After a dramatic Game 1 overtime win, the reigning champion New York Liberty returned home to Barclays Center -- where they were 17-5 in the regular season -- with a chance to sweep the Phoenix Mercury in their first-round series and advance to the semifinals. Instead, they got steamrolled and suffered their worst home playoff loss in franchise history.

The Mercury controlled all aspects of the game, but were particularly dominant defensively en route to an 86-60 win, which evened the series at 1-1 and forced a deciding Game 3 back in Phoenix on Friday night.

"When you want to win and you know what it takes, I think you just do the little things," Kahleah Copper said. "We knew it was about our defense. That's one thing that we can control, so we take pride in that and just being a dog."

The Liberty shot 30.2% from the field, turned the ball over 16 times and didn't manage more than 13 points in any of the final three quarters. After making 10 shots in the first quarter, the Liberty only made nine the rest of the game as they recorded their lowest field goal percentage of the season.

"They came in and they embarrassed us on our home court," Breanna Stewart said. "Now we have to go back there for Game 3. Winner take all. If we're not ready for that, then we shouldn't be here."

How did the Mercury shut down the Liberty, and what does it mean for Game 3? Let's take a closer look, along with a level of concern for each issue.

Hobbled Stewart a non-factor

In the middle of overtime in Game 1, Breanna Stewart drove baseline for a tough and-one, but immediately grabbed for her knee upon landing. She hobbled around for a few possessions before checking out for good with 2:07 to play. On Wednesday, Stewart revealed that she had been diagnosed with a torn MCL in her left knee but would play in Game 2.

Stewart's toughness and desire to compete with her teammates was admirable, but she was a shell of herself and it's fair to wonder if she should have been out there at all. She was limited to 20 minutes, managed just six points, two rebounds and two assists and had more turnovers (three) than made baskets (two).

Stewart didn't have her usual lift on jumpers and struggled to get to where she wanted to go on drives.

"Obviously it's a very physical team, they were really physical," Liberty coach Sandy Brondello said. "Stewie is tough and she did what she could there. The physicality was tough for her. We know she is going to respond and it was good not to overplay her."

The Liberty will now have to travel back across the country for Friday's game, which tips off in less than 48 hours. It's hard to imagine that Stewart is going to be significantly better by then. If anything, it's possible that playing in Game 2 and traveling could make her knee feel worse.

"I just wasn't where I wanted to be today," Stewart said. "And I have 48 hours to figure it out."

If Stewart isn't going to be able to give the Liberty anything even close to her usual production in Game 3, that's a major problem for the reigning champs.

Concern level for Game 3: High

No path to the paint

The Liberty are primarily a jump-shooting team and finished ninth in the league in points in the paint per game (34.5) during the regular season. Even by their standards, though, Tuesday night was an abysmal showing. They were 11 of 32 (34.4%) on paint attempts and the 22 points in the paint were their third-fewest in a game this season.

Nearly every time the Liberty tried to get to the basket in Game 2, the Mercury deterred them, either with strong one-on-one defending or well-timed help.

"We're such a powerful team offensively and tonight they were able to really congest us and muck things up," Jonquel Jones said. "We just have to do a better job of executing and being able to find where the openings are and ways we can kinda exploit them on offense."

The Liberty's inability to get straight line drives to the basket also had a major impact on their 3-point attack. Even if the Liberty don't score a ton in the paint, they do like to drive and collapse the defense so they can spray the ball out to their cadre of shooters. They were second in the league in 3-point percentage (35.5%) this season, but shot 6 of 26 in Game 2.

In the final three quarters, the Liberty went 3 of 19 from behind the arc. Only one of those attempts came after a paint touch, and that lone example is a generous call on where Leonie Fiebich's foot landed after she caught the ball on a cut. A paint touch does not guarantee a good shot, but it does usually mean you're shifting the defense and moving the ball.

Even in Game 1, which they won, the Liberty have seemed bothered by the Mercury's physicality. Alyssa Thomas and company will only be more juiced up for a winner-take-all Game 3 at home. The Liberty have to figure out a way to get into the paint, either to score or create open shots, but it won't be easy, especially with Stewart injured.

Concern level for Game 3: Medium-to-high

Too many turnovers

The Liberty have been turnover-prone all season long. Their 17.3% turnover rate ranked seventh in the league and they had seven games with 20-plus turnovers. Too often they're sloppy with the ball and lackadaisical with their passes. Those are especially bad traits to have when going up against the Mercury.

Phoenix was tied for third in the league in steals per game (7.8) and boasted the fourth-best opponent turnover rate (18.9%) this season. Up and down the roster they have tough, physical defenders who love to dig on drives, jump passing lanes and take advantage of any momentary lapse in concentration.

Time and again this series, the Liberty have fallen victim to either their own carelessness or the Mercury's opportunistic approach. That was true again Wednesday when they turned it over 15 times, which resulted in 25 points for the Mercury.

Through the first two games, the Liberty have committed 36 turnovers, which the Mercury, who excel in transition, have turned into 40 points. The more the Liberty turn the ball over, the harder it is for them to score and the easier it is for the Mercury to score.

"Defense has been our calling card all year," Mercury coach Nate Tibbetts said. "The hope is when you get in the playoffs, you level up. I think we've done that. I just love our competitive spirit ... give your group credit. They've really bought into the game plan and we're continuing to fight."

It's hard to imagine New York suddenly solving its turnover issues in a must-win Game 3 on the road while its best player is nowhere near 100%. If the Liberty do manage to take care of the ball on Friday, though, they'll have a great chance to win.

Concern level for Game 3: High