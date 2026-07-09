WNBA midseason award picks: Will A'ja Wilson win MVP and DPOY again?

The midway point of the 2026 WNBA season has arrived. Earlier this week, we took a spin around the league and handed out mid-season grades for all 15 teams. Now, it's time to take a closer look at which individuals have stood out and make our midseason award picks.

A'ja Wilson and Olivia Miles were the unanimous picks for MVP and Rookie of the Year, which comes as no surprise given the seasons they are having. In fact, there was consensus on every award except for Defensive Player of the Year. Much like last season, when Wilson and Alanna Smith became the first co-Defensive Player of the Year winners, there is no clear choice for that award so far.

Without further ado, here are our experts' midseason award picks and their explanations.

MVP

Award

Lindsay Gibbs Isabel Gonzalez Jack Maloney MVP

A'ja Wilson A'ja Wilson A'ja Wilson

Defensive Player of the Year

Award

Lindsay Gibbs Isabel Gonzalez Jack Maloney DPOY

Natasha Howard A'ja Wilson A'ja Wilson

Rookie of the Year

Award

Lindsay Gibbs Isabel Gonzalez Jack Maloney ROY

Olivia Miles Olivia Miles Olivia Miles

Sixth Player of the Year

Award

Lindsay Gibbs Isabel Gonzalez Jack Maloney 6POY

Janelle Salaün Janelle Salaün Janelle Salaün

Most Improved Player

Award

Lindsay Gibbs Isabel Gonzalez Jack Maloney MIP

Jessica Shepard Jessica Shepard Jessica Shepard

Coach of the Year

Award

Lindsay Gibbs Isabel Gonzalez Jack Maloney COY

Cheryl Reeve Cheryl Reeve Cheryl Reeve

Expert explanations

Gibbs: While there are some fun players in the MVP conversation this year -- including mainstay contender Breanna Stewart and the revelatory Paige Bueckers -- ultimately there is just no touching A'ja Wilson once again. The Aces forward is averaging a league-high 25.7 points per game and shooting 52.4% from the field. She is also third in the league in rebounds (9.4), first in blocks (2.0), first in PER (32.2) and second in win shares (3.9). The biggest thing standing between Wilson and her fifth MVP title is injury or voter fatigue.

The Rookie of the Year and Most Improved Player races feel similarly all but wrapped up, with Olivia Miles and Jessica Shepard practically lapping the field. In fact, both should firmly be on the outskirts of the MVP conversation. It was much tougher to choose Defensive Player of the Year, but I went with Natasha Howard of the Minnesota Lynx, the best defender on the team with the top defensive rating at the midway point of the season.

Janelle Salaün has been phenomenal off the bench for the Golden State Valkyries with 12.3 points per game, and is fresh off a 26-point, 6-rebound performance on Wednesday night in which she shot 70% from the field and 5 of 6 (83.3%) from outside. And while there have been multiple impressive coaching performances, Cheryl Reeve keeping the Lynx in first place without Napheesa Collier has been a masterclass.

Gonzalez: This season, there have been some pretty easy picks, like Olivia Miles as the Rookie of the Year. She has been at the top of our Rookie Rankings all season because her elite playmaking has helped the Lynx succeed even without Napheesa Collier. Jessica Shepard as Most Improved was also a no-brainer for me. The three triple-doubles are a brilliant stat, but what really earned her my vote was how much the Wings -- who tied for the worst record in the league last season -- have improved with her on the roster.

The pick that took me a little longer to decide was DPOY. A'ja Wilson was my MVP because of her impact on both sides of the court, but on the defensive end I was trying to be mindful of the fact that there are teams with much more productive defenses than the Aces. But Wilson's stats speak for themselves as she leads the WNBA in blocks while also being one of the top rebounders. Yes, Wilson has won MVP and DPOY multiple times, but I don't think her previous awards should stop her from being recognized again.

Maloney: Wilson is clearly the MVP thus far. Her 25.7 points per game would be the second-highest single-season average ever, and she's also leading the league in blocks and is third in rebounds. Likewise, there's no debate about Rookie of the Year. Olivia Miles, who is currently sidelined with a calf injury, leads all rookies in scoring and assists, and is eighth in the league in the latter category. Jessica Shepard has also established a big lead in the Most Improved Player race. One of two players averaging a double-double, she also has three triple-doubles; no one else in the league has one this season.

Sixth Player of the Year was Chennedy Carter's to lose through the first quarter of the season, and lose it she did. Janelle Salaün is the choice now. She's leading all bench players in scoring (12.3 points per game) and is third in the league in 3-pointers (58). Cheryl Reeve, who became the all-time winningest coach with victory No. 380 on Tuesday, is on track for a record-extending fifth Coach of the Year honor. The toughest call was Defensive Player of the Year. There's no clear-cut answer here, and in that case I stuck with Wilson, my pre-season and quarter-season pick. Her 3.6 stocks (steals plus blocks) lead the league, she's third in defensive rebounding and the Aces' defensive rating is 5.6 points points per 100 possessions worse with her off the floor.