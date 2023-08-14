The MVP race between A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart picked up this week with a series of stunning performances from the two best players in the world. After an extremely narrow race last season, which Wilson won by 478 points to 446, the two superstar forwards are locked in another duel.

Wilson got the action started with a historic, career-best outing in the Las Vegas Aces' win over the Washington Mystics. She finished with 40 points and 12 rebounds, and not only tied the Aces' franchise scoring record, but became the first player in WNBA history to score 40 points without making a 3-pointer.

Stewart then responded with another clinic of her own, as she led the New York Liberty past the Indiana Fever with 42 points, six rebounds, six assists, three steals and three blocks. In the process, she became the first player in WNBA history to have three 40-point games in one season.

This is turning into one of the best MVP races of all time, and we are blessed to get to witness it in real time.

Now, on to this week's power rankings:

1. Las Vegas Aces (27-3) – Last week No. 1

Three games, three 20-point wins for the Aces this week, as they bounced back from their crushing defeat to the Liberty in style. That is the second time this season the Aces have won three games in a row by 20-plus points; in all of WNBA history that has only ever happened two other times. In other positive news, A'ja Wilson tied the franchise scoring record with a career-high 40 points in their win over the Mystics.

2. New York Liberty (24-6) – Last week No. 2

The Liberty extended their winning streak to six games in fairly comfortable fashion with double-digit victories over the Sky and Fever, and in the process set a new single-season franchise record for wins. Breanna Stewart also made history by becoming the first player to ever record three 40-point games in a single season when she went off for 42 points, six rebounds, six assists, three steals and three blocks on Sunday.

3. Connecticut Sun (21-9) – Last week No. 3

The end of a long, West Coast road trip seemed to get the better of the Sun. Not only did they fall to the Mercury and Wings, losing consecutive games for the first time all season, their vaunted defense gave up a WNBA-record 45 points to the Mercury in the first quarter. The Sun are still comfortably all alone in third place, but the mini losing streak likely ended their hopes of earning a top-two seed.

4. Dallas Wings (16-14) – Last week No. 5

A defeat to the Aces early in the week ran the Wings' losing streak to three games, which matched their longest of the season, but they bounced back with a much-needed win over the Sun to stay above .500. Satou Sabally is one of the few players performing up to expectations for this team in recent weeks, and had one of her best games ever on Saturday: career-high-tying 28 points, eight rebounds, five assists, five steals and two blocks.

5. Atlanta Dream (15-16) – Last week No. 4

A three-games-in-four-days West Coast swing was not what the struggling Dream needed this week, and after going winless on the trip they've now lost three games in a row and eight of their last 11. Their offense continues to struggle mightily; during this 11-game downturn, they are scoring just 91.2 points per 100 possessions, shooting 40.3% from the field and have an 18.4% turnover ratio.

6. Minnesota Lynx (14-16) – Last week No. 6

The Lynx only had two games this week, and they started off with a win over the Sky that appeared to put them back on track, but they were then crushed by the Fever. Due to a schedule quirk they don't play again until Aug. 18, and the extra practice time should help them build for the stretch run. They are only two games behind the Wings in fourth, but also only two games ahead of the Sparks in ninth

7. Los Angeles Sparks (12-18) – Last week No. 9

Just when it looked like the season was slipping away for good and they would extend their playoff drought to a franchise-worst three seasons, the Sparks found their form. They've won three games in a row for the first time all season and moved into a tie for the eighth and final playoff spot. The big difference as of late is that Nneka Ogwumike and Jordin Canada are finally getting some help; they have five players averaging double figures in scoring during the winning streak.

8. Washington Mystics (14-16) – Last week No. 8

The Mystics finally snapped a three-game losing streak with a victory over the Sky, but they remain under .500 and severely shorthanded. And due to the Sparks' three-game winning streak, they suddenly only have a two-game cushion on a playoff spot. The good news is Shakira Austin returned to the lineup on Sunday, and Elena Delle Donne doesn't appear to be far behind.

9. Chicago Sky (12-18) – Last week No. 7

Chicago's renaissance was short-lived. After three wins in a row, the Sky lost all three of their games this week to fall into a tie with the Sparks for the eighth and final playoff berth. With no lottery pick in next year's draft, the Sky will be desperate to make the postseason, even if it means being crushed by the Aces or Liberty in the first round. To do so, though, they'll need a strong close to the season.

10. Seattle Storm (9-21) – Last week No. 10

The Storm's fourth-quarter comeback to beat the Dream was their best win of the season, and after taking care of the Mercury a few days later they've suddenly won five of seven games since their disastrous 10-game skid. Unfortunately, they lost Gabby Williams to a fractured foot in the process. The veteran forward, who did not play until July due to a concussion, is likely out for the season.

11. Phoenix Mercury (9-21) – Last week No. 11

Things are finally starting to click for the Mercury a little bit, as they picked up double-digit wins over the Mystics and Sun this week to move to 3-2 in their last five games. Even more impressive, they set the WNBA record for points in a quarter when they dropped 45 on 16-of-17 shooting in the first in their win over the Sun. This uptick is almost certainly too little, too late for them to get into the playoff picture, but that's probably for the best long-term anyway.

12. Indiana Fever (8-23) – Last week No. 12

The Fever's dominant win over the Lynx was one of a number of shocking results this week, but it was sandwiched around two more defeats. As things stand, the Fever look likely to finish in last place for the third season in a row, and fourth time in the last seven seasons. The only silver lining is that as a result they'll once again have the best lottery odds ahead of one of the most anticipated draft classes ever.