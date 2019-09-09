WNBA Playoffs 2019: Live stream, TV channel, watch online, dates, times, schedule, bracket

After an interesting few months of action, the 2019 WNBA regular season has come to a close. The Washington Mystics, who were swept in the Finals last season, earned the No. 1 overall seed and will have a bye to the semifinals and home-court advantage all the way. Joining them in the semis after also earning a bye with a top-two seed are the Connecticut Sun, who lost in the second round in each of the last two seasons.

The Los Angeles Sparks and Las Vegas Aces earned the Nos. 3 and 4 seeds, respectively, and will have a bye to the second round. There, they'll meet the winners of the single-elimination first-round contests. Those games are set for Wednesday night and will feature the No. 5 seed Chicago Sky against the No. 8 seed Phoenix Mercury, followed by the No. 6 seed Seattle Storm taking on the No. 7 seed Minnesota Lynx.

Here is everything you need to know in order to stream the games online.

*All times Eastern

First round (single-elimination) -- Wednesday, Sept. 11

No. 8 Phoenix Mercury at No. 5 Chicago Sky, 8 p.m. -- Streaming: WatchESPN

WatchESPN No. 7 Minnesota Lynx No. 6 at Seattle Storm, 10 p.m. -- Streaming: WatchESPN

Second round (single-elimination) -- Sunday, Sept. 15

TBD at No. 3 Los Angeles Sparks, 3 p.m. -- Streaming: WatchESPN

WatchESPN TBD at No. 4 Las Vegas Aces, 5 p.m. -- Streaming: WatchESPN

2019 WNBA Playoff Bracket

2019 WNBA Playoffs bracket

