The 2025 WNBA season is just around the corner, and that means it's time for predictions. Who will win MVP? Which team will win the title? We here at CBS Sports have had our say on the matter, and now it's time to hear from the league's general managers.

Ahead of the season, which begins Friday, the GMs completed a survey that asked them to "assess the best teams, players, coaches, offseason moves, and more." The results are anonymous, of course, but do provide some interesting insight.

Here are the biggest takeaways from the survey:

Collier for MVP

Napheesa Collier is coming off the best season of her career. In 2024 she was an All-Star, the runner-up for MVP, won Defensive Player of the Year, and made First Team All-WNBA and All-Defensive First Team, while leading the Lynx to a franchise-record 30 wins and a trip to the Finals.

Heading into 2025, Collier is a popular pick to win MVP, and was the overwhelming choice by the general managers. Collier received 67% of the vote in this survey, while Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson, the reigning MVP, got 25% of the vote. The only other player to receive recognition was Caitlin Clark at 8%.

Lynx to win the title

Last season ended in heartbreak for the Lynx, who were seconds away from clinching a record-setting fifth championship when Alanna Smith was called for a controverisal foul that sent New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart to the free throw line. Stewart sank two free throws to force overtime in the winner-take-all Game 5 of the Finals, which the Liberty eventually won.

"I think that loss is something I'll never get over," Collier said during her postgame press conference. "To have it end that way, where it feels super injust, I don't think that's something that I'll be able to get over. It's different if you feel like you lose a game."

The Lynx will be out for revenge this season, and the league's GMs think they'll get it. Minnesota received 60% of the vote for which team will win the championship. New York was the runner-up in that category with 20% of the vote, while Las Vegas and Indiana both earned 10%.

Based on the results of the first question, it comes as little surprise that the GMs picked New York vs. Minnesota as their most likely Finals matchup. That combination received 50% of the vote.

Fever's offseason moves praised

The Fever reached the playoffs last season for the first time since 2016, thanks in large part to Caitlin Clark's arrival. Clark, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 draft, authored one of the best rookie seasons of all time, and transformed the Fever into not only must-see TV, but a competitive team.

Instead of slow-playing their rebuild, the Fever went all-in this offseason. The organization revamped the front office, coaching staff and roster, and even announced plans for a new training facility. Indiana has been widely praised for their moves, which included hiring Stephanie White as coach and acquiring DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard and Sophie Cunningham, among other veterans.

The general managers agreed with the consensus, and see the Fever as a team to watch this season. The Fever were the leading vote-getter for:

Best overall offseason moves (64%)

Team that will be most improved in 2025 (42%)

Team that will be the most fun to watch (75%)

Most promising young core (50%)

Which new coach will make the biggest impact (Stephanie White, 50%)

Clark a foundational player

Caitlin Clark was incredible in her debut season. She was named Rookie of the Year, made All-WNBA First Team, finished fourth in MVP voting, led the league in assists and 3-pointers, set the single-season assist record and became the first rookie to record a triple-double.

Just in case there was any doubt, the general managers see the same thing everyone sees: Clark is a foundational player and already one of the best in the league. One of the questions asked the GMs which player they would most want to build a team around. Clark received 50% of the vote.

One of the more interesting aspects of the survey was that Clark was tied for first on the question of best point guard (50%) and first on the question of best shooting guard (33%).

Bueckers for Rookie of the Year, but Malonga for the future?

The No. 1 overall pick has won Rookie of the Year in each of the last three seasons -- Rhyne Howard in 2022, Aliyah Boston in 2023 and Caitlin Clark in 2024 -- and the general managers expect that trend to continue with Paige Bueckers, who was the first pick this year to the Dallas Wings.

Fresh off a national championship with UConn, Bueckers is one of the best prospects to enter the league in many years. She is a unique offensive talent who expertly blends efficient shotmaking with setting up her teammates, and is an underrated defender. In Dallas, Bueckers should form a dynamite backcourt with Arike Ogunbowale.

Bueckers received 73% of the vote from the GMs for which player would win Rookie of the Year.

Maybe the biggest surprise of the entire survey came from the second question about rookies, however. When asked which rookie would be the best player in the league in five years, the majority of the GMs chose No. 2 overall pick Dominique Malonga (60%), not Bueckers.

Malonga, a 6-foot-6 French phenom, is still only 19 years old, and may need some time to adjust to a new country and new league. She has incredible potential, though, due to her size, athleticism and on-ball skills. If she does end up being better than Bueckers five years from now, that would be excellent news for the Storm.