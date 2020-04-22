WNBA free agency 2020: Las Vegas Aces re-sign All-Star center Liz Cambage

Most of WNBA free agency wrapped up a few months ago, but heading into the later stages of April there were still a few big-name players left unsigned. One of them, Tina Charles, was recently traded to the Washington Mystics ahead of the 2020 WNBA draft in a blockbuster three-team deal. Now, the latest piece of the puzzle has fallen into place.

Late on Wednesday morning, the Las Vegas Aces announced that they have re-signed All-Star center Liz Cambage. Terms of the deal were not announced, but it seems safe to assume that Cambage is taking home a max deal.

"Last year, the Aces and Liz took a chance on one another, and it worked out better than we both could have imagined," coach Bill Laimbeer said in a press release. "Liz continues to be one of the marquee players in the world, and we are excited to have her back in an Aces uniform as we continue our quest for a championship."

A restricted free agent this winter, Cambage returning to the Aces isn't a surprise. Given her history, and some of her past comments about the WNBA, there's always a small chance that she'll just decide to stay in Australia and not come back, but if she was planning on playing in the league this season, it was always going to be with the Aces.

In 2018, Cambage returned to the WNBA after a five-year hiatus, but lasted just one season with the Dallas Wings before a falling out with the organization. She forced her way to Las Vegas, where she teamed up with A'ja Wilson to create one of the most dominant front lines in the league. Cambage helped the young Aces finish with the fourth-best record in the league at 21-13, and led them to the semifinals of the playoffs, where they fell to the eventual champion Mystics in a thrilling five-game series.

With Cambage back, and the addition of five-time All-Star Angel McCoughtry earlier in free agency, the Aces are poised to contend once again this season -- that is, whenever play is allowed to resume after the coronavirus pandemic.