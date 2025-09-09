There are just three days remaining in the WNBA regular season, with a five-game showcase on Tuesday, Sept. 9. The Seattle Storm are 1.5 games ahead of the Los Angeles Sparks for the eighth and final WNBA playoff spot and can clinch it with a home win over the Golden State Valkyries at 10 p.m. ET in their season finale. The Sparks travel to play the Phoenix Mercury at 10 p.m. ET on NBA TV, and need a win to keep their playoff chances alive if Seattle loses.

If you're a fan of WNBA betting and are thinking of placing a wager on Tuesday's WNBA slate, you first should see what WNBA experts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai have locked in for the games.

Barzilai is a Ph.D. from Stanford who served as Director of Basketball Analytics for the Philadelphia 76ers. Five years ago, he founded HerHoopStats.com -- a groundbreaking website that unlocks insights about the women's game. Wetzel, the site's lead betting writer, incorporates his mathematical background and strong knowledge of women's hoops to turn the site's prediction model into picks. Wetzel and Barzilai went 202-111-2 (+57.9 units) during the 2024 WNBA season and posted a 147-88-1 (+47.1 units) during the 2024-25 NCAA season. In the 2023 WNBA season, they finished 238-185-1 (+29.5 units).

Here are Wetzel and Barzilai's best bets for Tuesday's WNBA games

WNBA picks:

Mystics +12.5

Mystics vs. Liberty Under 159.5

Valkyries +6.5

Mystics +12.5

While the Liberty are finally fully healthy for the first time since signing Emma Meesseman, it will likely take a little bit of time for their full lineup to gel together. The potential starting five of Meesseman, Jonquel Jones, Breanna Stewart, Natasha Cloud, and Sabrina Ionescu have yet to play a second together on the court.

While the Mystics have been struggling, the Liberty are now locked into the No. 5 seed, so there is a strong chance that they use this game to tinker with lineups and rotations. They also have a history of failing to cover these big spreads, as they are just 7-23 against the spread when favored by over 10 points the last two seasons.

Mystics vs. Liberty Under 159.5

This line is high because of the Liberty weapons all being healthy, but for the same reasons Mystics spread has value, the Under does as well. The healthy Liberty offense should take time to click, and Sandy Brondello may toy with her subs in the second half either way.

New York has also slowed down as of late -- the Liberty rank third in pace on the season but dead last over the last eight games. This line should be in the mid-150s, giving us some room at 159.5.

Valkyries +6.5

Outside of the obvious basement dwellers, there may not be a better matchup for Golden State's pack-it-in defense than the Storm, who are loaded with slashers and posts but offer very little perimeter shooting. The Valkyries will dare everyone on Seattle to shoot, and in three matchups so far it's worked out.

The Valkyries have outscored Seattle by 22 points over those three games, and now we're getting two possessions. Even on the road, this line is too long, so take the points with the underdogs.