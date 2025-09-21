wnbaplayoffbracket20251st.png
Keytron Jordan, CBS Sports

The semifinals have arrived in the 2025 WNBA playoffs. It's Lynx vs. Mercury and Aces vs. Fever in the WNBA's final four. Game 1s are on Sunday, with the top-seeded Lynx and second-seeded Aces hosting games to begin the best-of-five series.

The first round saw multiple thrilling games, and three of the four series went to a decisive Game 3. The shorthanded Indiana Fever ousted the third-seeded Atlanta Dream in a significant upset, knocking the Dream out on their home floor. The Las Vegas Aces won a tight Game 3 over the Seattle Storm after seeing their 17-game winning streak get snapped in a Game 2 loss in the first round. The Phoenix Mercury knocked out the defending champion New York Liberty, taking them down despite dropping the opening game of their series in overtime.

The top-seeded Lynx were the only team to pull off a two-game sweep in the first round, knocking out the Golden State Valkyries. Minnesota entered the playoffs as the No. 1 seed after being the WNBA's most dominant team throughout the 44-game regular season. The Lynx, looking for the fifth championship in team history and their first since 2017, will have home-court advantage throughout the playoffs. 

Below is a look at the matchups and the full schedule for the 2025 playoffs.

WNBA playoff bracket

Teams played a best-of-three series in the first round, will play a best-of-five series in the semifinals, and -- in a new change this year  -- a best-of-seven affair in the Finals.

In 2024, the first round had a 2-1 format, which meant the higher seed got the first two games at home, while the lower seed only got to host if they made it to Game 3. This year it is a 1-1-1 format, with Games 1 and 3 hosted by the higher seed while the lower seed hosts Game 2.

All games on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 are streaming.

Semifinals schedule, scores (best-of-five)

Sunday, Sept. 21

  • Game 1: Aces vs. Fever, 3 p.m. -- ABC/fubo
  • Game 1: Lynx vs. Mercury, 5 p.m. -- ESPN/fubo

Tuesday, Sept. 23

  • Game 2: Lynx vs. Mercury, 7:30 p.m. -- ESPN/fubo
  • Game 2: Aces vs. Fever, 9:30 p.m. -- ESPN/fubo

Friday, Sept. 26

  • Game 3: Fever vs. Acces, TBD. -- ESPN2/fubo
  • Game 3: Mercury vs. Lynx, TBD -- ESPN2/fubo

Sunday, Sept. 28

  • *Game 4: Mercury vs. Lynx, 1 or 5 p.m. -- ESPN/fubo
  • *Game 4: Fever vs. Aces, 3 p.m. -- ABC/fubo

Tuesday, Sept. 30

  • *Game 5: Aces vs. Fever, TBD
  • *Game 5: Lynx vs. Mercury, TBD

WNBA Finals schedule (best-of-seven)

Friday, Oct. 3

  • Game 1, 8 p.m. -- ESPN/fubo

Sunday, Oct. 5 

  • Game 2, 3 p.m. -- ABC/fubo

Wednesday, Oct. 8 

  • Game 3, 8 p.m. -- ESPN/fubo

Friday, Oct. 10

  • Game 4, 8 p.m. -- ESPN/fubo

Sunday, Oct. 12

  • *Game 5, 3 p.m. -- ABC/fubo

Wednesday, Oct. 15

  • *Game 6, 8 p.m. -- ESPN/fubo

Friday, Oct. 17

  • *Game 7, 8 p.m. -- ESPN/fubo

* If necessary

First-round scores (best-of-three)

All times Eastern

Sunday, Sept. 14

Tuesday, Sept. 16

Wednesday, Sept. 17

Thursday, Sept. 18

Friday, Sept. 19