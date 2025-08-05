The Indiana Fever are on fire, as they've won five games in a row despite Caitlin Clark being out with a groin injury during the entire winning streak. Indiana will look to make it six straight wins on Tuesday, August 5, when the Fever face the Los Angeles Sparks at 10 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. The Sparks have beaten the Fever both times in their earlier matchups this season, though this will be their first time battling in Los Angeles.

If you're interested in WNBA betting, WNBA odds and WNBA player props, you need to check out what experts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai have identified as their best bets for Fever vs. Sparks on Tuesday.

Barzilai is a Ph.D. from Stanford who served as Director of Basketball Analytics for the Philadelphia 76ers. Five years ago, he founded HerHoopStats.com -- a groundbreaking website that unlocks insights about the women's game. Wetzel, the site's lead betting writer, incorporates his mathematical background and strong knowledge of women's hoops to turn the site's prediction model into picks. Wetzel and Barzilai went 202-111-2 (+57.9 units) during the 2024 WNBA season and posted a 147-88-1 (+47.1 units) during the 2024-25 NCAA season. In the 2023 WNBA season, they finished 238-185-1 (+29.5 units).

Here are Wetzel and Barzilai's best bets for Indiana vs. Los Angeles:

Fever vs. Sparks picks:

Fever -1.5 (-110)

Cameron Brink 1+ made 3-pointer (-136)

Fever -1.5

The Fever have rattled off five wins in a row, and they are continuing to demonstrate why they should be taken seriously even without Caitlin Clark on the floor. While the Sparks are home—and playing better as of late as well—Indiana should be favored by more than 1.5.

As long as sportsbooks continue to overrate Caitlin Clark's impact and thus underrate her team in her absence, we'll keep taking advantage. Bet the Fever out to -2.5 in LA.

Cameron Brink 1+ made 3-pointer

As Cameron Brink works her way back from injury, she should continue to ramp up her minutes and see more opportunities. In her first two games in the Lynne Roberts offense, she took five combined threes.

With two attempts, this would be about a break-even bet at this price. Given that two is a lot closer to her floor than her ceiling based on her likely increased minutes and continued increase in attempts in a five-out offense, this bet has a positive expected value, even out to -150.