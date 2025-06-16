How would Caitlin Clark fare after the first absence of her collegiate or professional career? That's what everyone wanted to know heading into the Indiana Fever's national TV matchup with the then-undefeated, reigning champion New York Liberty on Saturday.

Eight-and-a-half minutes in, she gave a definitive answer. Over the span of 43 seconds late in the first quarter, Clark drained three consecutive 3-pointers, two of which were from beyond 30 feet, in one of her most exciting moments yet in a Fever jersey.

Clark finished with a season-high 32 points, eight rebounds and nine assists, and tied her career-high with seven 3-pointers as the Fever handed the Liberty their first defeat of the season, 102-88.

"I think you're just anxious to get out there and get playing again," Clark said. "I felt really good. There were a few periods where I felt a little tired, I asked for a sub there in the second quarter and Steph got me a quick one, but other than that my legs felt really strong. I felt in good shape."

The new-look Fever got off to a 2-2 start prior to Clark's injury, but their losses were by a combined three points to the Atlanta Dream and Liberty, who are currently second and third, respectively, in the standings. The Fever were third in offensive rating (105.1), second in defensive rating (93.2) and second in net rating (plus-11.9) through their first four games, and looked like a serious playoff threat.

Without Clark, they went 2-3 despite a much easier schedule, and notably lost to the lowly Connecticut Sun. Over those five games, their offensive rating fell to 99.5, their defensive rating fell to 96.9 and their net rating fell to plus-2.6.

In Clark's return, they immediately looked like a contender again. The second-year guard has a long way to go to catch Napheesa Collier in the MVP race, but Saturday's outing was another reminder that few players are more important to their team's success than Clark.

