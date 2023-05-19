The 2023 WNBA season is underway. Friday's opening night schedule features four games, beginning with the Indiana Fever against the Connecticut Sun and the New York Liberty versus the Washington Mystics. Later on, the Minnesota Lynx will host the Chicago Sky and in the finale the Phoenix Mercury visit the Los Angeles Sparks.

There are a number of storylines to watch for, including the debut of No. 1 overall pick Aliyah Boston, the first game for the Liberty's brand new superteam and the first official game back for Brittney Griner after she missed all of last season while detained in Russia.

CBS Sports will be keeping you updated with all the action:

Sun 19 -- Fever 10: End of 1st quarter

Boston makes her debut

Aliyah Boston is one of the most highly regarded prospects to enter the league in recent years, and she made her Fever and WNBA debut on Friday at home against the Sun. In college at South Carolina, Boston was named 2022 Naismith Player of the Year and 2022, 2023 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year and led the Gamecocks to the national title.

She scored her first basket mid-way through the first quarter.

Mystics 17 -- Liberty 12: End of 1st quarter

Liberty's brand new superteam not yet in sync

The Liberty's new superteam is off to a frustrating start in their first game together. They shot 5-of-21 from the field in the first quarter and turned the ball over three times. One note to watch is that Betnijah Laney and Sabrina Ionescu took 11 of those shots, while Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones took just four. Opponents will surely try to force the ball out of the two MVPs' hands.

Sky at Lynx, 8 p.m. ET -- League Pass

A new era begins for both teams

The Sky lost Candace Parker, Courtney Vandersloot, Allie Quigley, Emma Meesseman and Azura Stevens during the offseason, while the Lynx bid farewell to Sylvia Fowles. This season marks the start of a new era for both franchises.

Mercury at Sparks, 11 p.m. ET -- ESPN

Griner returns

Brittney Griner missed the entire 2022 season while she was detained in Russia on drug charges, and did not return home until December. She made it clear immediately that she wanted to play this summer, however, and re-signed with the Mercury in free agency. On Friday, she'll make her return to the court when she leads her squad against the Sparks.