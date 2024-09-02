At the beginning of the week, A'ja Wilson had two 40-point games to her name. Now, she has four, which is tied with Diana Taurasi and Breanna Stewart for the most by a single player in WNBA history. With the way Wilson is going, it wouldn't be a surprise if she has that record to herself by the end of the season.

This has been a trying season for the back-to-back champion Las Vegas Aces, but that is through no fault of their superstar forward. Wilson was already enjoying one of the best individual seasons the league has ever seen, and somehow took her game to another level this week to help her team move up to fourth place.

Here's a look at her lines, in case you missed them:

Vs. Wings: 42 points (16-of-22), six rebounds, three blocks

Vs. Dream: 26 points (9-of-17), 16 rebounds, five assists, five blocks

Vs. Mercury: 41 points (16-of-23), 17 rebounds

She now has seven games with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds, which is the most in a single season, became the second player ever to have at least 25 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and five blocks in a game, and is averaging a league-leading 27.5 points, which would be the highest single-season average ever.

Wilson's scoring is rightfully getting most of the headlines, but she's also second in rebounding (12.0), fourth in steals (1.9), first in blocks (2.7) and fourth in field goal percentage (52.6). Even if the Aces haven't been quite as good as everyone was expecting, there's no question that Wilson is the MVP.