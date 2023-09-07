The final days of a thrilling and historic 2023 WNBA regular season, which will wrap up on Sunday, have arrived. As expected, the defending champion Las Vegas Aces and the New York Liberty have separated themselves from the pack, but there remains plenty to play for.

At the top of the standings, the Aces have set a new regular-season wins record with 32, and are closing in on the No. 1 seed, as it looks like the New York Liberty are going to run out of time to catch them. Below them, the Connecticut Sun are now locked into the No. 3 seed, while the Dallas Wings, Minnesota Lynx, Atlanta Dream and Washington Mystics have all clinched playoff berths. But with just two games separating the Wings from the Mystics, seeding is still up in the air.

There is just one spot remaining, which will be contested by the Chicago Sky and Los Angeles Sparks, who enter the final days of the season with identical 16-22 records. The Sky currently sit in eighth because they have the tiebreaker between the two teams, and thus control their own destiny.

The lottery will feature the Indiana Fever, Seattle Storm and Phoenix Mercury, who have all been eliminated.

Here's a closer look at how things stand:

Current standings

Las Vegas Aces (32-6) -- Playoff spot clinched New York Liberty (31-7) -- Playoff spot clinched Connecticut Sun (26-12) -- Playoff spot clinched Dallas Wings (20-18) -- Playoff spot clinched Minnesota Lynx (19-19) -- Playoff spot clinched Atlanta Dream (18-20) -- Playoff spot clinched Washington Mystics (18-20) -- Playoff spot clinched Chicago Sky (16-22) Los Angeles Sparks (16-22) Indiana Fever (12-25) -- Eliminated Seattle Storm (11-27) -- Eliminated Phoenix Mercury (9-29) -- Eliminated

Note: Two-team ties are decided first by head-to-head record and then, if necessary, better record against .500+ teams. Ties between more than two teams are determined by combined head-to-head record against the other teams.

Aces and Liberty clear at the top

1. Las Vegas Aces (32-6)

Tiebreakers: vs. Liberty: season series tied 2-2

vs. Liberty: season series tied 2-2 Current first-round matchup: vs. No. 8 Chicago Sky

vs. No. 8 Chicago Sky Key remaining games: None

After their first slump of the season in late August, the Aces have bounced back with big wins over the Mystics and Storm and are closing in on securing the No. 1 seed. They have a one-game lead over the Liberty and their last two games are both against the last-place Mercury who have essentially given up on the season.

2. New York Liberty (31-7)

Tiebreakers: vs. Aces: season series tied 2-2

vs. Aces: season series tied 2-2 Current first-round matchup: vs. No. 7 Atlanta Dream

vs. No. 7 Atlanta Dream Key remaining games: None

The Liberty extended their winning streak to seven games on Tuesday with a thrilling victory over the Dallas Wings. Breanna Stewart recorded her fourth 40-point game of the season, and surpassed Diana Taurasi for the single-season points record, to help the Liberty move to within one game of the Aces for the top spot.

Sun locked into third

3. Connecticut Sun (26-12)

Current first-round matchup: vs. No. 6 Washington Mystics

No one expected the Sun to be this good this season without Jonquel Jones, but they've clearly established themselves as the "best of the rest" behind the Aces and Liberty. They have clinched a playoff spot, and are now using the final week to work themselves into a rhythm. Tuesday's big win over the Sparks, which came thanks to another Alyssa Thomas showcase, was a good start.

Let the seeding battles begin

4. Dallas Wings (20-18)

Tiebreakers: vs. Dream: won season series 2-0; vs. Lynx: season series tied 2-2; vs. Sparks: lost season series 1-3; vs. Mystics: won season series 3-1

vs. Dream: won season series 2-0; vs. Lynx: season series tied 2-2; vs. Sparks: lost season series 1-3; vs. Mystics: won season series 3-1 Current first-round matchup: vs. No. 5 Minnesota Lynx

vs. No. 5 Minnesota Lynx Key remaining games: at Dream (Sept. 10)

The Wings are going back to the playoffs for the third consecutive season, and have their first 20-win campaign since 2008, when they still played in Detroit. Their inconsistent play in recent weeks is a bit concerning, however. They've been alternating mini winning and losing streaks for over a month, and can look amazing one night and horrible the next.

5. Minnesota Lynx (19-19)

Tiebreakers: vs. Wings: season series tied 2-2; vs. Dream: lost season series 1-2; vs. Sparks: won season series 4-0; vs. Mystics: won season series 2-1; vs. Sky: season series tied 1-1

vs. Wings: season series tied 2-2; vs. Dream: lost season series 1-2; vs. Sparks: won season series 4-0; vs. Mystics: won season series 2-1; vs. Sky: season series tied 1-1 Current first-round matchup: vs. No. 4 Dallas Wings

vs. No. 4 Dallas Wings Key remaining games: at Sky (Sept. 8)

The Lynx made easy work of the Mercury on Sunday to clinch a playoff spot and open up a 1.5-game lead over the Dream in the race for the No. 5 seed. They are just the second team in WNBA history to make the playoffs after starting the season 0-6, joining the 2015 Sparks.

6. Atlanta Dream (18-20)

Tiebreakers: vs. Wings: lost season series 0-2; vs. Lynx: won season series 2-1; vs. Sparks: season series tied 2-2; vs. Mystics: winning season series 2-1; vs. Sky: won season series 4-0

vs. Wings: lost season series 0-2; vs. Lynx: won season series 2-1; vs. Sparks: season series tied 2-2; vs. Mystics: winning season series 2-1; vs. Sky: won season series 4-0 Current first-round matchup: vs. No. 3 Connecticut Sun

vs. No. 3 Connecticut Sun Key remaining games: at Mystics (Sept. 8), vs. Wings (Sept. 10)

This has been a roller coaster season for the Dream. When they're good, they're really good, but when they're bad, they're really bad. They've had winning streaks of seven and three games, but also four different three-game losing streaks. Through it all, they have officially clinched their first playoff berth since 2018 after their win over the Storm on Wednesday.

7. Washington Mystics (18-20)

Tiebreakers: vs. Wings: lost season series 1-3; vs. Lynx: lost season series 1-2; vs. Dream: losing season series 1-2; vs. Sparks: lost season series 1-2; vs. Sky: won season series 4-0

vs. Wings: lost season series 1-3; vs. Lynx: lost season series 1-2; vs. Dream: losing season series 1-2; vs. Sparks: lost season series 1-2; vs. Sky: won season series 4-0 Current first-round matchup: vs. No. 2 New York Liberty

vs. No. 2 New York Liberty Key remaining games: vs. Dream (Sept. 8)

The Mystics just cannot catch a break in regards to injuries. Just as it seemed like they were finally getting healthy again, they lost Ariel Atkins to a nasal fracture, had to sit Shakira Austin for precautionary reasons after she took a hard fall on her previously injured hip and saw Kristi Toliver go down with a torn ACL. They have, however, clinched a playoff spot after their win over the Mercury on Tuesday.

8. Chicago Sky (16-22)

Tiebreakers: vs. Sparks: won season series 3-1; vs. Mystics: lost season series 0-4; vs. Lynx: season series tied 1-1; vs. Dream: lost season series 0-4

vs. Sparks: won season series 3-1; vs. Mystics: lost season series 0-4; vs. Lynx: season series tied 1-1; vs. Dream: lost season series 0-4 Current first-round matchup: vs. No. 1 Las Vegas Aces

vs. No. 1 Las Vegas Aces Key remaining games: vs. Lynx (Sept. 8)

Perhaps no team in the league is as desperate to make the playoffs as the Sky, who do not have a first-round pick in the 2024 draft as a result of former head coach and GM James Wade's short-sighted offseason. After a crucial win over the Fever on Tuesday, they have jumped back into eighth place via the tiebreaker between them and the Sparks.

9. Los Angeles Sparks (16-22)

Tiebreakers: vs. Wings: won season series 3-1; vs. Lynx: lost season series 0-4; vs. Dream: season series tied 2-2; vs. Mystics: won season series 2-1; vs. Sky: lost season series 1-3

vs. Wings: won season series 3-1; vs. Lynx: lost season series 0-4; vs. Dream: season series tied 2-2; vs. Mystics: won season series 2-1; vs. Sky: lost season series 1-3 Current first-round matchup: N/A

N/A Key remaining games:

The Sparks fell to the Sun on Tuesday and as a result have dropped back out of the playoff picture and into ninth place because they do not have the tiebreaker between themselves and the Sky. With two games remaining for each club, they no longer control their own destiny and will need some help to avoid missing the playoffs for a third consecutive season.

Eliminated



10. Indiana Fever (12-26)

The Fever were knocked out of the playoffs on Friday with their defeat to the Wings. But while they'll be in the lottery for a seventh consecutive season, this isn't the same old Fever. They've won more games this summer than they did in 2021 and 2022 combined, and there are some positive signs for the future.

11. Seattle Storm (11-27)

The Storm were officially eliminated from the playoffs after their loss to the Sky on Sunday, ending a seven-year postseason streak. This was unfortunately to be expected given the departures of Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird in the offseason, and a trip to the lottery will help the Storm reset for the future.

12. Phoenix Mercury (9-29)

The Mercury's claim to the longest active postseason streak in the league is no more. For the first time since 2012, they were eliminated from the playoffs with their defeat against the Wings on Sunday. This group needs a fresh infusion of talent, though, so heading to the lottery is for the best.