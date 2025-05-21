Lisa Leslie is one of the most iconic players in the history of women's basketball. And while she can't ever be replaced, the Hall of Famer said she sees a lot of herself in Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson.

"I see there's a lot of blurred lines in our games," Leslie said on the Locked On Women's Basketball podcast. "I think first just her motor, the way she's moving, her activity. Offensively and defensively, the energy that she brings and the tenacity, I feel like my game was that. But then also her ability to score from anywhere, inside outside, left, right. She's not afraid."

The eight-time WNBA All-Star also highlighted Wilson's ability to score, whether it's on the free-throw line or from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, one of the differences she discussed was Wilson facing up more often, while Leslie typically had her back to the basket due to the way the game was played back in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Wilson, who last year earned her third MVP award, led the Aces to back-to-back titles in 2022 and 2023 and is considered one of the best to play the game today. She most certainly deserves the shoutout, but she is not the only player who has caught Leslie's eye.

Leslie stands at 6-foot-5, but she also brought up Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier, who despite being much shorter than her and 6-foot-4 Wilson is still very much a dangerous defensive weapon.

"I think A'ja probably would have the full package but listen, Phee is only, I think she's 6-1 and the way she blocks shots is phenomenal," Leslie said. "She blocks with her left hand or right. I don't know. Her ability to score also. I just think those two players, probably right now today would be the players that I'd say mirror my game the most."