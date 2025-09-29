WNBA playoff bracket, where to watch: Schedule, scores, TV channel as Mercury eliminate Lynx to reach Finals
Phoenix punched its ticket to the WNBA Finals on Sunday
The WNBA playoffs are down to three teams, as the Phoenix Mercury eliminated the top-seeded Minnesota Lynx on Sunday with an 86-81 Game 4 win to advance to the Finals. The Lynx played without superstar Napheesa Collier, who suffered an ankle injury on a controversial play at the end of Game 3. They were also without head coach Cheryl Reeve, who was suspended for the game due to her disparaging comments about the officiating following the Game 3 loss.
Phoenix will face the winner of Tuesday's Game 5 between the Indiana Fever and Las Vegas Aces. Game 1 of the Finals is scheduled for Friday.
The first round saw multiple thrilling games, and three of the four series went to a decisive Game 3. The shorthanded Fever ousted the third-seeded Atlanta Dream in a significant upset, knocking the Dream out on their home floor. The Aces won a tight Game 3 over the Seattle Storm after seeing their 17-game winning streak get snapped in a Game 2 loss in the first round. The Phoenix Mercury knocked out the reigning champion New York Liberty, taking them down despite dropping the opening game of their series in overtime.
The top-seeded Lynx were the only team to pull off a two-game sweep in the first round, knocking out the Golden State Valkyries. Minnesota entered the playoffs as the No. 1 seed after being the WNBA's most dominant team throughout the 44-game regular season.
Below is a look at the matchups and the full schedule for the 2025 playoffs.
WNBA playoff bracket
Teams played a best-of-three series in the first round, a best-of-five series in the semifinals, and -- in a new change this year -- will play a best-of-seven affair in the Finals.
In 2024, the first round had a 2-1 format, which meant the higher seed got the first two games at home, while the lower seed only got to host if they made it to Game 3. This year it is a 1-1-1 format, with Games 1 and 3 hosted by the higher seed while the lower seed hosts Game 2.
All games on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 are streaming on fubo (Try for free).
Semifinals schedule, scores (best-of-five)
Sunday, Sept. 21
- Game 1: Fever 89, Aces 73
- Game 1: Lynx 82, Mercury 69
Tuesday, Sept. 23
- Game 2: Mercury 89, Lynx 83 (OT) (series tied 1-1)
- Game 2: Aces 90, Fever 68 (series tied 1-1)
Friday, Sept. 26
- Game 3: Aces 84, Fever 72 (Aces lead series 2-1)
- Game 3: Mercury 84, Lynx 76 (Mercury lead series 2-1)
Sunday, Sept. 28
- Game 4: Fever 90, Aces 83 (series tied 2-2)
- Game 4: Mercury 86, Lynx 81 (Phoenix wins, 3-1)
Tuesday, Sept. 30
- Game 5: Aces vs. Fever, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2/fubo
WNBA Finals schedule (best-of-seven)
Friday, Oct. 3
- Game 1, 8 p.m. -- ESPN/fubo
Sunday, Oct. 5
- Game 2, 3 p.m. -- ABC/fubo
Wednesday, Oct. 8
- Game 3, 8 p.m. -- ESPN/fubo
Friday, Oct. 10
- Game 4, 8 p.m. -- ESPN/fubo
Sunday, Oct. 12
- *Game 5, 3 p.m. -- ABC/fubo
Wednesday, Oct. 15
- *Game 6, 8 p.m. -- ESPN/fubo
Friday, Oct. 17
- *Game 7, 8 p.m. -- ESPN/fubo
* If necessary
First-round scores (best-of-three)
All times Eastern
Sunday, Sept. 14
- Game 1: Lynx 101, Valkyries 72 (Lynx lead, 1-0)
- Game 1: Dream 80, Fever 68 (Dream lead, 1-0)
- Game 1: Liberty 76, Mercury 69 OT (Liberty lead, 1-0)
- Game 1: Aces 102, Storm 77 (Aces lead, 1-0)
Tuesday, Sept. 16
- Game 2: Fever 77, Dream 60 (Series tied, 1-1)
- Game 2: Storm 86, Aces 83 (Series tied, 1-1)
Wednesday, Sept. 17
- Game 2: Mercury 86, Liberty 60 (Series tied, 1-1)
- Game 2: Lynx 75, Valkyries 74 (Minnesota wins, 2-0)
Thursday, Sept. 18
- Game 3: Fever 87, Dream 85 (Indiana wins, 2-1)
- Game 3: Aces 74, Storm 73 (Las Vegas wins, 2-1)
Friday, Sept. 19
- Game 3: Mercury 79, Liberty 73 (Phoenix wins, 2-1)