WNBA free agency: Washington Mystics re-sign reigning MVP Elena Delle Donne

Early on Monday afternoon, on the first day players could officially sign new contracts, the Washington Mystics and the league as a whole were dealt a bit of a surprise when veteran guard Kristi Toliver left the defending champs to return to the Los Angeles Sparks. Twenty-four hours later, the Mystics made sure nothing of that sort was going to happen with Elena Delle Donne.

The reigning MVP was the best player to hit free agency this winter, and the Mystics moved quickly to re-sign her and keep her in D.C. Considering she forced her way their just three years ago, one never expected she would leave, but it's surely relaxing for the Mystics and their fans to have this deal done.

Head coach and general manager Mike Thibault noted that it's a four-year deal:

"Elena is the most impactful player in the history of the Washington Mystics and her commitment to us three years ago set the stage for us to make our championship run possible. I am thrilled that she has signed with us for four more years and will lead us as we continue to build on the culture of excellence that we have established here in D.C. This is an exciting time to be a Mystics fan and we look forward to defending our title!"

Since arriving from the Chicago Sky in a blockbuster trade in 2017, Delle Donne has turned the Mystics into a perennial contender, and last season helped them capture their first title in franchise history. Along the way, she put together an all-time great campaign, capturing her second MVP Award, making her sixth All-Star Game and earning her fourth All-WNBA First Team appearance, all while finishing in the top-five in both scoring and rebounding.

Making her accomplishments even more impressive is that she helped lead the Mystics to the title while playing through three herniated discs in the Finals. That injury required surgery, which she underwent last month. Per the team, she's expected to be healthy and ready to go by the start of the season.