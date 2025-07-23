WNBA legend Candace Parker's personal ranking of current players in various talent tiers sparked conversation earlier this month after she placed three players ahead of Caitlin Clark -- A'ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart -- and then gave Angel Reese a "C" grade.

Reese, who has posted a double-double in 10 straight games entering Thursday night's contest against the Seattle Storm, is averaging 13.8 points, 12.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game this season.

"They asked me my opinion on player tiers, and my thing is, if you bring something to the argument, bring something else," Parker said Wednesday on the "Good Follow" podcast. "Can she get to player A, or player S, or whatever? Yes, she can. Right now, I don't know if she's alongside those players. And you're measuring her against players that have been in the league for years.

"There's no hate on Angel Reese," Parker continued. "I love her. She plays for the Chicago Sky. I saw her at my jersey retirement vs. LA. So it's nothing like that. I think it's so interesting in this female space, the need to have to explain some of these things."

After breaking Parker's double-double record last season with 13 straight, Reese was complimentary of a player who once led the Sky to their only franchise title in 2021.

"She's the GOAT," Reese said of Parker. "I've had conversations with her, her family, her mom, I've talked to them before I even came to Chicago ... I've always respected CP3 and I try to take some things from her game and try to add them to mine. And just being able to be named with an amazing player like that is always going to be special to me."

Parker, a three-time WNBA champion, has earned her right to have an opinion on basketball matters. She is a two-time gold medalist, two-time league MVP, seven-time All-Star, and she won multiple national championships at the University of Tennessee.

Reese won a national title in 2023 at LSU and has earned All-Star trips in each of her first two WNBA seasons. Her 12.5 rebounds per game average is three more than the next closest player in the league (Wilson).