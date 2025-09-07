Less than a week remains in the 2025 WNBA season, and the playoff picture is still murky. The Minnesota Lynx have secured the No. 1 seed and home-court advantage throughout the playoffs, but no other team is locked into a spot and two postseason berths remain up for grabs.

On Saturday, the Connecticut Sun scored a major upset win over the Phoenix Mercury, dealing a major blow to Alyssa Thomas and Co.'s hopes of earning the No. 2 seed. Elsewhere, the Lynx defeated the Golden State Valkyries to continue their push for the single-season wins record.

The playoff push will continue Sunday with three more games:

As a reminder, the top eight teams in the league make the playoffs, regardless of conference. From there, they are placed into a standard eight-team bracket. The first round of the playoffs is a best-of-three series, while the semifinals are a best-of-five and the Finals, as of this season, are a best-of-seven.

The regular season will conclude on Sept. 11 and the playoffs begin on Sept. 14. The last possible Finals date is Oct. 19.

Standings

Minnesota Lynx (33-9) -- Clinched playoff berth Atlanta Dream (28-14) -- Clinched playoff berth Las Vegas Aces (27-14) -- Clinched playoff berth Phoenix Mercury (27-15) -- Clinched playoff berth New York Liberty (25-17) -- Clinched playoff berth Golden State Valkyries (23-19) -- Clinched playoff berth Indiana Fever (22-20) Seattle Storm (22-21)

----------------------------- Los Angeles Sparks (19-22) Washington Mystics (16-26) -- Eliminated from playoff contention Connecticut Sun (11-31) -- Eliminated from playoff contention Chicago Sky (10-31) -- Eliminated from playoff contention Dallas Wings (9-33) -- Eliminated from playoff contention

Note: Two-team ties are decided first by head-to-head record and then, if necessary, by better record against .500+ teams. Ties between more than two teams are determined by the combined head-to-head record against the other teams.

Lynx have clinched No. 1 seed

1. Minnesota Lynx (33-9)

The Lynx locked in the No. 1 seed and home-court advantage throughout the playoffs and set a franchise record for wins in a season late last month. Now, all that's left to play for is the all-time single-season wins record. If the Lynx win their remaining two games, they'll surpass the current record of 34 wins by the 2023 Aces.

Mercury stunned by Sun in major blow to No. 2 seed hopes

2. Atlanta Dream (28-14)

3. Las Vegas Aces (27-14)

4. Phoenix Mercury (27-15)

5. New York Liberty (25-17)

The furious race for the No. 2 seed took an interesting twist on Saturday when the Mercury were stunned by the lottery-bound Sun. They are now half a game back of the Aces and a full game back of the Dream.

Meanwhile, the Liberty have dropped off from the pack. Though they clinched a playoff spot on Tuesday and picked up a big win over the Storm on Friday, they are as close to sixth as they are to fourth.

Valkyries make history, Fever move closer to clinching

6. Golden State Valkyries (23-19)

7. Indiana Fever (22-20)

8. Seattle Storm (22-21)

9. Los Angeles Sparks (19-22)

The Valkyries beat the Wings at home on Thursday for their fifth win in a row and became the first expansion team ever to make the playoffs in their inaugural season.

Two spots now remain, and it seems as though the Fever will get one of them. They beat the Sky for a fifth time this season to jump into seventh place and now have a 2½-game lead on the Sparks, who lost again on Friday to the Dream. The Storm fell to eighth place with their loss to the Liberty, but still have a two-game edge on the Sparks.

Lottery bound

10. Washington Mystics (16-26)

11. Connecticut Sun (11-31)

12. Chicago Sky (10-31)

13. Dallas Wings (9-33)

The Mystics officially joined the lottery-bound crew with a loss to the Valkyries on Saturday. Though they were more competitive than expected this season, they ultimately fell apart down the stretch after trading All-Star guard Brittney Sykes. They got a first-round pick for Sykes, though, and will now have another lottery selection, so missing the playoffs is for the best.

The Sun, Sky and Wings have been a step behind everyone else all summer and have long been destined for the lottery. Only the Wings control their own first-round pick in the 2026 draft, however.

The Sky owe their first to the Lynx, while the Sun owe the Sky swap rights to their first rounder. The Sky also own Mercury's first rounder, so the Sky will get the more favorable of the Sun/Mercury picks, while the Sun will get the least favorable of those selections.