, 2024
Breanna Stewart traveled twice before the foul was called.— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 21, 2024