Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon told reporters that the physicality in the 2025 WNBA playoffs is "out of control" and the same level of contact and aggression would lead to fights if it happened in the NBA.

Following the Aces' 90-68 win over the Indiana Fever in Game 2 of their semifinal series, which is now all square at 1-1, Hammon was asked about the intensity of the first two games of this matchup, and whether the officials will be able to manage the atmosphere as the action shifts to Indianapolis for Games 3 and 4.

Here are Hammon's comments in full:

"The physicality is out of control, that's for sure. You can bump and grab a receiver in the NFL for those first five yards, but you can do it in the W for the whole half court. You put two hands on somebody like that, it should be an automatic foul. The freedom of movement, freedom of movement -- there's no freedom. I'm not saying that we're not fouling too. Not saying that. Saying it's out of control. "Most of my assistants come from the NBA and they're like, 'this would not fly in the NBA.' This level of physicality would not fly in the NBA. There would be fights, there would be fights. We just have very well-mannered women that can get to the next play. But there would be fights. I'm not concerned, because I know we'll keep our composure, but I don't understand. I don't get it. Freedom of movement is supposed to be a point of emphasis. Defensive three seconds is supposed to be a point of emphasis. I don't know why we have points of emphasis."

In both the NBA and WNBA, playoff basketball is so intense and physical, especially in the later rounds, that at times it looks like a different sport than regular-season basketball. While everyone respects the players' competitiveness, there are times where games turn into a slog because of how much contact is going on.

In Game 2 between the Aces and Fever, there were 41 fouls (22 on Las Vegas, 19 on Indiana) and 36 free throws (21 for Las Vegas, 15 for Indiana), and the refs easily could have called more than they did.

The Fever, for their part, expressed sentiments similar to Hammon's after the defeat.

"It feels like a physical game every game, it feels like it's been a physical season, but yes, I feel like I've been on the ground a little bit more this series so far," Lexie Hull said. "But we just keep getting back up."

"It looks honestly by some of the fouls and the way it was going, it looks like we were almost too physical," Aliyah Boston added. "But at the same time I feel like we have to be able to get that on the other end."

Neither team is going to give an inch in Friday's pivotal Game 3, and it will be fascinating to see how it is officiated.