WNBA playoff bracket, where to watch: Schedule, scores, game times as Aces advance to face Mercury in Finals
The matchup in the 2025 WNBA Finals is set
The 2025 WNBA Finals are set: It's the Phoenix Mercury vs. the Las Vegas Aces. The Aces won a thrilling Game 5 in overtime against the Indiana Fever on Tuesday night to reach the Finals. The loss ended an underdog run for the sixth-seeded and injury-plagued Fever. Las Vegas, the No. 2 seed, will have home-court advantage in the best-of-seven WNBA Finals, which start on Friday.
The Mercury ousted the top-seeded Minnesota Lynx in the semifinals in four games. They are searching for their first WNBA title since 2014. The Aces, meanwhile, are looking for their third title in the past four seasons.
The first round saw multiple thrilling games, and three of the four series went to a decisive Game 3. The shorthanded Fever ousted the third-seeded Atlanta Dream in a significant upset, knocking the Dream out on their home floor. The Aces won a tight Game 3 over the Seattle Storm after seeing their 17-game winning streak get snapped in a Game 2 loss in the first round. The Mercury knocked out the reigning champion New York Liberty, taking them down despite dropping the opening game of their series in overtime.
Below is a look at the matchups and the full schedule for the 2025 playoffs.
WNBA playoff bracket
Teams played a best-of-three series in the first round, a best-of-five series in the semifinals, and -- in a new change this year -- will play a best-of-seven affair in the Finals.
In 2024, the first round had a 2-1 format, which meant the higher seed got the first two games at home, while the lower seed only got to host if they made it to Game 3. This year it is a 1-1-1 format, with Games 1 and 3 hosted by the higher seed while the lower seed hosts Game 2.
All games on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 are streaming on fubo (Try for free).
Semifinals schedule, scores (best-of-five)
Sunday, Sept. 21
- Game 1: Fever 89, Aces 73
- Game 1: Lynx 82, Mercury 69
Tuesday, Sept. 23
- Game 2: Mercury 89, Lynx 83 (OT)
- Game 2: Aces 90, Fever 68
Friday, Sept. 26
- Game 3: Aces 84, Fever 72
- Game 3: Mercury 84, Lynx 76
Sunday, Sept. 28
- Game 4: Fever 90, Aces 83
- Game 4: Mercury 86, Lynx 81 (Phoenix wins, 3-1)
Tuesday, Sept. 30
- Game 5: Aces 107, Fever 98 -- OT (Las Vegas wins, 3-2)
WNBA Finals schedule (best-of-seven)
Friday, Oct. 3
- Game 1: Aces vs. Mercury, 8 p.m. -- ESPN/fubo
Sunday, Oct. 5
- Game 2: Aces vs. Mercury, 3 p.m. -- ABC/fubo
Wednesday, Oct. 8
- Game 3: Mercury vs. Aces, 8 p.m. -- ESPN/fubo
Friday, Oct. 10
- Game 4: Mercury vs. Aces, 8 p.m. -- ESPN/fubo
Sunday, Oct. 12
- *Game 5: Aces vs. Mercury 3 p.m. -- ABC/fubo
Wednesday, Oct. 15
- *Game 6: Mercury vs. Aces, 8 p.m. -- ESPN/fubo
Friday, Oct. 17
- *Game 7: Aces vs. Mercury, 8 p.m. -- ESPN/fubo
* If necessary
First-round scores (best-of-three)
All times Eastern
Sunday, Sept. 14
- Game 1: Lynx 101, Valkyries 72 (Lynx lead, 1-0)
- Game 1: Dream 80, Fever 68 (Dream lead, 1-0)
- Game 1: Liberty 76, Mercury 69 OT (Liberty lead, 1-0)
- Game 1: Aces 102, Storm 77 (Aces lead, 1-0)
Tuesday, Sept. 16
- Game 2: Fever 77, Dream 60 (Series tied, 1-1)
- Game 2: Storm 86, Aces 83 (Series tied, 1-1)
Wednesday, Sept. 17
- Game 2: Mercury 86, Liberty 60 (Series tied, 1-1)
- Game 2: Lynx 75, Valkyries 74 (Minnesota wins, 2-0)
Thursday, Sept. 18
- Game 3: Fever 87, Dream 85 (Indiana wins, 2-1)
- Game 3: Aces 74, Storm 73 (Las Vegas wins, 2-1)
Friday, Sept. 19
- Game 3: Mercury 79, Liberty 73 (Phoenix wins, 2-1)