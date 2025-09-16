The Indiana Fever's season is on the line after dropping Game 1 to the Atlanta Dream in their best-of-3 series in the first round of the WNBA playoffs. Will the Fever bounce back in Indianapolis at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN after an 80-68 defeat on the road on Sunday?

If you're a fan of WNBA betting and are thinking of placing a wager on Tuesday's Dream vs. Fever matchup, you should first see what WNBA experts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai have locked in for this game.

Barzilai is a Ph.D. from Stanford who served as Director of Basketball Analytics for the Philadelphia 76ers. Five years ago, he founded HerHoopStats.com -- a groundbreaking website that unlocks insights about the women's game. Wetzel, the site's lead betting writer, incorporates his mathematical background and strong knowledge of women's hoops to turn the site's prediction model into picks. Wetzel and Barzilai went 202-111-2 (+57.9 units) during the 2024 WNBA season and posted a 147-88-1 (+47.1 units) during the 2024-25 NCAA season. In the 2023 WNBA season, they finished 238-185-1 (+29.5 units).

Here are Wetzel and Barzilai's best bets for Atlanta vs. Indiana:

Dream vs. Fever picks:

Dream -4 (FanDuel)

2x3 "NO" -156 (FanDuel)

Dream -4

While the Fever will get the benefit of home court, and they'll certainly be making adjustments from their 12-point game one loss, this line is too short for the gap between these two teams. The Dream are a legitimate championship contender with depth and experience, whereas the Fever, sans Caitlin Clark, are heavily reliant on Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston.

This Dream defense is simply too tough to get beat by a team as reliant on two players as Indiana is, and they should be punching their ticket to the semifinals on Tuesday night. Bet Atlanta to cover the -4 in this one.

2x3 "NO"

This is a FanDuel special, under the quick bets tab, on there not being 2+ threes in the first three minutes. This bet cashed in the first game of this series, and it's cashed in nearly 70% of these teams' games on the season.

Both of these teams excel at taking away the perimeter, especially Atlanta, who led the league in opponent three-point rate. At this reasonable price, there should be value as long as we get four attempts or fewer, and in three minutes with these defenses, three or four attempts is much more likely than five.