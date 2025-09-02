The 2025 WNBA regular season is coming to a close, and the playoff picture is starting to take shape. With less than two weeks remaining, four of the eight playoff spots have been secured, but only one seed has been locked down. Five teams are still eligible for the final four spots, and the Los Angeles Sparks made things much more interesting on Monday.

When the Seattle Storm jumped out to a 17-point lead on the Sparks, it seemed as though Los Angeles' postseason hopes would be dealt a potentially fatal blow. Instead, Dearica Hamby and Rickea Jackson led the Sparks on a stunning second-half comeback to pull within 1½ games of the Storm, who are now in eighth place. The Sparks also own the tiebreaker between the clubs.

Elsewhere on Monday the Atlanta Dream took care of the Connecticut Sun to draw even with the Las Vegas Aces in the race for the No. 2 seed.

The playoff push will continue Tuesday with two more massive games:

New York Liberty at Golden State Valkyries, 10 p.m. ET -- League Pass

Indiana Fever at Phoenix Mercury, 10 p.m. ET -- NBA TV

As a reminder, the top eight teams in the league make the playoffs, regardless of conference. From there, they are placed into a standard eight-team bracket. The first round of the playoffs is a best-of-three series, while the semifinals are a best-of-five and the Finals, as of this season, are a best-of-seven.

The regular season will conclude on Sept. 11 and the playoffs begin on Sept. 14. The last possible Finals date is Oct. 19.

Standings

Note: Two-team ties are decided first by head-to-head record and then, if necessary, by better record against .500+ teams. Ties between more than two teams are determined by the combined head-to-head record against the other teams.

Lynx have clinched No. 1 seed

1. Minnesota Lynx (32-8)

The Lynx destroyed the lottery-bound Sun on Saturday to officially clinch the No. 1 overall seed and home-court advantage throughout the postseason. Furthermore, they set a new franchise record for wins in a season with 31. With four games remaining they still have a chance to break the 2023 Aces' WNBA record of 34 wins in a season.

Dream crush Sun to pull even with Aces in race for No. 2 seed

2. Las Vegas Aces (26-14)

3. Atlanta Dream (26-14)

4. Phoenix Mercury (25-14)

5. New York Liberty (24-16)

The Aces continued their incredible hot streak on Wednesday by beating the Dream in Atlanta to win their 12th consecutive game and take control of second place. The Dream bounced back with a win on Friday, though, to secure a playoff spot, and on Monday they drew even with the Aces after an easy win over the Sun. On Saturday, the Mercury, who had already clinched a playoff spot, blitzed the Liberty in the second half to solidify their hold on fourth. The Liberty are now 1 ½ games behind the Mercury and and two back of the Dream and Aces.

Sparks stun Storm to keep playoff hopes alive

6. Golden State Valkyries (21-18)

7. Indiana Fever (21-19)

8. Seattle Storm (22-20)

9. Los Angeles Sparks (19-20)

The Sparks looked like they were fading from the playoff race as the calendar turned to September, but they pulled off a 17-point comeback to stun the Storm in Seattle on Monday. Now, they're only 1½ games back of the Storm -- who fell to eighth place with the defeat -- and the seventh-place Fever. The Sparks own the tiebreaker with the Storm and Fever.

Lottery bound

10. Washington Mystics (16-25)

11. Connecticut Sun (10-30)

12. Chicago Sky (9-30)

13. Dallas Wings (9-32)

The Mystics officially joined the lottery-bound crew with a loss to the Valkyries on Saturday. Though they were more competitive than expected this season, they ultimately fell apart down the stretch after trading All-Star guard Brittney Sykes. They got a first-round pick for Sykes, though, and will now have another lottery selection, so missing the playoffs is for the best.

The Sun, Sky and Wings have been a step behind everyone else all summer and have long been destined for the lottery. Only the Wings control their own first-round pick in the 2026 draft, however.

The Sky owe their first to the Lynx, while the Sun owe the Sky swap rights to their first rounder. The Sky also own Mercury's first rounder, so the Sky will get the more favorable of the Sun/Mercury picks, while the Sun will get the least favorable of those selections.