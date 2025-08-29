The Indiana Fever continue their push to the postseason on Friday when they visit the Los Angeles Sparks, and they'll once again be without Caitlin Clark in what's been an injury-plagued season for the second year superstar. Indiana enters Friday 20-18 and having lost six of 10 while Los Angeles, which sits at 17-19, has won six of its last 10. The action begins at 10 p.m. ET on Ion.

If you're a fan of WNBA betting and are thinking of placing a wager on Friday's Fever vs. Sparks matchup, you first should see what WNBA experts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai have locked in for this game.

Barzilai is a Ph.D. from Stanford who served as Director of Basketball Analytics for the Philadelphia 76ers. Five years ago, he founded HerHoopStats.com -- a groundbreaking website that unlocks insights about the women's game. Wetzel, the site's lead betting writer, incorporates his mathematical background and strong knowledge of women's hoops to turn the site's prediction model into picks. Wetzel and Barzilai went 202-111-2 (+57.9 units) during the 2024 WNBA season and posted a 147-88-1 (+47.1 units) during the 2024-25 NCAA season. In the 2023 WNBA season, they finished 238-185-1 (+29.5 units).

Here are Wetzel and Barzilai's best bets for Indiana vs. Los Angeles:

Fever money line (+110)

After getting back in the win column with a 20-point beatdown of Seattle, Indiana looks like it has found a groove again as the Fever make their playoff push. Next up is a matchup with a Sparks team that's chasing them for that final postseason spot.

Bet on the Fever to take care of business once again, as the Sparks are just 3-7 against the spread as home favorites. Indiana should be a pick 'em at worst, so plus money on the money line is good value.

Fever-Sparks Over 178

The Sparks continue to be the most extreme and lopsided team in terms of how proficiently they score the ball compared to how poorly they stop the other team from doing so. In a matchup with an Indiana team that can also push the pace and score at several positions, this one could be a track meet.

The last meeting reached 191, and while this one should finish below that, it's still shaping up to be played in the 180s. Anything in the 170s is a bet worth taking.