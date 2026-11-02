The 2026 WNBA season came to a close Saturday when the Golden State Valkyries, led by Finals MVP Gabby Williams, pulled off a dramatic second-half comeback to defeat the Atlanta Dream, 68-63, in Game 7 of the 2026 WNBA Finals and win their first championship in just their second season of existence.

Now, the offseason has officially begun. The first big item on the agenda is the 2027 WNBA Draft Lottery on Nov. 15, which will determine the full order of next spring's draft. After that, things will slow down for a while. There's no expansion draft this year, nor will there be a months-long labor fight.

After the New Year, the action will ramp back up with free agency. Though no one will sign a contract for months, this is still a perfect time to lay out the landscape. While there won't be anywhere near as many free agents as last season, there are still some big names in this year's class. Below, we've ranked the top 10.

As a reminder, unrestricted free agents can talk to and sign with any team. Restricted free agents can talk to any team, but their previous team has the right to match any offer sheet they sign.

Note: This list does not include reserved players, such as Pauline Astier or Sydney Taylor, because their teams have exclusive negotiating rights with them. Additionally, NaLyssa Smith has not been included due to a lack of information regarding the non-contact knee injury that ended her season and could keep her out for all of 2027.

1. Napheesa Collier

Team : Minnesota Lynx

: Minnesota Lynx Type : Unrestricted

: Unrestricted 2026 stats: 16.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists | 50% FG, 44.4% 3FG, 85.7% FT

Collier finished as the runner-up for MVP in both 2024 and 2025, but was limited to 16 games this season after undergoing offseason surgery on both ankles. She put up pretty strong numbers upon her return, but struggled to make her usual impact and was poor in the playoffs as the Lynx were bounced in the first round.

Assuming Collier can get back to an All-WNBA level in 2027 when she's fully healthy, she is easily the top player in this class. Her versatility on both ends makes her a fit for just about any situation, and every team with max cap space will likely inquire about her.

Napheesa Collier landing spots: Three potential destinations if five-time All-Star leaves Lynx as free agent Jack Maloney

Collier said during her exit interview that she loves the city, the organization and her teammates, but there are plenty of signs that suggest she may go elsewhere this winter. Notably, she signed a one-year deal in free agency last offseason, and unanimous Rookie of the Year Olivia Miles burst onto the scene in her absence and took control of the team.

Collier claimed that she "hadn't even thought about" free agency, but Lynx coach and president Cheryl Reeve clearly had ahead of her own exit interview, and she didn't sound convinced she'd have Collier back.

"Whatever she decides, we're both going to be OK," Reeve said. "What Phee has given this franchise, we're super proud of. And we're super proud of the work we've poured into her. If she lands on being here, great. And if there's something better for her, that's life."

2. Jackie Young

Team : Las Vegas Aces

: Las Vegas Aces Type : Unrestricted

: Unrestricted 2026 stats: 18.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.8 assists | 48.8% FG, 38.3% 3FG, 92.8% FT

Young put together yet another stellar season for the Aces and helped drag the team to an eighth consecutive semifinal appearance despite a rash of injuries to the supporting cast. She recorded career highs in points and assists, made her fourth consecutive All-Star appearance and earned her second consecutive All-WNBA Second Team nod.

Young is the best two-way perimeter player in the league, is extremely durable and just turned 29. She's also proven her ability to scale up or down depending on the situation and to play with or without the ball, all of which make her a fit anywhere. Like Collier, every team with max cap space will make a call on Young.

Also like Collier, Young decided to sign a one-year deal last offseason while the rest of the Aces' core signed multi-year contracts. It's also worth noting that Young left Klutch Sports (which represents A'ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray and Jewell Loyd) for WME Sports, and dropped Puma to sign a new shoe deal with Skechers.

Young is extremely close with Wilson and has spent her entire career with the Aces, and it's certainly possible that she'll return to Las Vegas, but if she were 100 percent certain she wanted to be there long-term, she would have signed a longer deal in the offseason.

3. Kelsey Mitchell

Team : Indiana Fever

: Indiana Fever Type : Unrestricted

: Unrestricted 2026 stats: 24.7 points, 2.8 assists, 1.7 rebounds | 50.9% FG, 45% 3FG, 85.1% FT

Mitchell is coming off the best scoring season ever by a guard. Playing alongside Caitlin Clark, she put up a career-high 24.7 points, which was the fifth-highest single-season scoring average of all time, set the single-season points record with 1,086 (thanks to the longer regular season) and led the league in 3-point shooting. Mitchell made her fourth consecutive All-Star appearance, earned an All-WNBA First Team again and finished third in MVP voting.

Mitchell shot just 32.7% in the playoffs as the Fever were eliminated by the Aces in the first round, but that doesn't negate the fact that she has made an incredible mid-career jump to become the best pure scorer in the league. She may not provide much in the way of defense or playmaking, but she provides plenty of buckets and will have many suitors this winter.

Kelsey Mitchell landing spots: Three title contenders that make sense if WNBA scoring champion leaves Fever Jack Maloney

Like Collier and Young, Mitchell only signed a one-year deal last offseason, and there are signs that she's thinking of leaving the only franchise she has ever known.

"I have to be selfish," Mitchell said at her exit interview. "I think that's where I am in my career ... what I probably need and what's probably best for me. So I have to be selfish in that room.

"But I think, ultimately, being on the Fever and being a part of an organization that does come with a lot of ups and downs, what factors in and what is important for me is, obviously, having a good chemistry on and off the floor. I've only been with one team my entire career, so it's all kind of like figuring this out. It's hard, man."

It will be interesting to see how the Fever's front office shake-up affects Mitchell's decision. President Kelly Krauskopf stepped down, and the organization fired general manager Amber Cox. They have yet to hire a new GM.

4. Kelsey Plum

Team : Phoenix Mercury

: Phoenix Mercury Type : Unrestricted

: Unrestricted 2026 stats: 21.5 points, 2.1 rebounds, 5.4 assists | 51.9% FG, 37.7% 3FG, 81.3% FT

Plum had a roller coaster season. She averaged 26.8 points and 6.3 assists on 58.9/48.8/82.9 shooting splits in May, but only played 11 more games due to ankle and lower leg injuries on either side of a deadline trade that sent her from the Sparks to the Mercury. Despite her injury issues, she did make her fifth consecutive All-Star appearance.

The Sparks traded Plum to the Mercury for Monique Akoa Makani, a 2027 first-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick because she only signed a one-year deal in free agency last offseason and had signaled that she would not return to Los Angeles.

She remains an unrestricted free agent, and the Mercury, who went 16-28 and became the first team to miss the playoffs in the season following a Finals appearance since 2008, will have some work to do to convince her to return. ESPN reported in August that Plum could re-sign with the Mercury, but intends to go through a full free agency process.

Plum's injuries were not serious and should not affect her standing as one of the top free agents in this class. Her combination of scoring and playmaking ability is unique. She's shown in Los Angeles that she can be the No. 1 option, but also excelled in a slightly lesser role in Las Vegas for many years before that.

5. Awak Kuier

Team : Dallas Wings

: Dallas Wings Type : Restricted

: Restricted 2026 stats: 6.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.8 blocks | 50.8% FG, 39% 3FG, 71.4% FT

Kuier is easily the most interesting restricted free agent. The former No. 2 overall pick returned to the WNBA this season after sitting out in 2024 and 2025, and though her playing time was sporadic early on, she became a crucial piece for the Wings down the stretch.

Kuier was the best rim protector in the league after the All-Star break, and became a reliable 3-point shooter. The defense is definitely real, and if teams think the shooting is as well, Kuier could get a big payday in free agency. There aren't many 6-foot-6 bigs who can protect the rim on one end and space the floor on the other. Plus, Kuier is still only 25.

The Wings will have the ability to match any offer Kuier receives, and would be wise to do so even though they're already paying big money to Alanna Smith and Jessica Shepard in their frontcourt.

6. Rae Burrell

Team : Los Angeles Sparks

: Los Angeles Sparks Type : Restricted

: Restricted 2026 stats: 14.6 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists | 45.5% FG, 38.3% 3FG, 81.4% FT

Burrell finally got a chance to start last season and earned Most Improved Player votes after putting up career-highs across the board. She was particularly impressive post-All-Star break, and her improvement as a 3-point shooter was encouraging. There aren't many big wings with her ability to create offense, and she likely earned herself a raise in free agency.

Burrell is a restricted free agent and it's hard to imagine the Sparks letting her go given their lack of young talent, but Los Angeles will have a decision to make if another team gives her a big offer sheet.

7. Emily Engstler

Team : Portland Fire

: Portland Fire Type : Restricted

: Restricted 2026 stats: 10.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists | 46.5% FG, 37.1% 3FG, 71.8% FT

The Fire selected Engstler from the Mystics in the expansion draft and she quickly emerged as an integral part of Alex Sarama's operation. She put up career-highs across the board while starting for the first time in her career, became a big-time defensive playmaker and has surely earned herself a nice new contract.

The Fire can match any offer Engstler gets, and you imagine they would be keen to keep her around as they continue this project.

8. Natasha Cloud

Team : Chicago Sky

: Chicago Sky Type : Unrestricted

: Unrestricted 2026 stats: 11.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists | 49% FG, 35.7% 3FG, 85.5% FT

Cloud couldn't find a team until early May, just days before the season started. But once she got up and running with the Sky, she reminded everyone that she's still a quality point guard. In fact, she had her most efficient season ever.

Cloud will turn 35 in February, but there's no question that she can still contribute to winning, both on and off the court. She shouldn't have as much trouble in free agency this time around, especially if she's willing to accept a contract similar to the one she signed with the Sky.

9. Nyara Sabally

Team : Toronto Tempo

: Toronto Tempo Type : Restricted

: Restricted 2026 stats: 12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists | 52.7% FG, 39.2% 3FG, 72% FT

The Tempo selected Sabally from the Liberty in the expansion draft, where she reunited with former Liberty coach Sandy Brondello. Sabally got a chance to start in Toronto and put up career-highs across the board, but was limited to 24 games due to an array of injuries.

Health has always been the issue for Sabally, who has only played 100 games since being drafted in 2022. She underwent surgery on her knee following the season, but is expected to make a full recovery for 2027. The Tempo will almost certainly bring her back, especially given their lack of frontcourt depth.

10. Sophie Cunningham

Team : Indiana Fever

: Indiana Fever Type : Unrestricted

: Unrestricted 2026 stats: 7.9 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists | 46% FG, 41.9% 3FG, 85.1% FT

Cunningham is one of the league's best 3-point shooters and was fourth in scoring among reserves. In a vacuum, her ability to provide spacing and microwave offense from the bench would make her a highly-sought after free agent.

But Cunningham does not exist in a vacuum. She is perhaps the league's most polarizing player, and the drama she generated last season with her comments about transgender athletes will likely leave her with fewer options this winter. Some teams simply won't want to be in the Cunningham business.