September has arrived, and with it the final 11 days of the 2025 WNBA regular season. While the Minnesota Lynx have clinched the No. 1 seed and home-court advantage throughout the playoffs, every other seed is still up for grabs and the battle for the final four playoff spots rages on.

As we head into the final stretch of the summer, here's a closer look at what's still to play for:

Four teams in reach of No. 2 seed

The Las Vegas Aces have taken control of the No. 2 seed thanks to their 12-game winning streak, but they are only half a game up on the third-place Atlanta Dream and fourth-place Phoenix Mercury, who are only separated by a tiebreaker. The New York Liberty, now in fifth place, are two games back on the Aces, but do hold the tiebreaker between the clubs.

The No. 2 seed, of course, provides home-court advantage through the first two rounds of the playoffs and places that team on the opposite side of the bracket as the Lynx. For the same reason, this bunch of teams may be as desperate to avoid the 4/5 line as they are to get the No. 2 seed. No one wants to have to play the Lynx in the second round.

Four teams for the final three spots

Over the last few weeks, the Nos. 6-8 seeds have been a revolving door. As it stands on Sept. 1, the Golden State Valkyries are in sixth, the Seattle Storm are in seventh and Indiana Fever are in eighth. Just a half-game separates these three teams, however, and there's no telling how things will shake out by the end of the season.

The Los Angeles Sparks, meanwhile, remain on the outside looking in. They're now two games back of the eight-place Fever and 2½ games back of the Storm and Valkyries.

While this group is more concerned with getting into the playoffs than seeding, the latter is certainly still on their minds. None of these teams will want to be the No. 8 seed and have to face the Lynx in the first round.

Here's a quick look at some of the most important games to track this week:

Monday: Los Angeles Sparks at Seattle Storm, 10 p.m. ET – NBA TV

Tuesday: New York Liberty at Golden State Valkyries, 10 p.m. ET – League Pass

Tuesday: Indiana Fever at Phoenix Mercury, 10 p.m. ET – NBA TV

Wednesday: Los Angeles Sparks at Atlanta Dream, 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday: Minnesota Lynx at Las Vegas Aces, 10 p.m. ET – Amazon Prime

Friday: Los Angeles Sparks at Atlanta Dream, 7:30 p.m. ET – ION

: Los Angeles Sparks at Atlanta Dream, 7:30 p.m. ET – ION Friday: New York Liberty at Seattle Storm, 10 p.m. ET – ION

And now, CBS Sports' latest WNBA Power Rankings.

WNBA Power Rankings (Sept. 1, 2025)