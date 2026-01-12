The WNBA and the Women's National Basketball Players Association have entered a period of "status quo" after the 2020 collective bargaining agreement expired on Friday without a new deal or another extension. Though a work stoppage is now a possibility, both sides have signaled a desire to continue negotiations.

"The current Collective Bargaining Agreement has expired, and negotiations with the Women's National Basketball Players Association remain ongoing," the league said in a statement on Friday. "As the league experiences a pivotal time of unprecedented popularity and growth, we recognize the importance of building upon that momentum. Our priority is a deal that significantly increases player salaries, enhances the overall player experience, and supports the long-term growth of the league for current and future generations of players and fans."

While there is still plenty of time for the two sides to get a new deal done without delaying the 2026 season, the offseason has already been interrupted. The Toronto Tempo and Portland Fire, the two expansion teams set to join the league in 2026, have not been able to hold their expansion draft yet, and will be unable to do so until a new CBA is in place.

Additionally, what will be the busiest and most important free agency period in league history should be getting underway right now. But with no CBA in place, there is plenty of uncertainty on all sides. As CBA negotiations continue, here's a look at what's happening with free agency.

When would free agency typically take place?

Free agency typically begins in mid-January, and most of the big moves are usually wrapped up by mid-February. Here's a look at last year's key dates:

Jan. 11-20: Teams are allowed to make qualifying offers and "Core player" designations

Jan. 21-31: Teams are allowed to negotiate with free agents

Feb. 1: Players are allowed to sign contracts and offer sheets

Teams that are caught skirting those rules will be punished under the league's tampering policies. Most recently, the Seattle Storm were fined in 2022 for announcing they had re-signed Sue Bird prior to the official start of free agency.

Why is this year's free agency period so important?

When the 2020 CBA was ratified, it included an opt-out clause for both sides after the 2024 season. Players and their agents have known that an opt-out was a real possibility for a number of years, and have moved strategically in free agency to ensure they were prepared if it happened.

Now, every single veteran (a player not on a rookie-scale contract) aside from Kalani Brown and Lexie Brown is a free agent this winter. All of these players will be able to sign new deals under the new CBA, which will bring with it significant pay raises.

We won't know the 2026 numbers until a new CBA is in place, but the league's latest proposal shows exactly why so many players wanted to be free agents this winter. The minimum salary would more than triple, the average salary would more than quadruple and the max would more than quintuple, a source close to the situation told CBS Sports.

Here's a look at the differences between 2025 and 2026 under the league's prosposal:

Season Salary cap Minimum salary Average salary Max salary 2025 $1.5 million $66,079 $120,000 $249,244 2026 $5 million ~$230,000 ~$530,000 $1.3 million

Never have so many stars hit unrestricted free agency at the same time. For reference, eight of the 10 players who received All-WNBA honors last season are free agents, including the entire First Team. If you look at the All-Star rosters, 19 of the 25 players in Indianapolis last summer are free agents.

Add in dozens of role players, the arrival of two new teams, and the fact that so many players are currently in Miami with Unrivaled, and rosters could look significantly different from last season.

"It's really not recruiting," Kahleah Copper said, via Front Office Sports, when asked if players have been talking with each other about free agency. "Yesterday after practice we just sat in the locker room and talked general free agency, where we thought people would go, what teams we thought would break up, what people are chasing, what are you looking for. … We all kind of play GM with each other."

What happens without a CBA in place?

If a work stoppage occurs, all league business would cease, including free agency. Again, though, neither side appears eager to take that step -- at least right now. It is worth noting, however, that the WNBPA voted in December to authorize a strike "if necessary."

During a status quo period, the working conditions of the previous CBA remain in place. Thus, as long as status quo continues, free agency can technically proceed.

According to ESPN, the league informed teams last week that they should prepare to continue business as usual and send out qualifying offers and core designations under the conditions of the expired CBA. Of course, it makes no sense for players to sign any offers when they're on the verge of a major pay raise.

WNBPA vice president Breanna Stewart told reporters in Miami during Unrivaled last week that there is an "understanding" among the players not to sign anything right now.

There's no point in going through the motions of free agency if no player is going to sign anything, which is why both sides are in the process of negotiating a moratorium, per ESPN.

What is a moratorium?

A moratorium would pause league business, including free agency, and save everyone the hassle of dealing with pointless paperwork and negotiations during the height of the most important CBA negotiations in league history.

Per ESPN, the league put a moratorium proposal in writing on Friday, and the WNBPA is still reviewing the proposal.

Free agency would then resume whenever a new CBA is ratified, with a timeline to be determined.

When could a new CBA be in place?

While there's still time to get a new deal done to ensure the 2026 season starts in mid-May as usual, there is not unlimited time.

It's still unclear exactly when a new CBA will be in place, but Stewart told Sarah Spain on her podcast last week that both sides want to have things wrapped up by the end of the month.

"Hopefully, everything can be done by February 1," Stewart said. "Even if we agree, we still have to wait for the contracts to be written. So there's a lot to be thinking about. It's not just like, oh, you're done now, it'll work. If we can get by February 1, we'll all be in a good place."