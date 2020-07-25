The 2020 WNBA season tipped off on Saturday afternoon, with the Seattle Storm cruising to an 87-71 win over the New York Liberty inside the IMG Academy bubble. That's where every game will be played this season, as the league has set up shop down in Bradenton, Florida.

No. 1 overall pick Sabrina Ionescu made her WNBA debut for the Liberty, finishing with 12 points, six rebounds and four assists in the loss. Breanna Stewart, meanwhile, returned from a torn Achilles to go for 18 points, eight rebounds and four steals. While basketball was the reason everyone was there, the players made sure to take time before, during and after the game to honor Breonna Taylor, a Black woman who was killed in her home by Louisville, Kentucky police earlier this year.

There are still two games to come later today, with the Los Angeles Sparks facing the Phoenix Mercury, and the Indiana Fever taking on the defending champion Washington Mystics.

Honoring Breonna Taylor

Earlier this month, the WNBA announced that the 2020 season would be dedicated to social justice. The players are wearing special jerseys with Breonna Taylor's name on the back, and warm-up shirts that say "Black Lives Matter and "Say Her Name." In addition, a social justice council was formed to come up with ideas to use their platform to inspire change.

On Saturday afternoon, prior to the first game of the season, we saw both the Liberty and Storm engage in their first action. During the national anthem, they simply walked off the court. Then, they held 26 moments of silence in honor of Taylor's age when she was killed by Louisville police.

During an interview after the first quarter, Breanna Stewart continued to bring the focus back to Taylor. "Our momentum is bigger than getting on the court," Stewart said. "We want to continue to fight for justice for Breonna Taylor and her family and putting pressure on the Kentucky attorney general to make that happen"

After the game, Storm players refused to discuss anything besides Breonna Taylor and the other victims of police and racial violence. Breanna Stewart also confirmed that the team will be wearing Taylor's name on their jerseys for the entire season.

Ionescu's debut

It took a few months longer than expected, but No. 1 overall pick Sabrina Ionescu finally made her WNBA debut on Saturday. She finished with 12 points, six rebounds and four assists, and showed her versatility and ability to impact every area of the game.

In the second half, she showed some really impressive flashes, first with a nasty move to get past reigning Defensive Player of the Year Natasha Howard.

Then, later on, she threaded the needle with a brilliant pass in transition.

At the same time, there were plenty of moments that reminded us she's still a rookie, and this was her first game. The Storm were intent on pressuring her as much as possible, and she was forced into four turnovers. "It was part of our game plan to try and disrupt her," Storm coach Gary Kloppenburg said. "We know how good she is if you allow her to do what she wants coming off screen and rolls. So yeah, we really wanted to target her, get it out of her hands and try to force some turnovers."

In addition Ionescu really struggled shooting the ball, going 4 of 17 overall, and 0 of 8 from 3-point land.

Stewie returns

Breanna Stewart missed all of last season with a torn Achilles, but you wouldn't have known it from watching her return against the Liberty. Aside from struggling a bit with turnovers, she looked every bit her old self.

Playing 28 minutes, she went for 18 points, eight rebounds, two assists and four steals. She was finishing inside through contact and knocked down a couple looks from 3, while also making an impact on the defensive end. "She was aggressive at both ends of the floor, she changed some shots, and I thought she really looked good for not having played for really quite a while," Kloppenburg said. "So yeah, excellent job out there by her. I was really happy for her to get back in the flow of the game."

Obviously single game plus-minus isn't the be-all, end-all, but it was fitting that in her return, the Storm were plus-17 with Stewart on the court in a 17-point win.