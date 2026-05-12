The 2026 WNBA season got underway on Friday, and all 15 teams have taken the court at least once. The New York Liberty and Golden State Valkyries are tied for first place after their 2-0 starts, while the rebuilding Connecticut Sun are in last as the lone team with two defeats.

Indiana Fever star Kelsey Mitchell is leading the league in scoring at 30 points per game, No. 1 overall pick Azzi Fudd isn't a starter and a number of big names, including Napheesa Collier, Sabrina Ionescu, Satou Sabally and Brionna Jones, are sidelined due to injuries.

A lot will change over the next four months as the regular season plays out, but why wait that long to (over)react? Before the first full week of the new season begins, here are some opening weekend overreactions.

The Sparks will miss the playoffs

The Los Angeles Sparks were the final team to make their 2026 season debut, and the league was not saving the best for last. Late on Sunday afternoon, the new-look Sparks were run out of the gym by the reigning champion Las Vegas Aces at Crypto.com Arena, falling by 27 in the worst season-opening loss in franchise history.

It's one thing to lose to the champs; it's another to get embarrassed after going all in over the offseason. The Sparks haven't made the playoffs since the bubble season in 2020, which is not only the longest playoff drought in franchise history, but the longest active one in the league. After Sunday's showing, it doesn't look like Nneka Ogwumike, Ariel Atkins and Erica Wheeler will be enough to bring playoff basketball back to Los Angeles.

There were no positive takeaways for the Sparks after their opener, only concerns that their shortsighted moves would backfire. They've given away Rickea Jackson and Dominique Malonga in recent years for Atkins and Kelsey Plum, and the one lottery pick they've kept -- Cameron Brink -- can't crack the starting lineup or stay on the court. In eight scoreless minutes against the Aces, Brink had three fouls and three turnovers, and coach Lynne Roberts said afterward that "we need Cam to produce."

Brink wasn't the only bench player who was of no help Sunday. Amid all of their big moves in the offseason, the Sparks forgot to address their depth. They got seven points, six rebounds, two assists and six turnovers from their bench on 3 of 16 shooting, and five of those points came on meaningless baskets in the final minute.

The Sparks blew up their future for an aging squad -- the 29-year-old Atkins is the only member of their core not in their 30s -- that won't end their postseason drought, let alone contend. -- Jack Maloney

The Liberty don't miss Ionescu

In the New York Liberty's final preseason game against the Connecticut Sun, All-Star guard Sabrina Ionescu rolled her left ankle. An MRI revealed no serious damage to her left foot or ankle, but the team said that she would be out for at least two weeks -- a timeline that will sideline her for the team's first four games at a minimum, including their lone road trip to Portland for a two-game set this week. (Ionescu played her college ball at Oregon.)

Even though Ionescu's ankle issue is not serious, it was a frustrating blow for a team that was snakebit by injuries last season and is also without key free-agent signing Satou Sabally (cyst) and starting forward Leonie Fiebich (overseas commitments) to start the season. As it turns out, the Liberty don't even miss Ionescu.

They've started 2-0 for the third season in a row, thanks in large part to their European backcourt starring Marine Johannes, Pauline Astier and Julie Vanloo. Let's take a look at their respective numbers after the Liberty's wins over the Sun and Washington Mystics.

Johannès: 21 points, three rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.5 steals on 50/50/60 shooting splits

Astier: 11.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals on 57.1/0/70 shooting splits

Vanloo: 7.5 points, four rebounds, 6.5 assists and 0.5 steals on 57.1/50/100 shooting splits

Johannès, who re-signed in free agency, had a career-high 25 points in their win over the Mystics and is leading the league in 3-point makes and attempts. Astier, who had a breakout campaign overseas and chose the Liberty in free agency over a number of suitors, has had no trouble adjusting to the WNBA and notably has just two turnovers in 55 minutes. The veteran Vanloo, meanwhile, is in New York on a hardship contract and has made a case to stick around long-term.

Ionescu shot 40.1% from the field overall last season, including 29.9% from 3-point range, and was one of the league leaders in turnovers. The Liberty's backcourt looks just fine without her inefficient scoring, and her absence has allowed Johannès and Astier, in particular, to spread their wings. -- Jack Maloney

Jovana Nogić will win Rookie of the Year

Last week, I wrote that the Rookie of the Year race is wide open, and noted that it was possible the winner wouldn't come from the 2026 Draft class. I have to confess that I did not have Phoenix Mercury guard Jovana Nogic on my short list of candidates, but her performance in the first two games has me on high alert.

In the season opener, Nogić was a big reason why the Mercury were able to stun the Las Vegas Aces 99-66 and spoil ring night for the defending champions. She was 5 of 8 from the field and 4 of 5 from outside for 19 points, four assists and two steals. She had 13 of her points in the second quarter to help the Mercury put the game away by halftime.

In the second game, a 95-79 loss to Golden State in the Valkyries' home opener, she was a bright spot in an otherwise rough night for the Mercury, going 5 of 6 from the field and 4 of 5 from beyond the arc for 16 points. She was the only player on the roster with a positive plus-minus.

Now, Nogić is not your typical rookie. She is a 28-year-old from Serbia who played four seasons at Providence College from 2015-2019 and has spent the last six years playing for the Serbian national team and professionally in Spain, Turkey and Russia. But she's eligible for the award because this is her first WNBA season. Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts said that team scouts have had their eyes on her for a couple of years, but that increased salaries, thanks to the new CBA, made it more tenable for her to come to the league this summer.

The Mercury are having injury struggles early this season, so Nogić should get enough minutes to be in contention for the honor. Meanwhile, both Azzi Fudd and Lauren Betts are coming off the bench and Awa Fam won't be joining the Seattle Storm for a couple more weeks due to overseas commitments. Olivia Miles did have an impressive debut with the Minnesota Lynx, with 21 points, eight assists and three boards, so she's still the frontrunner. But after this weekend, I think Nogić will give her a run for her money. -- Lindsay Gibbs

The Golden State Valkyries will win a playoff series

Before the season, I picked the Golden State Valkyries to finish 12th and not just miss the playoffs, but miss them handily. But I have already seen the error of my ways. Not only do I think they will make the playoffs, but the Valkyries will win at least one playoff series and make it to the WNBA semifinals.

In their first two games, the Valkyries defeated the Seattle Storm 91-80 on the road and took down the Phoenix Mercury in the Ballhalla opener, 95-79. The only other 2-0 team is the New York Liberty, and the Valkyries have played tougher opponents -- the Valkyries have the fourth-hardest strength of schedule through the first quarter of the season, while the Liberty have the easiest, according to ESPN.

But it's not just the win-loss record that impresses; it's how they are doing it. They're continuing their formula from last season, with tough defense and a lot of three-point shooting, but with more talent and experience on the roster. The Valkyries have attempted a league-high 35 three-pointers per game and made 40% of them, for a league-leading 14 three-pointers per game. They're third in the league in assists, with 23.5 per game, and have the third-fewest turnovers per game, with just nine. Their defense is holding opponents to 79.5 points per game, second in the league behind the Toronto Tempo, who have only played one game.

Janelle Salaun started for the Valkyries most of last year, but is coming off the bench early in the season and absolutely thriving, averaging 20.5 points per game. Salaun is especially hot from beyond the arc, averaging 4.5 three-pointers made per game on 56.3% shooting. Kayla Thornton is picking up right where she left off before her injury last season, Veronica Burton is continuing to shine and Gabby Williams was just an absolutely perfect addition to this core during free agency. The front-office moves and messaging have been confounding the past few weeks, but on the court, the Valkyries look ready to build on their successful debut season. -- Lindsay Gibbs