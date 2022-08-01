With just over two weeks left in the 2022 WNBA regular season, the playoff picture is starting to heat up. Five teams have punched their tickets to the playoffs -- the Chicago Sky, Las Vegas Aces, Connecticut Sun, Seattle Storm and Washington Mystics -- while the Indiana Fever are the only team to be eliminated.

Looking closer, there have been no seeds locked in, and some exciting races remain. The top three teams are all in the hunt for the No. 1 seed; the Storm and Mystics are battling it out for fourth; and six teams from 6th-11th are in a real scrap for the final three spots.

As a reminder, the WNBA has once again changed its playoff system. While the top eight teams will still make the playoffs, there are no more byes. Instead, every team will begin play in the first round with a standard bracket format that features the No. 1 seed vs. the No. 8 seed, the No. 2 seed vs. the No. 7 seed, the No. 3 seed vs. the No. 6 seed, and the No. 4 seed vs. the No. 5 seed. The bracket will not be re-seeded after the first round.

The first-round matchups will be best-of-three series, with the higher seed playing Games 1 and 2 at home, and the lower seed hosting Game 3. The semifinals and Finals will both be best-of-five series with a 2-2-1 format, which means the higher seeds will host Games 1, 2 and 5, while the lower seeded team will host Games 3 and 4.

Current standings

1. Chicago Sky (23-7) -- Playoff spot clinched

2. Las Vegas Aces (22-8) -- Playoff spot clinched

3. Connecticut Sun (20-10) -- Playoff spot clinched

4. Seattle Storm (19-12) -- Playoff spot clinched

5. Washington Mystics (19-12) -- Playoff spot clinched

6. Dallas Wings (13-16)



7. Phoenix Mercury (13-17)

8. Los Angeles Sparks (12-17)

9. Atlanta Dream (12-18)

10. Minnesota Lynx (12-19)



11. New York Liberty (11-18)

12. Indiana Fever (5-27) -- Eliminated

As the action continues down the stretch, here's a closer look at the playoff picture:

Race for the No. 1 seed

1. Chicago Sky (23-7) -- Playoff spot clinched

Games remaining: 6 (incl. at Aces)

6 (incl. at Aces) Tiebreakers: vs. Aces: 1-1 in season series with one game remaining; vs. Sun: won season series 3-0

vs. Aces: 1-1 in season series with one game remaining; vs. Sun: won season series 3-0 Current first-round matchup: vs. No. 8 Los Angeles Sparks

Despite Candace Parker's absence, the Sky picked up an extremely impressive comeback win over the Sun in overtime on Sunday. With that result they moved to 3-0 against the Sun on the season and secured the tiebreaker between the two teams. They also maintained their sole possession of first place.

2. Las Vegas Aces (22-8) -- Playoff spot clinched

Games remaining: 6 (incl. vs. Sky)

6 (incl. vs. Sky) Tiebreakers: vs. Sky: 1-1 in season series with one game remaining; vs. Sun: won season series 2-1

vs. Sky: 1-1 in season series with one game remaining; vs. Sun: won season series 2-1 Current first-round matchup: vs. No. Phoenix Mercury

The Aces are still on fire, and have now won four straight and seven of eight since the All-Star break. Unfortunately for them, that hasn't been enough to overtake the Sky, who have been equally good since play resumed. The Aces remain one game out of first with one game against the Sky left.

3. Connecticut Sun (20-10) -- Playoff spot clinched

Games remaining: 6

6 Tiebreakers: vs. Sky: lost season series 0-3; vs. Aces: lost season series 1-2

vs. Sky: lost season series 0-3; vs. Aces: lost season series 1-2 Current first-round matchup: vs. Dallas Wings

The Sun's hopes of chasing down the Sky all but ended on Sunday when they blew a six-point lead in the final two minutes of overtime. With that loss they lost the season tiebreaker between the two teams and are now three games behind in the standings. With just six games left they are now most likely headed for third place.

Two teams fighting for No. 4

4. Seattle Storm (18-11)

Games remaining: 5

5 Tiebreakers: vs. Mystics: won season series 2-1

vs. Mystics: won season series 2-1 Current first-round matchup: vs. No. 5 Washington Mystics

5. Washington Mystics (18-11)

Games remaining: 5

5 Tiebreakers: vs. Storm: lost season series 1-2

vs. Storm: lost season series 1-2 Current first-round matchup: vs. No. 4 Seattle Storm

One of the tightest races right now is in the middle of the standings where the Storm and Mystics are going head-to-head for fourth place and home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs. On Saturday, the Storm gained the upper hand by beating the Mystics in the first game of their weekend back-to-back to secure the season series.

The Mystics bounced back on Sunday, however, with a crucial three-point win to draw even again in the standings. While the Mystics don't have the tiebreaker, they do have an easier schedule down the stretch, and still have a good chance to take fourth.

Spots 6-8 up for grabs

6. Dallas Wings (13-16)

Games remaining: 7 (incl. vs. Liberty x2, at Mercury, at Sparks)

7 (incl. vs. Liberty x2, at Mercury, at Sparks) Tiebreakers: vs. Mercury: 2-1 in season series with one game remaining; vs. Sparks: 1-2 in season series with one game remaining; vs. Dream: lost season series 1-2; vs. Liberty: 1-0 in season series with two games remaining; vs. Lynx: won season series 2-1

vs. Mercury: 2-1 in season series with one game remaining; vs. Sparks: 1-2 in season series with one game remaining; vs. Dream: lost season series 1-2; vs. Liberty: 1-0 in season series with two games remaining; vs. Lynx: won season series 2-1 Current first-round matchup: vs. No. 3 Connecticut Sun

The Wings lost seven of their last 10 games heading into Saturday but picked up a massive victory over the Dream to get back on track. In addition, they jumped all the way up to sixth in the crowded standings. They still have plenty of work to do, but beating the Dream was a massive step toward a second straight playoff appearance.

7. Phoenix Mercury (13-17)

Games remaining: 6 (incl. vs. Liberty and vs. Wings)

6 (incl. vs. Liberty and vs. Wings) Tiebreakers: vs. Sparks: season series tied 2-2, currently own tiebreaker via better record against teams above .500; vs. Wings: 1-2 in season series with one game remaining; vs. Dream: lost season series 1-2; vs. Liberty: 1-1 in season series with one game remaining; vs. Lynx: lost season series 0-3

vs. Sparks: season series tied 2-2, currently own tiebreaker via better record against teams above .500; vs. Wings: 1-2 in season series with one game remaining; vs. Dream: lost season series 1-2; vs. Liberty: 1-1 in season series with one game remaining; vs. Lynx: lost season series 0-3 Current first-round matchup: vs. No. 2 Las Vegas Aces

The Mercury's tricky East Coast road trip got off to a rough start with a 20-point loss to the Liberty. Not a good result, but also not a disaster considering they are still all alone in seventh place and can win the tiebreaker against the Liberty if they beat them at home later this season.

8. Los Angeles Sparks (12-17)

Games remaining: 7 (incl. at Liberty x2, at Dream, vs. Wings)

7 (incl. at Liberty x2, at Dream, vs. Wings) Tiebreakers: vs. Sparks: season series tied 2-2, currently losing tiebreaker via worse record against teams above .500; vs. Wings: 2-1 in season series with one game remaining; vs. Dream: 1-1 in season series with one game remaining; vs. Liberty: 1-0 in season series with two games remaining; vs. Lynx: lost season series 1-2

vs. Sparks: season series tied 2-2, currently losing tiebreaker via worse record against teams above .500; vs. Wings: 2-1 in season series with one game remaining; vs. Dream: 1-1 in season series with one game remaining; vs. Liberty: 1-0 in season series with two games remaining; vs. Lynx: lost season series 1-2 Current first-round matchup: vs. No. 1 Chicago Sky

The Sparks' slide continued on Sunday as they lost to the Lynx and in the process lost the tiebreaker between the two teams. They've now dropped three in a row and are clinging to the eighth and final playoff spot by a thread. Their back-to-back with the Liberty this week will be crucial.

9. Atlanta Dream (12-18)

Games remaining: 6 (incl. vs. Sparks, at Lynx, vs. Liberty, at Liberty)

6 (incl. vs. Sparks, at Lynx, vs. Liberty, at Liberty) Tiebreakers: vs. Mercury: won season series 2-1; Sparks: 1-1 in season series with one game remaining; vs. Wings: won season series 2-1; vs. Liberty: 1-1 in season series with two games remaining; vs. Lynx: 1-1 in season series with one game remaining

vs. Mercury: won season series 2-1; Sparks: 1-1 in season series with one game remaining; vs. Wings: won season series 2-1; vs. Liberty: 1-1 in season series with two games remaining; vs. Lynx: 1-1 in season series with one game remaining Current first-round matchup: N/A

There's never a good time for a four-game losing streak, but the final month of the season is especially painful. This current slide has dropped the Dream out of the playoff picture, and after a crushing defeat on Saturday against the Wings, they're now a full game out of eighth. The good news is that they've either won or are tied in every single tiebreaker, which could give them the upper hand for a playoff spot come the end of the season.

10. Minnesota Lynx (12-19)

Games remaining: 5 (incl. vs. Dream)

5 (incl. vs. Dream) Tiebreakers: vs. Mercury: won season series 3-0; vs. Sparks: won season series 2-1; vs. Wings: lost season series 1-2; vs. Dream: 1-1 in season series with one game remaining; vs. Liberty: won season series 2-1

vs. Mercury: won season series 3-0; vs. Sparks: won season series 2-1; vs. Wings: lost season series 1-2; vs. Dream: 1-1 in season series with one game remaining; vs. Liberty: won season series 2-1 Current first-round matchup: N/A

The Lynx were on the ropes just a few days ago but this team will just not give up. After two straight wins over fellow playoff hopefuls the Dream and Sparks, they're now just one game behind the eighth-place Sparks and own the tiebreaker between the teams. Their remaining schedule is tough, but they're still in the mix.

11. New York Liberty (11-18)

Games remaining: 7 (incl. vs. Sparks x2, at Mercury, at Wings x2, at Dream, vs. Dream)

7 (incl. vs. Sparks x2, at Mercury, at Wings x2, at Dream, vs. Dream) Tiebreakers: vs. Mercury: 1-1 in season series with one games remaining; vs. Sparks: 0-1 in season series with two games remaining; vs. Wings: 0-1 in season series with two games remaining; vs. Dream: 1-1 in season series with two games remaining; vs. Lynx: lost season series 1-2

vs. Mercury: 1-1 in season series with one games remaining; vs. Sparks: 0-1 in season series with two games remaining; vs. Wings: 0-1 in season series with two games remaining; vs. Dream: 1-1 in season series with two games remaining; vs. Lynx: lost season series 1-2 Current first-round matchup: N/A

The Liberty got a much-needed win on Sunday by crushing the visiting Mercury. That, coupled with losses by other teams ahead of them means they're now only one game behind the eighth-place Sparks, whom they play twice this week. The Liberty's potential saving grace coming down the stretch has always been their schedule; now they need to take advantage of it.

The bottom of the playoff picture is something of a mess, with the six teams between sixth and 11th in the standings separated by just two games. Each team has at least one game left against the other teams in this group, and only a handful of tiebreakers have been settled. All of which means these current standings are not going to stay the same for long.

Eliminated

12. Indiana Fever (5-27)

The Fever have now lost 14 straight games and were the first team eliminated from the playoffs. With a sixth straight lottery appearance on the way, they'll be hoping for some luck with the ping pong balls to help end the worst stretch in franchise history.