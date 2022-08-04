The 2022 WNBA regular season is winding down, but the playoff race is heating up. So far, five teams have punched their tickets to the playoffs -- the Chicago Sky, Las Vegas Aces, Connecticut Sun, Seattle Storm and Washington Mystics -- while the Indiana Fever are the only team to be eliminated.

Looking closer, there have been no seeds locked in, and a number of exciting races remain. The top three teams are all in the hunt for the No. 1 seed; the Storm and Mystics are battling it out for fourth; and six teams from 6th-11th are in a real scrap for the final three spots.

As a reminder, the WNBA has once again changed its playoff system. While the top eight teams will still make the playoffs, there are no more byes. Instead, every team will begin play in the first round with a standard bracket format that features the No. 1 seed vs. the No. 8 seed, the No. 2 seed vs. the No. 7 seed, the No. 3 seed vs. the No. 6 seed, and the No. 4 seed vs. the No. 5 seed. The bracket will not be re-seeded after the first round.

The first-round matchups will be best-of-three series, with the higher seed playing Games 1 and 2 at home, and the lower seed hosting Game 3. The semifinals and finals will both be best-of-five series with a 2-2-1 format, which means the higher seeds will host Games 1, 2 and 5, while the lower seeded team will host Games 3 and 4.

Current standings

1. Chicago Sky (23-8) -- Playoff spot clinched

2. Las Vegas Aces (22-9) -- Playoff spot clinched

3. Connecticut Sun (21-10) -- Playoff spot clinched

4. Seattle Storm (20-12) -- Playoff spot clinched

5. Washington Mystics (20-12) -- Playoff spot clinched

6. Dallas Wings (14-16)



7. Atlanta Dream (13-18)



8. New York Liberty (13-18)

9. Phoenix Mercury (13-18)



10. Los Angeles Sparks (12-19)

11. Minnesota Lynx (12-20)



12. Indiana Fever (5-27) -- Eliminated

As the action continues down the stretch, here's a closer look at the playoff picture:

Race for the No. 1 seed

1. Chicago Sky (23-8) -- Playoff spot clinched

Games remaining: 5 (incl. at Aces)

5 (incl. at Aces) Tiebreakers: vs. Aces: 1-1 in season series with one game remaining; vs. Sun: won season series 3-0

vs. Aces: 1-1 in season series with one game remaining; vs. Sun: won season series 3-0 Current first-round matchup: vs. No. 8 New York Liberty

Candace Parker returned to the lineup on Tuesday after missing the last two games, but the Sky still suffered one of their most surprising losses of the year to the Wings. They are still all alone in first place, however, as the Aces lost to the Mystics, ending their four-game winning streak.

2. Las Vegas Aces (22-9) -- Playoff spot clinched

Games remaining: 5 (incl. vs. Sky)

5 (incl. vs. Sky) Tiebreakers: vs. Sky: 1-1 in season series with one game remaining; vs. Sun: won season series 2-1

vs. Sky: 1-1 in season series with one game remaining; vs. Sun: won season series 2-1 Current first-round matchup: vs. No. 7 Atlanta Dream

The Aces' four-game winning streak came to an end on Tuesday with a loss to the Mystics. On the bright side, the Sky also lost so they didn't lose any ground in the race for the No. 1 seed. With one game left against the Sky and a chance to take the tiebreaker between the two teams, first place is still within reach.

3. Connecticut Sun (20-10) -- Playoff spot clinched

Games remaining: 5

5 Tiebreakers: vs. Sky: lost season series 0-3; vs. Aces: lost season series 1-2

vs. Sky: lost season series 0-3; vs. Aces: lost season series 1-2 Current first-round matchup: vs. 6 Dallas Wings

The Sun were the big winners on Tuesday, as they were the only one of the top three teams to record a win. They took care of business in style, crushing the visiting Mercury by 24. They're still a game back of the Aces and two games back of the Sky, and don't have the tiebreaker against either team, so they'll need some help, but Tuesday's results gave them some hope.

Two teams fighting for No. 4

4. Seattle Storm (20-12)

Games remaining: 4

4 Tiebreakers: vs. Mystics: won season series 2-1

vs. Mystics: won season series 2-1 Current first-round matchup: vs. No. 5 Washington Mystics

5. Washington Mystics (20-12)

Games remaining: 4

4 Tiebreakers: vs. Storm: lost season series 1-2

vs. Storm: lost season series 1-2 Current first-round matchup: vs. No. 4 Seattle Storm

One of the tightest races right now is in the middle of the standings where the Storm and Mystics are going head-to-head for fourth place and home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs. After the Mystics temporarily grabbed fourth with an impressive in over the Aces on Tuesday, the Storm answered with a comfortable victory over the Lynx to move back in front.

The Storm have the tougher remaining schedule, but they also have the tiebreaker between the two teams, which is giving them the upper hand at the moment.

Spots 6-8 up for grabs

6. Dallas Wings (14-16)

Games remaining: 6 (incl. vs. Liberty x2, at Mercury, at Sparks)

6 (incl. vs. Liberty x2, at Mercury, at Sparks) Tiebreakers: vs. Mercury: 2-1 in season series with one game remaining; vs. Sparks: 1-2 in season series with one game remaining; vs. Dream: lost season series 1-2; vs. Liberty: 1-0 in season series with two games remaining; vs. Lynx: won season series 2-1

vs. Mercury: 2-1 in season series with one game remaining; vs. Sparks: 1-2 in season series with one game remaining; vs. Dream: lost season series 1-2; vs. Liberty: 1-0 in season series with two games remaining; vs. Lynx: won season series 2-1 Current first-round matchup: vs. No. 3 Connecticut Sun

Despite playing without Arike Ogunbowale and Satou Sabally, the Wings got their biggest result of the season on Tuesday when they went to Chicago and handed the Sky just their third home loss. With that win the Wings have opened up a 1.5-game lead on the ninth-place Mercury and are now in the driver's seat to claim a playoff spot.

7. Atlanta Dream (13-18)

Games remaining: 5 (incl. vs. Sparks, at Lynx, vs. Liberty, at Liberty)

5 (incl. vs. Sparks, at Lynx, vs. Liberty, at Liberty) Tiebreakers: vs. Mercury: won season series 2-1; Sparks: 1-1 in season series with one game remaining; vs. Wings: won season series 2-1; vs. Liberty: 1-1 in season series with two games remaining; vs. Lynx: 1-1 in season series with one game remaining

vs. Mercury: won season series 2-1; Sparks: 1-1 in season series with one game remaining; vs. Wings: won season series 2-1; vs. Liberty: 1-1 in season series with two games remaining; vs. Lynx: 1-1 in season series with one game remaining Current first-round matchup: vs. No. 2 Las Vegas Aces

Nothing like a game against the lowly Fever to get you back on track. The Dream took care of business on Wednesday night and have jumped all the way up to seventh. In even better news, they've either won or are tied in every single tiebreaker, which could give them the upper hand for a playoff spot if things remain close down the stretch.

8. New York Liberty (13-18)

Games remaining: 5 (incl. at Mercury, two at Wings, at Dream, vs. Dream)

5 (incl. at Mercury, two at Wings, at Dream, vs. Dream) Tiebreakers: vs. Mercury: 1-1 in season series with one games remaining; vs. Sparks: won season series 2-1; vs. Wings: 0-1 in season series with two games remaining; vs. Dream: 1-1 in season series with two games remaining; vs. Lynx: lost season series 1-2

vs. Mercury: 1-1 in season series with one games remaining; vs. Sparks: won season series 2-1; vs. Wings: 0-1 in season series with two games remaining; vs. Dream: 1-1 in season series with two games remaining; vs. Lynx: lost season series 1-2 Current first-round matchup: vs. No. 1 Chicago Sky

The Liberty's potential saving grace coming down the stretch has always been their schedule, and they've taken advantage in recent days with three straight massive wins over the Mercury and Sparks. As a result they've jumped up into eighth place for the time being and now control their own destiny.

9. Phoenix Mercury (13-18)

Games remaining: 5 (incl. vs. Liberty, vs. Wings)

5 (incl. vs. Liberty, vs. Wings) Tiebreakers: vs. Sparks: season series tied 2-2, currently own tiebreaker via better record against teams above .500; vs. Wings: 1-2 in season series with one game remaining; vs. Dream: lost season series 1-2; vs. Liberty: 1-1 in season series with one game remaining; vs. Lynx: lost season series 0-3

vs. Sparks: season series tied 2-2, currently own tiebreaker via better record against teams above .500; vs. Wings: 1-2 in season series with one game remaining; vs. Dream: lost season series 1-2; vs. Liberty: 1-1 in season series with one game remaining; vs. Lynx: lost season series 0-3 Current first-round matchup: vs. No. 2 Las Vegas Aces

The Mercury's East Coast road trip has been a disaster so far. First, a 20-point loss to the Mercury, then a 24-point loss to the Sun on Tuesday. Those losses have dropped them out of the playoff picture as things stand, though they are tied record wise with both the Dream and Liberty,

10. Los Angeles Sparks (12-19)

Games remaining: 5 (incl. at Dream, vs. Wings)

5 (incl. at Dream, vs. Wings) Tiebreakers: vs. Mercury: season series tied 2-2, currently losing tiebreaker via worse record against teams above .500; vs. Wings: 2-1 in season series with one game remaining; vs. Dream: 1-1 in season series with one game remaining; vs. Liberty: lost season series 1-2; vs. Lynx: lost season series 1-2

vs. Mercury: season series tied 2-2, currently losing tiebreaker via worse record against teams above .500; vs. Wings: 2-1 in season series with one game remaining; vs. Dream: 1-1 in season series with one game remaining; vs. Liberty: lost season series 1-2; vs. Lynx: lost season series 1-2 Current first-round matchup: vs. N/A

The Sparks' slide continued on Wednesday as they blew a 20-point lead to the Liberty. They've now dropped five games in a row, lost the tiebreaker with the Liberty and have fallen to 10th in the standings. They're still just a game back of eighth, but are running out of time to turn things around.

11. Minnesota Lynx (12-20)

Games remaining: 4 (incl. vs. Dream)

4 (incl. vs. Dream) Tiebreakers: vs. Mercury: won season series 3-0; vs. Sparks: won season series 2-1; vs. Wings: lost season series 1-2; vs. Dream: 1-1 in season series with one game remaining; vs. Liberty: won season series 2-1

vs. Mercury: won season series 3-0; vs. Sparks: won season series 2-1; vs. Wings: lost season series 1-2; vs. Dream: 1-1 in season series with one game remaining; vs. Liberty: won season series 2-1 Current first-round matchup: N/A

Two straight wins had gotten the Lynx to within a half-game of a playoff spot heading into Wednesday, but the night went about as poorly as possible for them. They lost to the Storm, didn't get any help in the other games and are now 1.5 games out of eighth with just four games remaining.

The bottom of the playoff picture is something of a mess, with the six teams between sixth and 11th in the standings separated by just three games. Each team has at least one game left against the other teams in this group, and only a handful of tiebreakers have been settled. All of which means these current standings are not going to stay the same for long.

Eliminated

12. Indiana Fever (5-28)

The Fever have now lost 15 straight games and were the first team eliminated from the playoffs. With a sixth straight lottery appearance on the way, they'll be hoping for some luck with the ping pong balls to help end the worst stretch in franchise history.