There is now less than a month to play in the 2023 WNBA regular season, and the playoff picture is heating up. As expected, the defending champion Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty, the two title favorites since February, have separated themselves at the top of the standings.

Just below them, the Connecticut Sun have carved out a big gap on either side of the No. 3 seed. After that, though, it's all to play for. There's a crowded middle of the pack, with two games separating the No. 4 Dallas Wings from the No. 7 Washington Mystics, and a serious duel going on between the Los Angeles Sparks and Chicago Sky for the No. 8 and final spot.

The Seattle Storm, Phoenix Mercury and Indiana Fever, meanwhile, appear destined for the lottery.

As the action continues, here's a closer look at how things stand:

Current standings

Las Vegas Aces (28-3) -- Playoff spot clinched New York Liberty (25-7) -- Playoff spot clinched Connecticut Sun (21-10) Dallas Wings (17-14) Atlanta Dream (16-16) Minnesota Lynx (15-16) Washington Mystics (15-16) Los Angeles Sparks (13-18) Chicago Sky (12-19) Seattle Storm (9-22) Phoenix Mercury (9-22) Indiana Fever (8-24)

Note: Two-team ties are decided first by head-to-head record and then, if necessary, better record against .500+ teams.

Aces and Liberty clear at the top

1. Las Vegas Aces (28-3)

Tiebreakers: vs. Liberty: leading season series 2-1

vs. Liberty: leading season series 2-1 Current first-round matchup: vs. No. 8 Los Angeles Sparks

vs. No. 8 Los Angeles Sparks Key remaining games: at Liberty (Aug. 28)

The Aces have the best record in the league and have officially been in the playoffs since Aug. 2. They are well on their way to setting a new WNBA record for wins in a season, and after their big win over the Liberty on Thursday will almost certainly be the No. 1 seed. The Liberty were the only team that had a chance of catching them, but the Aces are now 3.5 games clear with nine games to play.

2. New York Liberty (25-7)

Tiebreakers: vs. Aces: losing season series 1-2; vs. Sun: lead season series 2-0

vs. Aces: losing season series 1-2; vs. Sun: lead season series 2-0 Current first-round matchup: vs. No. 7 Washington Mystics

vs. No. 7 Washington Mystics Key remaining games: at Sun (Aug. 24), vs. Aces (Aug. 28), vs. Sun (Sept. 1)

The Liberty's hopes of catching the Aces likely came to an end with their defeat on Thursday, but they bounced right back on the second night of a back-to-back with a big win over the Mercury. Next up is a showdown with the Sun next week, which will be vital in their efforts to maintain second place.

Sun all alone in third

3. Connecticut Sun (21-10)

Tiebreakers: vs. Liberty: trail season series 0-2

vs. Liberty: trail season series 0-2 Current first-round matchup: vs. No. 6 Minnesota Lynx

vs. No. 6 Minnesota Lynx Key remaining games: vs. Liberty (Aug. 24), at Liberty (Sept. 1)

No one expected the Sun to be this good this season without Jonquel Jones, but they've clearly established themselves as the "best of the rest" behind the Aces and Liberty. They have been struggling as of late, however, and their defeat to the Wings on Friday extended their season-long losing streak to three games. Still, they are comfortably all alone in third place.

A crowded middle of the pack

4. Dallas Wings (17-14)

Tiebreakers: vs. Dream: won season series 2-0; vs. Lynx: winning season series 2-0; vs. Mystics: winning season series 2-1

vs. Dream: won season series 2-0; vs. Lynx: winning season series 2-0; vs. Mystics: winning season series 2-1 Current first-round matchup: vs. No. 5 Atlanta Dream

vs. No. 5 Atlanta Dream Key remaining games: at Mystics (Aug. 20), at Lynx (Aug. 22), vs. Lynx (Aug. 24), at Dream (Sept. 10)

The Wings are going to make the playoffs, but with which seed remains to be seen. They caught fire on either side of the All-Star break to surge into fourth place and create some separation, but have been inconsistent since then. When they're at their best, though, as they were again in a dominant win over the Sun on Friday, they are a real problem.

5. Atlanta Dream (16-16)

Tiebreakers: vs. Wings: lost season series 0-2; vs. Lynx: won season series 2-0; vs. Mystics: winning season series 2-1

vs. Wings: lost season series 0-2; vs. Lynx: won season series 2-0; vs. Mystics: winning season series 2-1 Current first-round matchup: vs. No. 4 Dallas Wings

vs. No. 4 Dallas Wings Key remaining games: at Lynx (Sept. 1), at Mystics (Sept. 8), vs. Wings (Sept. 10)

This has been a roller coaster season for the Dream. When they're good, they're really good, but when they're bad, they're really bad. They've had winning streaks of seven and three games, but also three different three-game losing streaks. Through it all, they are going to snap their franchise-record four-season playoff drought.

6. Minnesota Lynx (15-16)

Tiebreakers: vs. Wings: losing season series 0-2; vs. Dream: lost season series 0-2; vs. Mystics: won season series 2-0

vs. Wings: losing season series 0-2; vs. Dream: lost season series 0-2; vs. Mystics: won season series 2-0 Current first-round matchup: vs. No. 3 Connecticut Sun

vs. No. 3 Connecticut Sun Key remaining games: vs. Wings (Aug. 22), at Lynx (Aug. 24), at Mystics (Aug. 29), vs. Dream (Sept. 1)

After a brutal 0-6 start, the Lynx have gone 15-10 to climb into sixth place. Their odds of moving up into the top five are hurt by their tiebreaker situation, but after missing the playoffs for the first time in over a decade last season, the Lynx appear to be on their way back.

7. Washington Mystics (15-16)

Tiebreakers: vs. Wings: losing season series 1-2; vs. Dream: losing season series 1-2; vs. Lynx: lost season series 0-2

vs. Wings: losing season series 1-2; vs. Dream: losing season series 1-2; vs. Lynx: lost season series 0-2 Current first-round matchup: vs. No. 2 New York Liberty

vs. No. 2 New York Liberty Key remaining games: vs. Wings (Aug. 20), vs. Lynx (Aug. 29), vs. Dream (Sept. 8)

The Mystics got off to a terrific start, but have been decimated by injuries in the last few months, which resulted in a free-fall down the standings. They are finally starting to get healthy, though, with Elena Delle Donne, Shakira Austin and Ariel Atkins all featuring in their win over the Fever on Friday.

Two teams for one spot

8. Los Angeles Sparks (13-18)

Tiebreakers: vs. Sky: losing season series 1-2

vs. Sky: losing season series 1-2 Current first-round matchup: vs. No. 1 Las Vegas Aces

vs. No. 1 Las Vegas Aces Key remaining games: vs. Sky (Aug. 29)

This season has not gone to plan for the Sparks, who have been dealing with injuries and illnesses all season long. They might be peaking at the right time, however. They've won three games in a row, which combined with a poor run of form from the Sky has them back in the playoff picture.

9. Chicago Sky (12-19)

Tiebreakers: vs. Sparks: winning season series 2-1

vs. Sparks: winning season series 2-1 Current first-round matchup: N/A

N/A Key remaining games: at Sparks (Aug. 29)

Perhaps no team in the league is as desperate to make the playoffs as the Sky, who do not have a first-round pick in the 2024 draft as a result of former head coach and GM James Wade's short-sighted offseason. There's no guarantee they will do so, however, as they've struggled mightily in the last six weeks and have now lost four games in a row.

Likely lottery bound

10. Seattle Storm (9-22)

Winners of five of their last eight, the Storm have actually been playing pretty well since their franchise-worst 10-game losing streak. It will likely be too little, too late, however, as they sit 3.5 games back of the eighth and final playoff spot with just nine games to play. It's much better for them long-term to miss out on the playoffs this season anyway.

11. Phoenix Mercury (9-22)

The Mercury are another bottom feeder that has playing a bit better lately, but it's not going to be enough to get them to the playoffs for the 11th consecutive season. This group needs a reset and a fresh infusion of talent, though, so heading to the lottery is for the best.

12. Indiana Fever (8-24)

This has been an extremely frustrating season for the Fever, who have made some real improvements but don't have the wins to show for it. They are five games out of the playoff picture and will soon be mathematically eliminated from the playoffs for the seventh consecutive season -- the longest drought in the league.