The final day of the 2025 WNBA regular season has arrived. All eight playoff teams have been determined, but only three teams are locked into a seed and there's still plenty to play for on Thursday. Before we dive into what's at stake, here's a look at the four-game slate.

While the WNBA has previously had every team play in the last day of the season, that was not possible this season with an uneven number of teams. Here's Thursday night's schedule:

Valkyries vs. Lynx is the first game of the night that matters. While the Lynx have already secured the No. 1 seed, the result of this game matters significantly to the Valkyries, Indiana Fever and Seattle Storm.

If the Valkyries win, they will be the No. 6 seed, the Fever will fall to No. 7 and the Storm will remain No. 8. However, if the Valkyries lose, the Fever will remain the No. 6 seed, the Storm will rise to No. 7 and the Valkyries will fall to No. 8.

Later in the evening, the matchup between the Aces and Sparks will determine the Nos. 2 and 3 seeds. If the Aces win, they will be the No. 2 seed, and the Atlanta Dream will drop to No. 3. If the Aces lose, they will remain and No. 3 and the Dream will remain at No. 2.

As a reminder, the top eight teams in the league make the playoffs, regardless of conference. From there, they are placed into a standard eight-team bracket. The first round of the playoffs is a best-of-three series, while the semifinals are a best-of-five and the Finals, as of this season, are a best-of-seven.

The regular season will conclude on Sept. 11 and the playoffs begin on Sept. 14. The last possible Finals date is Oct. 17.

Standings

Minnesota Lynx (33-10) -- Clinched playoff berth Atlanta Dream (30-14) -- Clinched playoff berth Las Vegas Aces (29-14) -- Clinched playoff berth Phoenix Mercury (27-16) -- Clinched playoff berth New York Liberty (26-17) -- Clinched playoff berth Indiana Fever (24-20) -- Clinched playoff berth Golden State Valkyries (23-20) -- Clinched playoff berth Seattle Storm (23-21) -- Clinched playoff berth

----------------------------- Los Angeles Sparks (21-22) -- Eliminated from playoff contention Washington Mystics (16-28) -- Eliminated from playoff contention Connecticut Sun (11-33) -- Eliminated from playoff contention Chicago Sky (10-33) -- Eliminated from playoff contention Dallas Wings (9-34) -- Eliminated from playoff contention

Note: Two-team ties are decided first by head-to-head record and then, if necessary, by better record against .500+ teams. Ties between more than two teams are determined by the combined head-to-head record against the other teams.

Lynx have clinched No. 1 seed

1. Minnesota Lynx (33-10)

The Lynx are locked in as the No. 1 seed and have clinched home-court advantage throughout the playoffs. They have also set a franchise record for wins in a season, but with Tuesday's loss to the Fever they can no longer break the 2023 Aces' all-time record of 34 wins. They can tie it, however, with a win Thursday against the Valkyries.

Aces vs. Dream for No. 2 seed

2. Atlanta Dream (30-14)

3. Las Vegas Aces (29-14)

Season tiebreaker: Aces win, 3-0

The Dream crushed the Sun in their finale on Wednesday to reach 30 wins for the first time in franchise history and move back into second place for the time being. The Aces will play their final game on Thursday against the lotter-bound Sparks, and the result will determine who gets the No. 2 seed.

If the Aces lose, the Dream will retain No. 2, while the Aces will have to settle for No. 3. However, if the Aces win, both teams will have identical 30-14 records. In that scenario, it would go to a tiebreaker, which is based on head-to-head record, and the Aces are 3-0 against the Dream this season. Thus, if the Aces win, they will get No. 2 and the Dream will drop to No. 3.

Mercury will play Liberty in first round

4. Phoenix Mercury (27-16)

5. New York Liberty (26-17)

The Mercury are locked into the No. 4 seed after a loss to the Sparks on Tuesday, their second in a row following a six-game winning streak. They will have home-court advantage for their first-round series against the reigning champion New York Liberty, who were locked into the No. 5 seed earlier this week.

The Mercury won the season series between the teams 3-1, but it's hard to read too much into that considering the injury issues for both clubs.

Valkyries make history, Storm clinch final spot

6. Indiana Fever (24-20)

7. Golden State Valkyries (23-20)

8. Seattle Storm (23-21)

Season tiebreakers for Valkyries

vs. Fever, 3-0

vs. Storm, 2-2 (Storm win via better record against .500+ teams)

The Fever, Valkyries and Storm have all clinched a playoff berth, but have not been locked into a seed. Heading into the final day, all of their fates are tied to the Valkyries, who are the first expansion team ever to make the playoffs in their inaugural season, and will face the league-leading Lynx on Thursday.

The Valkyries are the only one of these three teams in action on the final day of the season. They are currently the No. 7 seed, but could finish No. 6 or No. 8. The Fever cannot fall below No. 7 and the Storm cannot rise above No. 7. Here are the scenarios:

If the Valkyries beat the Lynx, they will be No. 6, the Fever will fall to No. 7 and the Storm will remain No. 8. With a win, the Valkyries and Fever will have identical 24-20 records, but the Valkyries won the season series between the teams 3-0 and thus own the tiebreaker based on head-to-head record.

If the Valkyries lose to the Lynx, the Fever will remain No. 6, the Storm will rise to No. 7 and the Valkyries will fall to No. 8. With a loss, the Valkyries and Storm will have identical 23-21 records. They split the season series 2-2, so the tiebreaker then goes to better record against .500+ teams. The Storm are 10-13 in such games, while the Valkyries would be 10-18 with a loss Thursday.

2025 WNBA playoffs: Storm clinch final spot with dramatic comeback win over Valkyries Jack Maloney

Lottery bound

9. Los Angeles Sparks (21-22)

10. Washington Mystics (16-28)

11. Connecticut Sun (11-33)

12. Chicago Sky (10-33)

13. Dallas Wings (9-34)

The Sparks' push for the playoffs turned out to be too little, too late. They are 15-8 since their 6-14 start, which is the fourth-best record in that span, but that wasn't enough to chase down the Storm. Their playoff drought has now reached five seasons, which is not only the longest active drought in the league, but the longest in franchise history. To make matters worse, they owe the Storm their 2026 first-round pick, which will now be a lottery selection.

Though the Mystics were more competitive than expected this season, they ultimately fell apart down the stretch after trading All-Star guard Brittney Sykes. They got a first-round pick for Sykes, though, and will now have another lottery selection, so missing the playoffs is for the best.

Sky coach explains why Angel Reese did not play in second half after first-half suspension vs. Aces Jack Maloney

The Sun, Sky and Wings have been a step behind everyone else all summer and have long been destined for the lottery. Only the Wings control their own first-round pick in the 2026 draft, however.

The Sky owe their first to the Lynx, while the Sun owe the Sky swap rights to their first rounder. The Sky also own Mercury's first rounder, so the Sky will get the more favorable of the Sun/Mercury picks, while the Sun will get the least favorable of those selections.