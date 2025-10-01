The 2025 WNBA Finals are set: It's the Phoenix Mercury vs. the Las Vegas Aces. The Aces won a thrilling Game 5 in overtime against the Indiana Fever on Tuesday night to reach the Finals. The loss ended an underdog run for the sixth-seeded and injury-plagued Fever. Las Vegas, the No. 2 seed, will have home-court advantage in the best-of-seven WNBA Finals, which start on Friday.

The Mercury ousted the top-seeded Minnesota Lynx in the semifinals in four games. They are searching for their first WNBA title since 2014. The Aces, meanwhile, are looking for their third title in the past four seasons.

The first round saw multiple thrilling games, and three of the four series went to a decisive Game 3. The shorthanded Fever ousted the third-seeded Atlanta Dream in a significant upset, knocking the Dream out on their home floor. The Aces won a tight Game 3 over the Seattle Storm after seeing their 17-game winning streak get snapped in a Game 2 loss in the first round. The Mercury knocked out the reigning champion New York Liberty, taking them down despite dropping the opening game of their series in overtime.

Below is a look at the matchups and the full schedule for the 2025 playoffs.

WNBA playoff bracket

Keytron Jordan, CBS Sports

Teams played a best-of-three series in the first round, a best-of-five series in the semifinals, and -- in a new change this year -- will play a best-of-seven affair in the Finals.

In 2024, the first round had a 2-1 format, which meant the higher seed got the first two games at home, while the lower seed only got to host if they made it to Game 3. This year it is a 1-1-1 format, with Games 1 and 3 hosted by the higher seed while the lower seed hosts Game 2.

Semifinals schedule, scores (best-of-five)

Sunday, Sept. 21

Tuesday, Sept. 23

Friday, Sept. 26

Sunday, Sept. 28

Tuesday, Sept. 30

Game 5: Aces 107, Fever 98 -- OT (Las Vegas wins, 3-2)

WNBA Finals schedule (best-of-seven)

Friday, Oct. 3

Game 1: Aces vs. Mercury, 8 p.m. -- ESPN



Sunday, Oct. 5

Game 2: Aces vs. Mercury, 3 p.m. -- ABC



Wednesday, Oct. 8

Game 3: Mercury vs. Aces, 8 p.m. -- ESPN



Friday, Oct. 10

Game 4: Mercury vs. Aces, 8 p.m. -- ESPN



Sunday, Oct. 12

*Game 5: Aces vs. Mercury 3 p.m. -- ABC



Wednesday, Oct. 15

*Game 6: Mercury vs. Aces, 8 p.m. -- ESPN



Friday, Oct. 17

*Game 7: Aces vs. Mercury, 8 p.m. -- ESPN



* If necessary

First-round scores (best-of-three)

All times Eastern

Sunday, Sept. 14

Tuesday, Sept. 16

Wednesday, Sept. 17

Thursday, Sept. 18

Friday, Sept. 19