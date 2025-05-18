The WNBA announced on Sunday that it has opened an investigation into alleged "hateful" comments made by fans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse during the Indiana Fever's 93-58 win over the Chicago Sky on Saturday.

"The WNBA strongly condemns racism, hate, and discrimination in all forms — they have no place in our league or in society," the league wrote in a statement. "We are aware of the allegations and are looking into the matter."

The Fever also issued a statement saying the organization is assissting the league in its investigation.

"We are aware of the allegations of inappropriate fan conduct during yesterday's game and we are working closely with the WNBA to complete their investigation," Pacers Sports & Entertainment CEO Mel Raines wrote. "We stand firm in our commitment to providing a safe environment for all WNBA players."

The Fever's dominant season-opening win was marred by an incident in the third quarter in which Caitlin Clark was called for a flagrant foul on Angel Reese. Both Reese and Fever forward Aliyah Boston were given technical fouls for their role in the short scuffle that ensued.

The statements from the league and the Fever are both vague, and it is unclear when the alleged comments occurred. After the investigation was announced, the WNBA players' union issued its own statement.

"The WNBPA is aware of reports of hateful comments at yesterday's game in Indianapolis and supports the WNBA's current investigation into this matter. Such behavior is unacceptable in our sport. Under the WNBA's 'No Space for Hate' policy, we trust the league to thoroughly investigate and take swift, appropriate action to ensure a safe and welcoming environment for all."

Prior to the season, the WNBA announced "No Space For Hate," a "a multi-dimensional platform designed to combat hate and promote respect across all WNBA spaces — from online discourse to in-arena behavior."

The "No Space For Hate" campaign was a response to a contentious 2024 season. As the league surged in popularity, thanks in large part to a stellar rookie class led by Clark and Reese, players also dealt with a rise in harrassment, particularly on social media.

"We want our arenas, and our social platforms filled with energy and fandom — not hate and vitriol," WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a May 15 statement announcing "No Space For Hate.". "That means turning our values into action: strengthening digital and physical security, expanding access to mental health resources, and unifying our message across the league. It's our responsibility to protect what makes this sport so special and ensure we continue to inspire the next generation of women's basketball fans."