Just a few days remain in the 2025 WNBA season, and the playoff picture is still murky. The Minnesota Lynx have secured the No. 1 seed and home-court advantage throughout the playoffs, and the reigning champion New York Liberty will be the No. 5 seed, but no other team is locked into a spot and one postseason berths remain up for grabs.

On Sunday, the Indiana Fever crushed the Washington Mystics to clinch a playoff berth for the second consecutive season despite their rash of injuries. Elsewhere, the Las Vegas Aces ran their winning streak to 14 games to climb back into second place and the Los Angeles Sparks kept their faint playoff hopes alive with a win over the Dallas Wings.

There is just one game on Monday:

Connecticut Sun at Atlanta Dream, 7:30 p.m. ET -- League Pass

As a reminder, the top eight teams in the league make the playoffs, regardless of conference. From there, they are placed into a standard eight-team bracket. The first round of the playoffs is a best-of-three series, while the semifinals are a best-of-five and the Finals, as of this season, are a best-of-seven.

The regular season will conclude on Sept. 11 and the playoffs begin on Sept. 14. The last possible Finals date is Oct. 17.

Standings

Note: Two-team ties are decided first by head-to-head record and then, if necessary, by better record against .500+ teams. Ties between more than two teams are determined by the combined head-to-head record against the other teams.

Lynx have clinched No. 1 seed

1. Minnesota Lynx (33-9)

The Lynx locked in the No. 1 seed and home-court advantage throughout the playoffs and set a franchise record for wins in a season late last month. Now, all that's left to play for is the all-time single-season wins record. If the Lynx win their remaining two games, they'll surpass the current record of 34 wins by the 2023 Aces.

Aces win 14th in a row, re-take second place

2. Las Vegas Aces (28-14)

3. Atlanta Dream (28-14)

4. Phoenix Mercury (27-15)

5. New York Liberty (25-17)

The Las Vegas Aces cruised past a short-handed Sky team on Sunday to extend their winning streak to 14 games and move back into second place. The Aces and Dream remain even in terms of record, but the Aces own the tiebreaker between the clubs. The Mercury, meanwhile, are now a full game back of the Aces and Dream after their surprise loss to the Sun.

Meanwhile, the Liberty have dropped off from the pack and are locked into the No. 5 seed.

Valkyries make history, Fever clinch spot

6. Golden State Valkyries (23-19)

7. Indiana Fever (23-20)

8. Seattle Storm (22-21)

9. Los Angeles Sparks (20-22)

Last week, the Valkyries became the first expansion team ever to make the playoffs in their inaugural season. The Fever joined them in officially clinching a berth with their win over the Mystics on Sunday.

Now, only one spot remains, and the Storm have the inside track. They're 1½ games up on the Sparks, who beat the Wings on Sunday to stay alive. There is now only one path for the Sparks to make the playoffs; they need to win their final two games against the Mercury and Aces and hope the Storm lose their final game against the Valkyries.

Lottery bound

10. Washington Mystics (16-27)

11. Connecticut Sun (11-31)

12. Chicago Sky (10-32)

13. Dallas Wings (9-34)

The Mystics officially joined the lottery-bound crew with a loss to the Valkyries on Saturday. Though they were more competitive than expected this season, they ultimately fell apart down the stretch after trading All-Star guard Brittney Sykes. They got a first-round pick for Sykes, though, and will now have another lottery selection, so missing the playoffs is for the best.

The Sun, Sky and Wings have been a step behind everyone else all summer and have long been destined for the lottery. Only the Wings control their own first-round pick in the 2026 draft, however.

The Sky owe their first to the Lynx, while the Sun owe the Sky swap rights to their first rounder. The Sky also own Mercury's first rounder, so the Sky will get the more favorable of the Sun/Mercury picks, while the Sun will get the least favorable of those selections.