The Indiana Fever and Las Vegas Aces have split the first two games of their best-of-5 semifinals matchup, with Games 3 and 4 now taking place in Indianapolis. The two contenders will each look for a 2-1 series edge Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

If you're a fan of WNBA betting and are interested in placing a wager on Friday's Aces vs. Fever Game 3 clash, you should first see what WNBA experts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai have locked in for this game.

Barzilai is a Ph.D. from Stanford who served as Director of Basketball Analytics for the Philadelphia 76ers. Five years ago, he founded HerHoopStats.com -- a groundbreaking website that unlocks insights about the women's game. Wetzel, the site's lead betting writer, incorporates his mathematical background and strong knowledge of women's hoops to turn the site's prediction model into picks. Wetzel and Barzilai went 202-111-2 (+57.9 units) during the 2024 WNBA season and posted a 147-88-1 (+47.1 units) during the 2024-25 NCAA season. In the 2023 WNBA season, they finished 238-185-1 (+29.5 units).

Here are Wetzel and Barzilai's best bets for Las Vegas vs. Indiana on Friday:

Aces vs. Fever picks:

Aces vs. Fever: Under 163.5 points (-110)

Fever score first (-114)

Aces vs. Fever: Under 163.5

The Under is now 10-5 in the playoffs as a whole and 4-1 in Fever playoff games. The brighter the lights get for the WNBA and the longer the regular season gets, the closer it gets to the NBA in terms of how the game changes in the postseason – more defense, slower pace.

In a pivotal Game 3 in which the series is tied 1-1, the intensity is going to be even higher than before. Both games of this series have gone Under, and you can bet on this one staying below this number as well.

Fever score first

While the Aces have typically used A'ja Wilson for opening tips, NaLyssa Smith took the jump ball in Game 2. Her career jump ball win percentage is much lower than Wilson's, and it showed as the Fever won the tip and promptly scored first.

Even if Wilson takes the tip again, Indiana should still be slight favorites in this market. If Becky Hammon sticks with Smith, the value on this bet is tremendous.