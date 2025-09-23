The Indiana Fever have pulled off two surprising road victories in a row, taking Game 3 against the Atlanta Dream and Game 1 against the Las Vegas Aces. Now the Fever are just two games away from a WNBA Finals appearance, and they'll have a chance to inch closer on Tuesday in Las Vegas at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

If you're a fan of WNBA betting and are interested in placing a wager on Tuesday's Fever vs. Aces Game 2 clash, you should first see what WNBA experts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai have locked in for this game.

Barzilai is a Ph.D. from Stanford who served as Director of Basketball Analytics for the Philadelphia 76ers. Five years ago, he founded HerHoopStats.com -- a groundbreaking website that unlocks insights about the women's game. Wetzel, the site's lead betting writer, incorporates his mathematical background and strong knowledge of women's hoops to turn the site's prediction model into picks. Wetzel and Barzilai went 202-111-2 (+57.9 units) during the 2024 WNBA season and posted a 147-88-1 (+47.1 units) during the 2024-25 NCAA season. In the 2023 WNBA season, they finished 238-185-1 (+29.5 units).

Here are Wetzel and Barzilai's best bets for Indiana vs. Las Vegas on Tuesday:

Fever vs. Aces picks:

Aces -8.5 -110 (FanDuel)

A'ja Wilson Over 35.5 points + rebounds -112 (FanDuel)

Aces -8.5

In Round 1, all four teams that didn't cover in Game 1 bounced back in Game 2, and I'd expect the semis to follow a similar pattern. Teams that take a series lead tend to battle some complacency, while teams that take a loss tend to focus more on adjustments, especially with their backs against the wall.

Las Vegas is desperate to avoid an 0-2 hole heading to Indiana for two games, and this is a team that knows how to channel desperation. Bet on the Aces to make a statement in Game 2.

A'ja Wilson Over 35.5 points + rebounds

If there's one player who takes things personally after a poor performance, whether individually or as a team, it's A'ja Wilson. It was Wilson's text to her team after a 53-point home loss earlier this season that sparked a historic 17-game win streak.

In Game 1, Wilson missed 16 shots, the most of her playoff career, and her team lost by double digits at home. There is no better time to bet on the reigning back-to-back MVP than after a game like that. The last time she shot under 50% in a playoff loss, she had 40 points + rebounds the next game. The time before that? 46. Take her to get at least 36 in a must-win Game 2 for the Aces.