WNBA playoff bracket, where to watch: Schedule, scores, TV channel for Liberty vs. Mercury
The final spot in the WNBA semifinals is on the line Friday night
Three of the four semifinalists are set in the 2025 WNBA playoffs, and the final spot in the final four is on the line Friday night. The fourth-seeded Phoenix Mercury are hosting the fifth-seeding New York Liberty in a decisive Game 3 that will round out the semifinal field. The winner will advance to face the top-seeded Lynx in the next round. The Lynx were the only team to advance with a two-game sweep in the first round as they knocked out the Golden State Valkyries.
The shorthanded and sixth-seeded Indiana Fever -- who are missing multiple players due to season-ending injuries, including Caitlin Clark -- upset and eliminated the third-seeded Atlanta Dream on Thursday night in a decisive first-round Game 3. After that, the Las Vegas Aces beat the Seattle Storm, 74-73, in a thrilling Game 3 to punch their own ticket to the semis.
The best-of-five semifinals will begin on Sunday.
Minnesota entered the playoffs as the No. 1 seed after being the WNBA's most dominant team throughout the 44-game regular season. The Lynx, looking for the fifth championship in team history and their first since 2017, will have home-court advantage throughout the playoffs.
Below is a look at the first-round matchups and the full schedule for the 2025 playoffs.
WNBA playoff bracket
Teams played a best-of-three series in the first round, will play a best-of-five series in the semifinals, and -- in a new change this year -- a best-of-seven affair in the Finals.
In 2024, the first round had a 2-1 format, which meant the higher seed got the first two games at home, while the lower seed only got to host if they made it to Game 3. This year it is a 1-1-1 format, with Games 1 and 3 hosted by the higher seed while the lower seed hosts Game 2.
All games on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 are streaming on fubo (Try for free).
First-round schedule, scores (best-of-three)
All times Eastern
Sunday, Sept. 14
- Game 1: Lynx 101, Valkyries 72 (Lynx lead, 1-0)
- Game 1: Dream 80, Fever 68 (Dream lead, 1-0)
- Game 1: Liberty 76, Mercury 69 OT (Liberty lead, 1-0)
- Game 1: Aces 102, Storm 77 (Aces lead, 1-0)
Tuesday, Sept. 16
- Game 2: Fever 77, Dream 60 (Series tied, 1-1)
- Game 2: Storm 86, Aces 83 (Series tied, 1-1)
Wednesday, Sept. 17
- Game 2: Mercury 86, Liberty 60 (Series tied, 1-1)
- Game 2: Lynx 75, Valkyries 74 (Minnesota wins, 2-0)
Thursday, Sept. 18
- Game 3: Fever 87, Dream 85 (Indiana wins, 2-1)
- Game 3: Aces 74, Storm 73 (Las Vegas wins, 2-1)
Friday, Sept. 19
- Game 3: No. 5 Liberty at No. 4 Mercury, 9 p.m. -- ESPN2/fubo
Semifinals schedule (best-of-five)
Sunday, Sept. 21
Tuesday, Sept. 23
- Game 2: Lynx vs. Mercury/Liberty, 7:30 p.m. -- ESPN/fubo
- Game 2: Aces vs. Fever, 9:30 p.m. -- ESPN/fubo
Friday, Sept. 26
Sunday, Sept. 28
- *Game 4: Mercury/Liberty vs. Lynx, 1 or 5 p.m. -- ESPN/fubo
- *Game 4: Fever vs. Aces, 3 p.m. -- ABC/fubo
Tuesday, Sept. 30
- *Game 5: Aces vs. Fever, TBD
- *Game 5: Lynx vs. Mercury/Liberty, TBD
Finals schedule (best-of-seven)
Friday, Oct. 3
- Game 1, 8 p.m. -- ESPN/fubo
Sunday, Oct. 5
- Game 2, 3 p.m. -- ABC/fubo
Wednesday, Oct. 8
- Game 3, 8 p.m. -- ESPN/fubo
Friday, Oct. 10
- Game 4, 8 p.m. -- ESPN/fubo
Sunday, Oct. 12
- *Game 5, 3 p.m. -- ABC/fubo
Wednesday, Oct. 15
- *Game 6, 8 p.m. -- ESPN/fubo
Friday, Oct. 17
- *Game 7, 8 p.m. -- ESPN/fubo
* If necessary