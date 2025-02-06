The Golden State Valkyries, the first expansion team since the Atlanta Dream in 2008, have made their first big free agent signing. On Thursday, the team announced it has agreed to a deal with veteran guard Tiffany Hayes, who was named Sixth Player of the Year last season.

Hayes, 35, announced her retirement from the WNBA after the 2023 season, but ended up signing with the Las Vegas Aces a few weeks into the 2024 campaign. She proved to be a key piece off the bench for the Aces, averaging 9.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists, while shooting 40.2% from 3-point range.

"Tiffany is a dynamic scorer who can change the momentum of a game in an instant," Valkyries general manager Ohemaa Nyanin said. "Beyond her on-court impact, she brings an infectious energy and selfless approach that elevates everyone around her. Her willingness to contribute in any way needed, combined with her defensive intensity and scoring ability will add another important piece to what we're building here in the Bay Area."

After their expansion draft in December, the Valkyries have a number of solid role players and intriguing prospects, but no stars. By all accounts, they had tried their best earlier in the free agency period to attract some big names, but none were interested.

While Hayes isn't a true No. 1 option on offense at this stage of her career, she can play that role and give the Valkyries someone to build their offense around. She's still capable of creating her own shot and excels at getting downhill into the paint. Furthermore, she's a willing defender and respected vet who will help build a culture in the Bay Area.

As for the Aces, this is a major loss. They had protected Hayes in the expansion draft process and lost Kate Martin as a result. Based on other moves, they seemed to be banking on Hayes' return. Building out their depth around their new core four of A'ja Wilson, Jackie Young, Chelsea Gray and Jewell Loyd is going to be even more difficult with the veteran's departure.

Simply put, there aren't many true difference makers left on the board for the Aces unless they're willing to take a flyer on Chennedy Carter or can somehow convince Elena Delle Donne to come out of retirement.

It will be fascinating to see what president Nikki Fargas and coach Becky Hammon are able to do ahead of the 2025 season, when the Aces will hope to make another run at the title.