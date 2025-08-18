Less than a month ago, the Las Vegas Aces lost by 53 points -- the second-largest defeat ever -- to the Minnesota Lynx to fall below .500. After six consecutive trips to at least the semifinals, three Finals appearances and two titles, it seemed as though the Aces' incredible run was coming to an end.

Instead, they've used that result as a catalyst to fuel an incredible late-season turnaround. The Aces haven't lost since, and their seven-game winning streak has propelled them up into fifth place in the standings at 21-14. The Aces are percentage points behind the Phoenix Mercury for the No. 4 seed and just 1 ½ games behind the Atlanta Dream for No. 2.

In the span of a few weeks, the Aces have gone from worrying about holding on to one of the final playoff spots to having a real chance to earn homecourt advantage in the first round. This week, they showed they could compete with the league's top teams by beating the New York Liberty and Mercury.

Late last week, we dove into some of the underlying reasons for the Aces' recent success, including Jewell Loyd's turnaround and their improvement in hustle categories. But, of course, the driving force has always been A'ja Wilson, and she's been incredible lately. During the winning streak, she's averaging 26.1 points, 13.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.4 blocks.

Jack Maloney

The Aces still have some work to do to prove that they're a true title contender, but no matter what happens down the stretch, no one will be signing up to play them in the first round of the playoffs.

