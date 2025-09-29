The WNBA playoffs are down to three teams, as the Phoenix Mercury eliminated the top-seeded Minnesota Lynx on Sunday with an 86-81 Game 4 win to advance to the Finals. The Lynx played without superstar Napheesa Collier, who suffered an ankle injury on a controversial play at the end of Game 3. They were also without head coach Cheryl Reeve, who was suspended for the game due to her disparaging comments about the officiating following the Game 3 loss.

Phoenix will face the winner of Tuesday's Game 5 between the Indiana Fever and Las Vegas Aces. Game 1 of the Finals is scheduled for Friday.

The first round saw multiple thrilling games, and three of the four series went to a decisive Game 3. The shorthanded Fever ousted the third-seeded Atlanta Dream in a significant upset, knocking the Dream out on their home floor. The Aces won a tight Game 3 over the Seattle Storm after seeing their 17-game winning streak get snapped in a Game 2 loss in the first round. The Phoenix Mercury knocked out the reigning champion New York Liberty, taking them down despite dropping the opening game of their series in overtime.

The top-seeded Lynx were the only team to pull off a two-game sweep in the first round, knocking out the Golden State Valkyries. Minnesota entered the playoffs as the No. 1 seed after being the WNBA's most dominant team throughout the 44-game regular season.

Below is a look at the matchups and the full schedule for the 2025 playoffs.

WNBA playoff bracket

Teams played a best-of-three series in the first round, a best-of-five series in the semifinals, and -- in a new change this year -- will play a best-of-seven affair in the Finals.

In 2024, the first round had a 2-1 format, which meant the higher seed got the first two games at home, while the lower seed only got to host if they made it to Game 3. This year it is a 1-1-1 format, with Games 1 and 3 hosted by the higher seed while the lower seed hosts Game 2.

Semifinals schedule, scores (best-of-five)

Sunday, Sept. 21

Tuesday, Sept. 23

Friday, Sept. 26

Sunday, Sept. 28

Tuesday, Sept. 30

Game 5: Aces vs. Fever, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2/fubo

WNBA Finals schedule (best-of-seven)

Friday, Oct. 3

Game 1, 8 p.m. -- ESPN/fubo



Sunday, Oct. 5

Game 2, 3 p.m. -- ABC/fubo



Wednesday, Oct. 8

Game 3, 8 p.m. -- ESPN/fubo



Friday, Oct. 10

Game 4, 8 p.m. -- ESPN/fubo



Sunday, Oct. 12

*Game 5, 3 p.m. -- ABC/fubo



Wednesday, Oct. 15

*Game 6, 8 p.m. -- ESPN/fubo



Friday, Oct. 17

*Game 7, 8 p.m. -- ESPN/fubo



* If necessary

First-round scores (best-of-three)

All times Eastern

Sunday, Sept. 14

Tuesday, Sept. 16

Wednesday, Sept. 17

Thursday, Sept. 18

Friday, Sept. 19