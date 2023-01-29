WNBA star Candace Parker announced on social media Saturday that she is signing with the Las Vegas Aces as an unrestricted free agent. Parker, who played the last two seasons with the Chicago Sky, revealed her decision in a lengthy Instagram post. Parker said she wanted to play somewhere closer to her wife and children, who reside on the West Coast. That made the Aces an ideal landing spot for Parker as she chases her third WNBA title.

"I need to be there for my daughter, for my son, for my wife," Parker wrote on Instagram. "I can't be without them for parts of the season when Lailaa is in school and I won't miss her volleyball games or school dances simply because of distance. Lailaa starts high school in August and I need to be there for her, just as she's been there for me.

"After evaluating the landscape together with my family, we've decided the Las Vegas Aces are the right organization for us at this point in our lives."

Parker also expressed her gratitude to the Sky and the entire city of Chicago for their support during her time there.

"I'm forever appreciative of everyone in Chicago - our fans, teammates, coaches, and ownership," Parker wrote. "But more than the past two seasons, I'm thankful to the city that raised me, the childhood friends I still have to this day, the teachers I still am learning from, and the moments in time that will forever be in my heart."

Parker just completed her 15th WNBA season, and she proved that she has plenty of gas left in the tank. Parker averaged 13.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.

Parker won a WNBA championship with the Sky in 2021, and she led the team to a semifinals appearance in 2022 before they were eliminated by the Connecticut Sun. Now, Parker joins the defending WNBA champions and aims for yet another ring.

Parker is joining an organization has recently received criticism from former Aces star Dearica Hamby, who says the team's management was "unprofessional" and "unethical" toward her after she announced her second pregnancy in September. The Aces traded Hamby to the Sparks hours before she made those accusations on social media. The WNBA Players Association has announced that it will be investigating the Aces for their treatment of Hamby.