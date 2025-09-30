Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier publicly called out WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert on Tuesday, saying the league has the "worst leadership in the world" in an opening statement during an end-of-season press conference. Collier went into detail about the issues facing players, and said the biggest issue facing the WNBA is "the lack of accountability from the league office." Collier's comments come after she was controversially injured in the Lynx season-ending series loss to the Phoenix Mercury and just one month before the current collective bargaining agreement expires.

Collier said that she has tried to keep her conversations with the leadership in private, but she decided to speak out because "it's clear there's no intention of accepting there's a problem."

Collier's comments sent shockwaves around the league, and even prompted a response from Engelbert, who said she was "disheartened" by how Collier "characterized our conversations."

Minnesota teammate Alanna Smith said the other Lynx players were aware of the statement Collier was going to read and backed her decision.

"Napheesa Collier is an outstanding leader and Officer of this Union," the Women's National Basketball Players Association said in a statement. "When Phee speaks, people listen. We are confident that her words today speak to the feelings and experiences of many, if not most or all of our members. The leaders of the league and its teams would benefit from listening to her powerful statement. The players know their value even if the league does not. They are fighting for their legacy and the future of basketball."

Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve, who was suspended and fined for criticizing referees and WNBA leadership after Collier suffered a foot injury in Game 3 of the semifinals, fully supported her player.

"Phee's voice is an important one. I'm proud of Phee," the coach said. "…Who Phee has become as a player and person in this league is important."

Players such as Dijonai Carrington and Kayla McBride amplified the message by sharing Collier's comments on their Instagram stories. The support also went far beyond Minnesota. Los Angeles Sparks star Dearica Hamby thanked Collier for speaking out.

Angel Reese of Chicago Sky, posted a not so cryptic message on social media. "10/10. No notes!" Reese wrote.

"Phee National Holiday today," wrote Seattle Storm's Erica Wheeler.

"Standing with Phee," said New York Liberty's Isabelle Harrison.

"Yall ard know we with Phee," said Natasha Cloud.

Kalani Brown, whose Phoenix Mercury team eliminated the Lynx in the semifinals, did not shy away either.

Another part of Collier's speech was that Engelbert lacked the "human element." Elena Delle Donne, a two-time league MVP, highlighted this comment by saying on Instagram that Engelbert never reached out after she retired in 2023.

"Heard from everyone but her," she wrote.

Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White was fined after voicing support for Reeve after her suspension. She also backed Collier on Tuesday.

"I have a lot of respect for Phee," White said ahead of Game 5 of the semifinals against the Las Vegas Aces. ".... I'm thankful that we have strong women that are willing to say the things that matter and say the things that will move the needle for change."

Fever guard Lexie Hull showed support as well.

"I think I agree with everything she said,"Hull said. "We're at a really important time in the league and changes need to be made, and so you're seeing her talk about that, and really proud of her for making that statement today."

Collier's statement also named dropped Caitlin Clark, saying that Engelgert told her in private that Clark "should be grateful she makes $16 million off the court, because without the platform that the WNBA gives her, she wouldn't make anything." This caught the attention of Clark's teammate Sophie Cunningham.

"She's the most delusional leader our league has seen," Cunningham wrote in an instagram comment.

The situation has also caught the attention from those outside of the WNBA.

"Whew," said Indiana Pacer's Tyrese Haliburton, who has attended several Fever games.