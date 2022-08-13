With just a few days to go in the 2022 WNBA regular season, we've had dramatic late twists at both the top and bottom of the playoff picture. The Aces beat the Sky on Thursday to take over first place via a tiebreaker, while four teams are still in the hunt for two remaining spots. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Sparks have joined the Indiana Fever in the eliminated category.

As a reminder, the WNBA has once again changed its playoff system. While the top eight teams will still make the playoffs, there are no more byes. Instead, every team will begin play in the first round with a standard bracket format that features the No. 1 seed vs. the No. 8 seed, the No. 2 seed vs. the No. 7 seed, the No. 3 seed vs. the No. 6 seed and the No. 4 seed vs. the No. 5 seed. The bracket will not be re-seeded after the first round.

The first-round matchups will be best-of-three series, with the higher seed playing Games 1 and 2 at home, and the lower seed hosting Game 3. The semifinals and finals will both be best-of-five series with a 2-2-1 format, which means the higher seeds will host Games 1, 2 and 5, while the lower seeded team will host Games 3 and 4.

Current standings

1. Las Vegas Aces (25-10) -- Playoff spot clinched

2. Chicago Sky (25-10) -- Playoff spot clinched

3. Connecticut Sun (24-11) -- Playoff spot clinched, position clinched

4. Seattle Storm (21-13) -- Playoff spot clinched, position clinched

5. Washington Mystics (21-14) -- Playoff spot clinched, position clinched

6. Dallas Wings (17-17) -- Playoff spot clinched, position clinched

7. Phoenix Mercury (15-20)



8. New York Liberty (15-20)



9. Minnesota Lynx (14-21)

10. Atlanta Dream (14-21)

11. Los Angeles Sparks (13-22) -- Eliminated

12. Indiana Fever (5-30) -- Eliminated

Note: Two-team ties are broken first by head-to-head record and then, if necessary, better record against teams with a .500+ record. In the event of a multi-team tie, the tiebreaker becomes the combined head-to-head record against the other teams.

As the action continues down the stretch, here's a closer look at the playoff picture:

Race for the No. 1 seed

1. Las Vegas Aces (25-10) -- Playoff spot clinched

Games remaining: 1 (vs. Storm, Sunday)

1 (vs. Storm, Sunday) Tiebreakers: vs. Sky: won season series, 2-1

vs. Sky: won season series, 2-1 Current first-round matchup: vs. No. 8 New York Liberty

The Aces are back on track and also back in first place. They took down the Sky in a rather comfortable fashion on Thursday to earn the tiebreaker between the clubs and extend their winning streak to three games. They still have some work to do to secure the No. 1 seed for the playoffs, however. Either a win over the Storm or a Sky loss to the Mercury will do the job.

2. Chicago Sky (25-10) -- Playoff spot clinched

Games remaining: 1 (at Mercury, Sunday)

1 (at Mercury, Sunday) Tiebreakers: vs. Aces: lost season series, 1-2

vs. Aces: lost season series, 1-2 Current first-round matchup: vs. No. 7 Phoenix Mercury

The Sky have had trouble with the Aces this season and lost to them again on Thursday night. In the process, they lost the tiebreaker between the clubs and dropped down to second place in the standings for the first time since July 1. The defending champs still have hope of stealing the No. 1 seed, however, the Sky must beat the Mercury and the Aces must lose to the Storm in their respective final games.

Sun secure third place

3. Connecticut Sun (24-11) -- Playoff spot clinched, position clinched

Games remaining: 1 (vs. Lynx, Sunday)

1 (vs. Lynx, Sunday) Tiebreakers: N/A

N/A Confirmed first-round matchup: vs. 6 Dallas Wings

The Sun crushed the travel-weary Sparks for the second straight game on Thursday night. Their win, combined with the Aces' win over the Sky means the Sun are now locked into third place. Coincidentally, the only other seed that has been determined so far is the Wings in sixth. Those two teams will meet in the first round of the playoffs.

Storm win out in back-and-forth battle for fourth

4. Seattle Storm (22-13) -- Playoff spot clinched, position clinched

Games remaining: 1 (at Aces, Sunday)

1 (at Aces, Sunday) Tiebreakers: vs. Mystics: won season series, 2-1

vs. Mystics: won season series, 2-1 Current first-round matchup: vs. No. 5 Washington Mystics

5. Washington Mystics (21-14) -- Playoff spot clinched, position clinched

Games remaining: 1 (vs. Fever, Sunday)

1 (vs. Fever, Sunday) Tiebreakers: vs. Storm: lost season series, 1-2

vs. Storm: lost season series, 1-2 Current first-round matchup: vs. No. 4 Seattle Storm

One of the tightest races down the stretch was the Storm versus Mystics for the fourth place and homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs. In late July, the Storm clinched the tiebreaker between the two clubs, and because of that they have now locked up the No. 4 seed with one game to play.

Both teams won comfortably on Friday night, as the Mystics took down the lowly Fever and the Storm crushed the Lynx in Sylvia Fowles' final home game in Minneapolis. With those results, the Storm remain one game ahead of the Mystics heading into Sunday's regular season finales.

Now, the worst the Storm can do is have the same record as the Mystics at the end of the season, and in that scenario the tiebreaker would give them the upper hand. These two teams will meet in the first round, and Seattle will have homecourt advantage.

Wings locked into sixth

6. Dallas Wings (17-18) -- Playoff spot clinched, position clinched

Games remaining: 1 (at Sparks, Sunday)

1 (at Sparks, Sunday) Tiebreakers: N/A

N/A Confirmed first-round matchup: vs. No. 3 Connecticut Sun

The Wings are going back to the playoffs, and they are locked into the No. 6 seed despite a loss to the Liberty on Wednesday night. The key now is to manage players' rest and start preparing for the Sun, which are running a league-best 8-2 over their last 10 games.

Last two spots up for grabs

7. Phoenix Mercury (15-20)

Games remaining: 1 (vs. Sky, Sunday)

1 (vs. Sky, Sunday) Tiebreakers: vs. Dream: lost season series, 1-2; vs. Liberty: won season series, 2-1; vs. Lynx: lost season series, 0-4

vs. Dream: lost season series, 1-2; vs. Liberty: won season series, 2-1; vs. Lynx: lost season series, 0-4 Current first-round matchup: vs. No. 2 Chicago Sky

Such is the nature of this season's playoff race that the Mercury were 10th heading into Friday's slate of games and are now in seventh after an impressive win over the Wings. They have to play the Sky in the final game of the season on Sunday and do not have the tiebreaker against either the Dream or the Lynx, however, so they are by no means guaranteed a spot just yet.

8. New York Liberty (15-20)

Games remaining: 1 (vs. Dream, Sunday)

1 (vs. Dream, Sunday) Tiebreakers: vs. Mercury: lost season series, 1-2; vs. Dream: 2-1 in season series with two games remaining; vs. Lynx: lost season series, 1-2

vs. Mercury: lost season series, 1-2; vs. Dream: 2-1 in season series with two games remaining; vs. Lynx: lost season series, 1-2 Current first-round matchup: vs. No. 1 Las Vegas Aces

The Liberty were also out of the playoffs on Friday morning, but are now back in the picture after a massive win over the shorthanded Dream. They are also not in great shape tiebreaker wise, however, so beating the Dream again on Sunday to clinch their place would be the safest course of action.

9. Minnesota Lynx (14-21)

Games remaining: 1 (at Sun, Sunday)

1 (at Sun, Sunday) Tiebreakers: vs. Mercury: won season series, 4-0; vs. Dream: won season series, 2-1; vs. Liberty: won season series, 2-1

vs. Mercury: won season series, 4-0; vs. Dream: won season series, 2-1; vs. Liberty: won season series, 2-1 Current first-round matchup: N/A

Friday night's celebration of Sylvia Fowles was tarnished somewhat by a disastrous blowout loss to the Storm that leaves the Lynx on the brink of missing the playoffs for the first time since 2010. On the bright side, the Sun have nothing to play for on Sunday and the Lynx have the tiebreakers against every other team in the hunt, so they still have a chance. A somewhat slim one, but that's better than nothing after a 3-13 start.

10. Atlanta Dream (14-21)

Games remaining: 1 (at Liberty, Sunday)

1 (at Liberty, Sunday) Tiebreakers: vs. Mercury: won season series, 2-1; vs. Liberty: 1-2 in season series with one game remaining; vs. Lynx: lost season series, 1-2

vs. Mercury: won season series, 2-1; vs. Liberty: 1-2 in season series with one game remaining; vs. Lynx: lost season series, 1-2 Current first-round matchup: vs. N/A

The shorthanded Dream's late-season slide continued on Friday with a loss to the Liberty that was their third straight defeat and seventh in nine games. They now face a must-win game on Sunday on the road against the Liberty to even have a chance of making the playoffs.

Eliminated

11. Los Angeles Sparks (13-22)

After a second straight defeat to the Sun, the Sparks have now lost eight of their last nine games, which just isn't going to get it done at any point, but especially in the final month of the season. They will now miss the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1997 and 1998 -- their first two years of existence. Even worse, they don't have their first-round pick this year after trading it away in the Chennedy Carter deal.

12. Indiana Fever (5-29)

The Fever have now lost 17 straight games and were the first team eliminated from the playoffs. With a sixth straight lottery appearance on the way, they'll be hoping for some luck with the ping pong balls to help end the worst stretch in franchise history.