Three of the four semifinalists are set in the 2025 WNBA playoffs, and the final spot in the final four is on the line Friday night. The fourth-seeded Phoenix Mercury are hosting the fifth-seeding New York Liberty in a decisive Game 3 that will round out the semifinal field. The winner will advance to face the top-seeded Lynx in the next round. The Lynx were the only team to advance with a two-game sweep in the first round as they knocked out the Golden State Valkyries.

The shorthanded and sixth-seeded Indiana Fever -- who are missing multiple players due to season-ending injuries, including Caitlin Clark -- upset and eliminated the third-seeded Atlanta Dream on Thursday night in a decisive first-round Game 3. After that, the Las Vegas Aces beat the Seattle Storm, 74-73, in a thrilling Game 3 to punch their own ticket to the semis.

The best-of-five semifinals will begin on Sunday.

Minnesota entered the playoffs as the No. 1 seed after being the WNBA's most dominant team throughout the 44-game regular season. The Lynx, looking for the fifth championship in team history and their first since 2017, will have home-court advantage throughout the playoffs.

Below is a look at the first-round matchups and the full schedule for the 2025 playoffs.

WNBA playoff bracket

Keytron Jordan, CBS Sports

Teams played a best-of-three series in the first round, will play a best-of-five series in the semifinals, and -- in a new change this year -- a best-of-seven affair in the Finals.

In 2024, the first round had a 2-1 format, which meant the higher seed got the first two games at home, while the lower seed only got to host if they made it to Game 3. This year it is a 1-1-1 format, with Games 1 and 3 hosted by the higher seed while the lower seed hosts Game 2.

All games on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 are streaming on fubo (Try for free).

First-round schedule, scores (best-of-three)

All times Eastern

Sunday, Sept. 14

Tuesday, Sept. 16

Wednesday, Sept. 17

Thursday, Sept. 18

Friday, Sept. 19

Game 3: No. 5 Liberty at No. 4 Mercury, 9 p.m. -- ESPN2/fubo

Semifinals schedule (best-of-five)

Sunday, Sept. 21

Game 1: Aces vs. Fever, 3 p.m. -- ABC/fubo

Aces vs. Fever, 3 p.m. -- ABC/fubo Game 1: Lynx vs. Mercury/Liberty, 5 p.m. -- ESPN/fubo

Tuesday, Sept. 23

Game 2: Lynx vs. Mercury/Liberty, 7:30 p.m. -- ESPN/fubo



Lynx vs. Mercury/Liberty, 7:30 p.m. -- ESPN/fubo Game 2: Aces vs. Fever, 9:30 p.m. -- ESPN/fubo



Friday, Sept. 26

Game 3: Fever vs. Acces, TBD. -- ESPN2/fubo



Fever vs. Acces, TBD. -- ESPN2/fubo Game 3: Mercury/Liberty vs. Lynx, TBD -- ESPN2/fubo



Sunday, Sept. 28

*Game 4: Mercury/Liberty vs. Lynx, 1 or 5 p.m. -- ESPN/fubo



Mercury/Liberty vs. Lynx, 1 or 5 p.m. -- ESPN/fubo *Game 4: Fever vs. Aces, 3 p.m. -- ABC/fubo



Tuesday, Sept. 30

*Game 5: Aces vs. Fever, TBD



Aces vs. Fever, TBD *Game 5: Lynx vs. Mercury/Liberty, TBD



Finals schedule (best-of-seven)

Friday, Oct. 3

Game 1, 8 p.m. -- ESPN/fubo



Sunday, Oct. 5

Game 2, 3 p.m. -- ABC/fubo



Wednesday, Oct. 8

Game 3, 8 p.m. -- ESPN/fubo



Friday, Oct. 10

Game 4, 8 p.m. -- ESPN/fubo



Sunday, Oct. 12

*Game 5, 3 p.m. -- ABC/fubo



Wednesday, Oct. 15

*Game 6, 8 p.m. -- ESPN/fubo



Friday, Oct. 17

*Game 7, 8 p.m. -- ESPN/fubo



* If necessary