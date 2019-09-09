WNBA Playoffs 2019: Complete series schedule, postseason bracket, scores, TV channels, live stream, dates, start times
The postseason action begins on Wednesday night with single-elimination first-round matchups
Another WNBA season has come and gone. After 34 games for each team, the 2019 WNBA playoffs are set. Or, at least the first-round matchups are, as teams will be re-seeded after every round. The action gets underway on Wednesday night with two-single elimination matchups.
Yes, single-elimination. The WNBA's unique playoff format features single-elimination contests in both the first and second rounds. Playoff affiliation is no longer relevant for the postseason, with the top eight teams making the playoffs regardless of conference. Teams seeded 5-8 begin play in the first round, while the third and fourth seed earn a bye to the second round. The top two seeds earn byes all the way to the semifinals. For a complete breakdown and explanation of the format, click here.
This season, the Washington Mystics and Connecticut Sun earned byes to the semis, while the Los Angeles Sparks and Las Vegas Aces are on to the second round. In the first round, the Chicago Sky will host the Phoenix Mercury, while the Seattle Storm will host the Minnesota Lynx.
Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming WNBA playoff schedule, including how to watch on TV and livestream online, and when.
*All times are Eastern
First round (single-elimination) -- Wednesday, Sept. 11
- No. 8 Phoenix Mercury at No. 5 Chicago Sky, 8 p.m. -- TV: ESPN 2 | Streaming: WatchESPN
- No. 7 Minnesota Lynx at No. 6 Seattle Storm, 10 p.m. -- TV: ESPN 2 | Streaming: WatchESPN
Second round (single-elimination) -- Sunday, Sept. 15
- TBD at No. 3 Los Angeles Sparks, 3 p.m. -- TV: ESPN 2 | Streaming: WatchESPN
- TBD at No. 4 Las Vegas Aces, 5 p.m. -- TV: ESPN 2 | Streaming: WatchESPN
Semifinals (best-of-five series) -- Starts Tuesday, Sept. 17
TBD vs. No. 1 Washington Mystics
- Game 1: TBD at Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 8:30 p.m. -- TV: ESPN 2 | Streaming: WatchESPN
- Game 2: TBD at Washington, Thursday, Sept. 19, 8:30 p.m. -- TV: ESPN 2 | Streaming: WatchESPN
- Game 3: Washington at TBD, Sunday, Sept. 22, TBD -- TV: ESPN 2 | Streaming: WatchESPN
- Game 4*: Washington at TBD, Tuesday, Sept. 24, TBD -- TV: ESPN 2 | Streaming: WatchESPN
- Game 5*: TBD at Washington, Thursday, Sept. 26, TBD -- TV: ESPN 2 | Streaming: WatchESPN
TBD vs. No. 2 Connecticut Sun
- Game 1: TBD at Connecticut, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 6:30 p.m. ET -- TV: ESPN 2 | Streaming: WatchESPN
- Game 2: TBD at Connecticut, Thursday, Sept. 19, 6:30 p.m. ET -- TV: ESPN 2 | Streaming: WatchESPN
- Game 3: Connecticut at TBD, Sunday, Sept. 22, TBD -- TV: ESPN 2 | Streaming: WatchESPN
- Game 4*: Connecticut at TBD, Tuesday, Sept. 24, TBD -- TV: ESPN 2 | Streaming: WatchESPN
- Game 5*: TBD at Connecticut, Thursday, Sept. 26, TBD -- TV: ESPN 2 | Streaming: WatchESPN
*If necessary
Finals (best-of-five series) -- Start Sunday, Sept. 29
- Game 1: TBD at TBD, Sunday, Sept. 29, TBD -- TV: ESPN | Streaming: WatchESPN
- Game 2: TBD at TBD, Tuesday, Oct. 1, TBD -- TV: ESPN | Streaming: WatchESPN
- Game 3: TBD at TBD, Sunday, Oct. 6, TBD -- TV: ABC | Streaming: WatchESPN
- Game 4*: TBD at TBD, Tuesday, Oct. 8, TBD -- TV: ESPN | Streaming: WatchESPN
- Game 5*: TBD at TBD, Thursday, Oct. 10, TBD -- TV: ESPN | Streaming: WatchESPN
