The 2025 WNBA regular season is coming to a close, and the playoff picture is starting to take shape. On Saturday, the Minnesota Lynx secured the No. 1 seed and home-court advantage throughout the playoffs with a win over the Connecticut Sun, while the Washington Mystics were eliminated with a defeat to the Golden State Valkyries. In addition, the Phoenix Mercury picked up a huge win over the reigning champion New York Liberty to create some separation in the race for the No. 4 seed.

With less than two weeks remaining, four of the eight playoff spots have been secured, but only one seed has been locked down. Five teams are still eligible for the final four spots, though the ninth-place Los Angeles Sparks are on the outside looking in.

The action will continue Sunday with two more games, both with playoff implications.

As a reminder, the top eight teams in the league make the playoffs, regardless of conference. From there, they are placed into a standard eight-team bracket. The first round of the playoffs is a best-of-three series, while the semifinals are a best-of-five and the Finals, as of this season, are a best-of-seven.

The regular season will conclude on Sept. 11 and the playoffs begin on Sept. 14. The last possible Finals date is Oct. 19.

Standings

Minnesota Lynx (31-8) -- Clinched playoff berth Las Vegas Aces (26-14) -- Clinched playoff berth Atlanta Dream (25-14) -- Clinched playoff berth Phoenix Mercury (25-14) -- Clinched playoff berth New York Liberty (24-16) Indiana Fever (21-18) Seattle Storm (22-19) Golden State Valkyries (20-18) Los Angeles Sparks (17-20) Washington Mystics (16-24) -- Eliminated from playoff contention Connecticut Sun (10-28) -- Eliminated from playoff contention Chicago Sky (9-30) -- Eliminated from playoff contention Dallas Wings (9-31) -- Eliminated from playoff contention

Note: Two-team ties are decided first by head-to-head record and then, if necessary, by better record against .500+ teams. Ties between more than two teams are determined by the combined head-to-head record against the other teams.

Lynx have clinched No. 1 seed

1. Minnesota Lynx (31-8)

The Lynx destroyed the lottery-bound Sun on Saturday to officially clinch the No. 1 overall seed and home-court advantage throughout the postseason. Furthermore, they set a new franchise record for wins in a season with 31. With five games remaining they still have a chance to break the 2023 Aces' WNBA record of 34 wins in a season.

Mercury get huge win over Liberty to solidify hold on fourth

2. Las Vegas Aces (26-14)

3. Atlanta Dream (25-14)

4. Phoenix Mercury (25-14)

5. New York Liberty (24-16)

The Aces continued their incredible hot streak on Wednesday by beating the Dream in Atlanta to win their 12th consecutive game and take control of second place. The Dream bounced back with a win on Friday, though, to secure a playoff spot. On Saturday, the Mercury, who had already clinched a playoff spot, blitzed the Liberty in the second half to solidify their hold on fourth. The Liberty are now 1 ½ games behind the Mercury and Dream and two back of the Aces.

Sparks fading in battle for final three spots

6. Indiana Fever (21-18)

7. Seattle Storm (22-19)

8. Golden State Valkyries (20-18)

9. Los Angeles Sparks (17-20)

The Fever, Storm and Valkyries are all on mini two-game winning streaks, which has given them a cushion over the ninth-place Sparks, who have lost three of their last four. The Sparks are now 2 ½ games behind the eighth-place Valkyries and will need some help to earn a playoff spot for the first time since 2020.

Lottery bound

10. Washington Mystics (16-24)

11. Connecticut Sun (10-28)

12. Chicago Sky (9-30)

13. Dallas Wings (9-31)

The Mystics officially joined the lottery-bound crew with a loss to the Valkyries on Saturday. Though they were more competitive than expected this season, they ultimately fell apart down the stretch after trading All-Star guard Brittney Sykes. They got a first-round pick for Sykes, though, and will now have another lottery selection, so missing the playoffs is for the best.

The Sun, Sky and Wings have been a step behind everyone else all summer and have long been destined for the lottery. Only the Wings control their own first-round pick in the 2026 draft, however.

The Sky owe their first to the Lynx, while the Sun owe the Sky swap rights to their first rounder. The Sky also own Mercury's first rounder, so the Sky will get the more favorable of the Sun/Mercury picks, while the Sun will get the least favorable of those selections.