Jonquel Jones was named the 2024 WNBA Finals MVP after the New York Liberty's dramatic Game 5 victory over the Minnesota Lynx Sunday night. With the win, the Liberty clinched the first title in franchise history and ended a 28-season hunt for a championship.

Jones, who appeared stunned by the announcement, finished with a team-high 17 points and six rebounds in Game 5, and was the Liberty's most consistent player throughout the series.

"Y'all know my story," Jones said during her on-court interview. "Y'all know how many times I've been denied, but it was delayed, that's all it was. I'm so happy to do it here."

Jones, who had a major size advantage on the Lynx, was a factor in the paint on both sides of the ball. She averaged 17.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists on a highly efficient 56.1% shooting from the field, and scored in double figures in all five games.

Early in Game 5, when most of her teammates could not buy a bucket, Jones used her size to create some easy looks inside and was vital in keeping the Liberty attached. She was the only starter to shoot 50% or better in the game, and also made all seven of her free throw attempts.

Jones (Bahamas) has now joined Lauren Jackson (Australia) and Emma Meesseman (Belgium) as the only non-Americans to earn Finals MVP. She is also the 11th player to win both MVP and Finals MVP.

This was Jones' second season with the Liberty after spending the first six seasons of her career with the Connecticut Sun. Though her numbers went down from her MVP peak playing alongside Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu, Jones' size and versatility at the center position is what turned the Liberty into a superteam.

For the past two seasons, she has sacrified for the good of the team. It paid off with the first title of her career and the Finals MVP award.