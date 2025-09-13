The 2025 WNBA playoffs will get underway on Sunday with a quadruple header featuring Game 1 of every first-round series. From there, it will be a month-long sprint to determine a new champion. The last possible Finals date is Oct. 17.

There are a few notable changes to the playoff format this season. The best-of-three first round has been tweaked from a 2-1 schedule to a 1-1-1 schedule, which guarantees every team a home game and gives the higher seed the winner-take-all Game 3 if necessary. Furthermore, the Finals has been extended from a best-of-five to a best-of-seven for the first time in league history.

So, which team will win it all?

Will the reigning champion New York Liberty shake off a frustrating regular season and go on a repeat run? Will the Minnesota Lynx, who have been the best team in the league this season, get revenge for their Finals defeat last season? And what about the Las Vegas Aces, who won it all in 2022 and 2023, and closed the season on a 16-game winning streak? Or could someone else have something to say?

Ahead of Sunday, here's a look at the title odds entering the playoffs and a Finals pick from our panel of writers.

2025 WNBA title odds

(Odds courtesy of FanDuel)

Expert picks for WNBA Finals

Lindsay Gibbs: Lynx over Aces in 7

The Aces are entering the postseason on a 16-game winning streak, and part of me believes that picking against them is a fool's errand. And yet here I am, going with the Lynx.

My pick has less to do with the Lynx being on a mission after losing in overtime of Game 5 last year, and more to do with how they match up against the Aces. In the past two seasons, the Lynx are 6-2 against the Aces. The Lynx defense has held the Aces offense below their season average in points in three of their four matchups this season. As great as A'ja Wilson is, and as hot as the Aces are, I think it ultimately comes down to the Lynx defense winning Minnesota a championship. But I am picking seven games; it'll be a classic.

Isabel Gonzalez: Lynx over Aces in 6

The Aces' turnaround was impressive and the possibility of facing the Lynx -- the team that beat them by 53 points earlier this season -- will certainly fuel their fire through the playoffs. It is also not usually a good idea to count out A'ja Wilson.

However, let's not forget the Lynx lost last year's championship to the Liberty in the winner-take-all Game 5, which went into overtime after a controversial officiating call with 5.2 seconds left in regulation. To get to the finals, the Lynx could potentially have to beat New York in the semifinals. It's hard to imagine better motivation than wanting to finish the job this time around.

Jack Maloney: Lynx over Aces in 5

The Lynx have been the best team in the league all season, and it hasn't been particularly close. They were first in offensive rating (109.5), first in defensive rating (97.5) and first in net rating (plus-12.1), tied the single-season wins record (34) and were a remarkable 20-2 at the Target Center. The latter is particularly notable considering they have home-court advantage throughout the playoffs.

Furthermore, the Lynx are driven by their heartbreaking defeat in the Finals to the Liberty last season. Coach Cheryl Reeve said the title was "stolen" from them and Napheesa Collier said the loss was something she'll "never get over." Courtney Williams added, "We're coming for the title this year, man. We on a revenge tour."

While the Lynx's motivation doesn't guarantee anything, it should provide the extra bit of juice they need to get over the line this season.