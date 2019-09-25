WNBA Playoffs 2019: Live stream Sun vs. Mystics, TV channel, watch online, dates, times, schedule, bracket
The WNBA postseason continues on Sunday with Game 1 of the Finals between the Mystics and Sun
The 2019 WNBA playoffs have reached the final stage. Late on Tuesday night, the Washington Mystics took down the Las Vegas Aces, 94-90, in Game 4 of their semifinal series to advance to the Finals for the second straight season. There, they'll meet the Connecticut Sun, who punched their ticket to the Finals with a dominant 78-56 win over the Los Angeles Sparks to complete the three-game sweep. This is the Sun's first trip to the Finals since 2005.
Washington and Connecticut were the two best teams all season long, earning the No. 1 and 2 seeds, respectively, in the playoffs. Now, they'll battle for the ultimate prize. Adding some extra intrigue to the matchup is that neither team has ever won a title before, meaning we're guaranteed a brand-new champ.
Here is everything you need to know in order to stream the games online.
*All times Eastern
Finals (best-of-five series) -- Start Sunday, Sept. 29
- Game 1: Connecticut Sun at Washington Mystics, Sunday, Sept. 29, 3 p.m. Streaming: WatchESPN
- Game 2: Connecticut Sun at Washington Mystics, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 8 p.m. Streaming: WatchESPN
- Game 3: Washington Mystics at Connecticut Sun, Sunday, Oct. 6, 3:30 p.m. Streaming: WatchESPN
- Game 4*: Washington Mystics at Connecticut Sun, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 8 p.m. -- Streaming: WatchESPN
- Game 5*: Connecticut Sun at Washington Mystics, Thursday, Oct. 10, 8 p.m. -- Streaming: WatchESPN
2019 WNBA Playoff Bracket
