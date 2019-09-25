WNBA Playoffs 2019: Live stream Sun vs. Mystics, TV channel, watch online, dates, times, schedule, bracket

The 2019 WNBA playoffs have reached the final stage. Late on Tuesday night, the Washington Mystics took down the Las Vegas Aces, 94-90, in Game 4 of their semifinal series to advance to the Finals for the second straight season. There, they'll meet the Connecticut Sun, who punched their ticket to the Finals with a dominant 78-56 win over the Los Angeles Sparks to complete the three-game sweep. This is the Sun's first trip to the Finals since 2005.

Washington and Connecticut were the two best teams all season long, earning the No. 1 and 2 seeds, respectively, in the playoffs. Now, they'll battle for the ultimate prize. Adding some extra intrigue to the matchup is that neither team has ever won a title before, meaning we're guaranteed a brand-new champ.

Here is everything you need to know in order to stream the games online.

*All times Eastern

Finals (best-of-five series) -- Start Sunday, Sept. 29

Game 1: Connecticut Sun at Washington Mystics, Sunday, Sept. 29, 3 p.m. Streaming: WatchESPN

WatchESPN Game 2: Connecticut Sun at Washington Mystics, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 8 p.m. Streaming: WatchESPN

WatchESPN Game 3: Washington Mystics at Connecticut Sun, Sunday, Oct. 6, 3:30 p.m. Streaming: WatchESPN

WatchESPN Game 4*: Washington Mystics at Connecticut Sun, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 8 p.m. -- Streaming: WatchESPN

WatchESPN Game 5*: Connecticut Sun at Washington Mystics, Thursday, Oct. 10, 8 p.m. -- Streaming: WatchESPN

2019 WNBA Playoff Bracket

2019 WNBA Playoffs bracket WNBA

